Baltimore, MD

goucher.edu

Gophers Move to 4-0 For First Time Since 2012

IMMACULATA, Pa. - The Goucher College women's soccer team improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2012 with a 4-0 victory at Immaculata University Saturday afternoon. Senior Claudia Roller (Tucson, Ariz. / Sahuaro) netted two goals in the victory. Goucher (4-0) jumped on Immaculata (0-5) with two goals in...
BALTIMORE, MD
goucher.edu

Early Second Half Blitz Moves Gophers Past Wilson

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. - The Goucher College men's soccer team got goals from four different scorers in a 16-minute span early in the second half en route to a 4-0 triumph at Wilson College Saturday afternoon. The Gophers remain unbeaten at 3-0-2 on the season. Adrian Mubiru (Riverdale Park, Md. /...
BALTIMORE, MD
goucher.edu

Gophers Battle, Drop Two to Close Stevenson Quad

OWINGS MILLS, Md. - The Goucher College women's volleyball team dropped two matches to close out the Stevenson University Quad at Owings Mills Gymnasium on Saturday. The Gophers dropped a 3-0 decision to Cabrini University, then fell 3-0 to Arcadia University in the nightcap. Set scores against Cabrini (2-2) were...
BALTIMORE, MD
goucher.edu

Gophers Survive Season Opener to win 5-4

TOWSON, Md. - Goucher College followed strong play from the middle singles to surive in the season opener 5-4 against Rutgers Camden Saturday at the Schroedl Tennis Center. Goucher (1-0) dropped two of three doubles matches before rebounding back in singles play. Shelby Meek (Halethorpe, MD/Catonsville) and Aaliyah Ybarra (Bastrop,...
BALTIMORE, MD
goucher.edu

Gophers Fall at Stevenson

OWINGS MILLS, Md. - Host Stevenson University eased past Goucher College for a 3-0 non-conference women's volleyball victory on the first day of the SU Quad-Match Friday night at Owings Mills Gymnasium. Set scores were 25-15, 25-17, 25-15. Goucher (1-3) jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the opening set,...
BALTIMORE, MD
goucher.edu

Gophers Blanked at Widener

CHESTER, Pa. - Host Widener University scored two goals in the first quarter and two more in the fourth en route to a 4-0 non-conference field hockey victory over Goucher College Saturday afternoon. Widener (2-2) struck on a goal by Margaret Howe-Consiglio just two minutes in to take a 1-0...
BALTIMORE, MD
goucher.edu

Saturday's Men's Tennis Match Cancelled

TOWSON, Md. - Saturday's Goucher College men's tennis season opener against Washington College has been cancelled. The Gophers will instead play an intrasquad match at 10 am at the Schroedl Tennis Center. Goucher is back in action next Saturday, September 17 when it hosts the Goucher Invitational.
BALTIMORE, MD

