Welcoming the largest first-year class in Bryant history with themes of excellence, purpose, and community

SMITHFIELD, RI – Welcome Week is a significant moment at Bryant University each year as the entire campus community mobilizes to help students get moved in, connected, and ready for a successful academic experience. Programs for first-year and transfer students, including a special orientation session for international and multicultural students, are designed to provide personalized support as the newest members of the Bryant community adjust to life on campus.
