Rappahannock Record
Yolanda S. Lanier
KILMARNOCK—Yolanda Saladino Lanier, 86, died peacefully on Saturday, August 27, after a lengthy illness. She was a resident of Commonwealth Senior Living in Kilmarnock. Yolanda was a native of Petersburg. She attended Petersburg High School and was a popular participant in student activities there, graduating in 1953. In 1955,...
Rappahannock Record
Red Devils add two wins to links streak
The Lancaster High School golf team extended its winning streak to six last week with a pair of Northern Neck District wins over Northumberland and Essex. The Red Devils are now 6-1 with only two matches remaining before the district tournament on September 23. Lancaster beat Northumberland by 37 strokes,...
Rappahannock Record
Sussex Central powers through second half, defeats LHS 46-16
Sussex Central blew open a close game with three unanswered second half touchdowns to pull away from Lancaster for a 46-16 win in varsity football last Friday night. It was the Red Devils’ home opener. Lancaster stayed close to the Tri Rivers District team in the first half, trailing...
Rappahannock Record
Lady Devils bump volleyball record to 3-2
Lancaster’s varsity volleyball team improved its record to 3-2 last week after picking up regional wins over King & Queen and Charles City. West Point opened a busy three-day schedule for Lancaster, defeating the Lady Devils, 3-2, on August 30. The Lady Devils came off the loss to sweep Charles City, 3-0, August 31 then won a five-game match, 3-2, over King & Queen on September 1.
Rappahannock Record
Expect daytime delays on Norris Bridge Sept. 12-Oct. 21
FREDERICKSBURG—Route 3 travelers crossing the Rappahannock River between Lancaster and Middlesex counties can expect daytime delays at the Robert O. Norris Jr. Memorial Bridge for around six weeks starting Monday, September 12. During that time, crews will perform a routine, scheduled bridge inspection and maintenance activities, reported reported Virginia...
Rappahannock Record
John W. Dickie
WICOMICO CHURCH—r was called to be with our lord on September 3, 2022, at Regional Memorial Medical Center. John Was born on December 14, 1932, in Coatbridge, Scotland, to Robert and Margaret Dickie, who preceded him in death. His wife of 65 years, Jean Dickie, also preceded him in death as did his brother, Robert Dickie; and his daughter, Ruby Scherer.
Rappahannock Record
NPL announces special programs for September
Northumberland Public Library (NPL), 7204 Northumberland Highway, Heathsville, will hold “Story Time at the Library” at 10 a.m. Wednesdays throughout September. This in person event is for ages 3 and older and includes stories, a craft and songs, reported library director Jane Blue. No sign up is required for this free program. Remaining dates are September 14, 21 and 28.
Rappahannock Record
Linda F. Gordon
KILMARNOCK—Linda Fallin Gordon, 74, of Kilmarnock passed away September 1, 2022, at Memorial Regional Hospital, Richmond. Linda was a former employee of Tri-Star Supermarket, Kilmarnock. She is survived by three brothers, Wayne Fallin, Bill Fallin (Barbara) and Frank Fallin (Cam); a sister/niece, Pam Whittaker Grice (Don); a niece, Tania...
Rappahannock Record
Lancaster Community Library opens series with a photo show
The public is invited to a reception with photographer Ruth Hall Fisher at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, September 15, at the Lancaster Community Library, 16 Town Centre Drive, Kilmarnock. This will be the first program in the fall series of “A Special Evening With… ” and refreshments will be served, reported...
Rappahannock Record
Easy Wind Farm: harvesting tunes
BURGESS—Like food and water, music is a staple in the lives of Danny and Katie Powers. A life without melodies and harmonies would be totally empty for the Northumberland County couple. “We are just big music heads,” said Katie. Maybe melomaniacs—meaning ones who obsessively love music—would be a more...
