EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — King Charles III was flying to Northern Ireland on Tuesday on the latest leg of his tour of the nations that make up the United Kingdom, as thousands of people lined up through the night to pay their last respects to his mother’s coffin in Edinburgh. On Monday night, Charles and his siblings, Anne, Andrew and Edward, their heads bowed, briefly stood vigil around their mother’s flag-draped coffin in St. Giles’ Cathedral as members of the public filed past. Earlier, a man wearing a suit adorned with medals stood silently, bowed his head and moved on. A woman dabbed away tears with a handkerchief. Another woman with two young children in their school uniforms walked slowly past the coffin. Some people even paid their respects and then rejoined the end of the line to get a second view of the coffin of the only monarch most people in the United Kingdom have ever known.

U.K. ・ 30 MINUTES AGO