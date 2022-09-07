Read full article on original website
BBC
Stone of Destiny to return to Westminster Abbey for coronation
An ancient symbolic stone is to be moved from Edinburgh Castle to London for the King's coronation. The Stone of Destiny, which was used in the inauguration of Scottish kings for centuries, was seized by King Edward I and built into a throne at Westminster Abbey in 1296. Also known...
King Charles to Belfast, queen's coffin to return to London
EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — King Charles III was flying to Northern Ireland on Tuesday on the latest leg of his tour of the nations that make up the United Kingdom, as thousands of people lined up through the night to pay their last respects to his mother’s coffin in Edinburgh. On Monday night, Charles and his siblings, Anne, Andrew and Edward, their heads bowed, briefly stood vigil around their mother’s flag-draped coffin in St. Giles’ Cathedral as members of the public filed past. Earlier, a man wearing a suit adorned with medals stood silently, bowed his head and moved on. A woman dabbed away tears with a handkerchief. Another woman with two young children in their school uniforms walked slowly past the coffin. Some people even paid their respects and then rejoined the end of the line to get a second view of the coffin of the only monarch most people in the United Kingdom have ever known.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Coffin to travel by road from Balmoral to Edinburgh
The Queen's coffin has left Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire and is making a six-hour journey to Edinburgh. The cortege began the 175-mile journey at 10:00 and will make its way through Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen, Angus and Tayside before reaching Edinburgh. The Queen will then lie at rest in The Palace of...
BBC
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: 'Credible proposition' put forward
Senior leaders in South Yorkshire say they have found "a credible" consortium interested in operating Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA). It comes after the owners Peel Group began a review in July after bosses said the airport "may no longer be commercially viable". Doncaster's mayor Ros Jones said there was "strong...
BBC
'You can feel the emotion' of Queen's final Scottish journey
Thousands of people turned out to pay their respects to the Queen on her final journey through Scotland. Families lined the streets on Sunday, saying they wanted to be part of an event their children would "learn about in years to come". The cortege made a six-hour road trip from...