Rappahannock Record
Northumberland supervisors again table solar decision
HEATHSVILLE—Citing last minute and incomplete information, the board of supervisors on Thursday, September 1, voted 5-0 to again table a decision on a conditional use request by Community Power Group (CPG) and property owners Philip “Ricky” Haynie, Judith Haynie and Philip “PJ” Haynie for a 5-megawatt solar project near Whays Creek.
Rappahannock Record
Supervisors approve business rezoning for unspecified retail store in Wicomico Church
HEATHSVILLE—North Carolina based commercial real estate developer Rhetson Companies received approval for the rezoning of a three-acre portion of a parcel on Jessie duPont Memorial Highway to general business. The Northumberland board of supervisors on Thursday, September 1, voted 4-1 to approve the change. Washington Auto Club, owner of...
Rappahannock Record
Elliott’s ‘Old World Boats V’ wins Best in RAL Labor Day Art Show
The 61st annual Labor Day Art Show, chaired by Juli Schuszler, Barbara Kershner and Mary Ellis, will be on display until October 1 at the RAL Art Center, 19 North Main Street, Kilmarnock. Show hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. This event is one of the longest standing...
Rappahannock Record
Beach Music Festival due Saturday
The Colonial Beach Community Foundation will host the fourth annual Northern Neck Beach Music Festival Saturday, September 10, featuring The Embers, The Feature Attraction band, Motown Butta and Craig Jennings, on Town Hill in Colonial Beach. Advance tickets are available at www.nnbeachmusic.org via EventBrite for $49. Guests are urged to...
Rappahannock Record
Northumberland County Circuit Court Report
HEATHSVILLE—The Northumberland County Circuit Court convened Tuesday, August 30, with the Hon. Herbert Hewitt presiding. In the case of Donte J. Carter of Heathsville, charged with driving while intoxicated with a prior related felony conviction, an arraignment was continued to September 13. In the case of Quentin E. Scott...
Rappahannock Record
On Stage tickets still available
Subscriptions are still available for the Rappahannock Foundation for the Arts 29th On Stage season at the Lancaster Middle School Theater, 191 School Street, Kilmarnock. Shows include Larry Carlton September 10, The Whiskey Rebellion October 22, Broadway’s Next Hit Musical November 19, and Jose Feliciano December 15. Season subscriptions...
Rappahannock Record
Galilee UMC offers box lunches
Galilee UMC, 797 Hull Neck Road, Heathsville, will offer Edwardsville Day box lunches to go from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, September 10. There will be no lawn activities. The menu will include crabcake ($17), fried chicken ($15) or fried fish ($15) sandwiches with fries, cole slaw and a drink. Order in advance at 724-3240.
Rappahannock Record
White Stone allocates more funding for demolition project
WHITE STONE—The White Stone Town Council on Thursday, September 1, allocated additional money towards a business district demolition project. Four blighted properties in the commercial area of town were demolished in late August by Benton M. Hayden & Son Excavating & General Hauling from Callao. The company, which was the low bidder on the project, had supplied two bids, one of $29,350 for only the demolition and another of $38,350 to include the demolition of two slabs on the properties. The original budget for demolition and clearance was $30,000 but council voted on July 7 to contribute the additional $8,500 to cover the over-budget cost.
Rappahannock Record
Mildred S. Rogers
REEDVILLE—Mildred Schwier Rogers, 87, of Reedville passed away September 4, 2022. She was the widow of Richard M. Rogers. Mildred was a retired waitress and she loved to play Bingo. She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Abbott of Reedville, Sharon Franklin (Danny) of Wicomico Church and Janet Santley...
Rappahannock Record
Sheriff’s Report 09-089-22
Lancaster County Sheriff Patrick McCranie this week reported charges against two individuals. Jalin Mathaniel Powell, 21, of Reedvile was charged August 30 with probation violation on a felony offense. Misdemeanor. A Kilmarnock man, 70, was charged August 31 with driving while intoxicated, blood alcohol content 0.20% or greater; and failure...
