Rappahannock Record
Lancaster Community Library opens series with a photo show
The public is invited to a reception with photographer Ruth Hall Fisher at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, September 15, at the Lancaster Community Library, 16 Town Centre Drive, Kilmarnock. This will be the first program in the fall series of “A Special Evening With… ” and refreshments will be served, reported...
Rappahannock Record
Wicomico Parish Church ramps up for its annual Market Day on Oct. 8
Wicomico Parish Church, 5191 Jesse duPont Highway, Wicomico Church, will host its annual Market Day from 8 a.m. to noon October 8. Bargains will be on display on outdoor tables under tents and in the church’s large pole barn, reported Susan Moore. The Furniture and Home Decor area will...
Rappahannock Record
Servetus fund supports Bay School Community Arts Center
The Bay School Community Arts Center in Mathews recently received a financial gift from the Michael Servetus Endowment Fund of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of the Rappahannock (UUFR) in White Stone. The Servetus fund supports and sponsors local community cultural and educational programs, including annual post-secondary scholarships for area students.
Rappahannock Record
Yolanda S. Lanier
KILMARNOCK—Yolanda Saladino Lanier, 86, died peacefully on Saturday, August 27, after a lengthy illness. She was a resident of Commonwealth Senior Living in Kilmarnock. Yolanda was a native of Petersburg. She attended Petersburg High School and was a popular participant in student activities there, graduating in 1953. In 1955,...
Rappahannock Record
White Stone allocates more funding for demolition project
WHITE STONE—The White Stone Town Council on Thursday, September 1, allocated additional money towards a business district demolition project. Four blighted properties in the commercial area of town were demolished in late August by Benton M. Hayden & Son Excavating & General Hauling from Callao. The company, which was the low bidder on the project, had supplied two bids, one of $29,350 for only the demolition and another of $38,350 to include the demolition of two slabs on the properties. The original budget for demolition and clearance was $30,000 but council voted on July 7 to contribute the additional $8,500 to cover the over-budget cost.
Rappahannock Record
Scores & Schedules
Rappahannock vs. Northumberland, Indian Creek Yacht and Country Club. Lancaster vs. Rappahannock, Golden Eagle Golf Course. Essex vs. Northumberland, Indian Creek Yacht and Country Club. Varsity/JV volleyball. (JV 5 p.m., varsity 6:30 p.m.) September 8:. Lancaster at Northampton. West Point at Northumberland. St. Margaret’s at Westmoreland. September 10:. Rappahannock...
Rappahannock Record
Supervisors approve business rezoning for unspecified retail store in Wicomico Church
HEATHSVILLE—North Carolina based commercial real estate developer Rhetson Companies received approval for the rezoning of a three-acre portion of a parcel on Jessie duPont Memorial Highway to general business. The Northumberland board of supervisors on Thursday, September 1, voted 4-1 to approve the change. Washington Auto Club, owner of...
Rappahannock Record
A cane returned, a hero recognized
It all started when retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. Harvey “Barney” Barnum Jr. of Reedville leaned his cane against his car to put on new license plate tags in the Kilmarnock DMV parking lot, then proceeded to drive off minus his cane. But Barnum is no ordinary man and it was no ordinary cane.
Rappahannock Record
Constitution Week declared September 17-23
KILMARNOCK—Kilmarnock Mayor Mae Umphlett recently signed a proclamation declaring September 17-23 Constitution Week throughout the town. Councilperson Rebecca Nunn was joined by the officers and Constitution Week Committee members of the Cobbs Hall Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, at the reading of the Proclamation, reported regent Donna Weiler.
Rappahannock Record
Easy Wind Farm: harvesting tunes
BURGESS—Like food and water, music is a staple in the lives of Danny and Katie Powers. A life without melodies and harmonies would be totally empty for the Northumberland County couple. “We are just big music heads,” said Katie. Maybe melomaniacs—meaning ones who obsessively love music—would be a more...
Rappahannock Record
Northumberland County Circuit Court Report
HEATHSVILLE—The Northumberland County Circuit Court convened Tuesday, August 30, with the Hon. Herbert Hewitt presiding. In the case of Donte J. Carter of Heathsville, charged with driving while intoxicated with a prior related felony conviction, an arraignment was continued to September 13. In the case of Quentin E. Scott...
Rappahannock Record
Cox named associate of the month at RGH
Bon Secours Rappahannock General Hospital (RGH) recently announced Latonuel “Toni” Cox was named July non-clinical Associate of the Month. Cox is a behavioral health technician in the RGH Bridges Inpatient Behavioral Health Unit. She is also an officer with the Town of Kilmarnock Police Department and works security shifts at RGH. Cox has been with RGH for three years.
Rappahannock Record
Country, rock and classics
Patsy & the Country Classics closed the 2022 Music by the River series at Belle Isle State Park on Saturday, September 3. This large crowd gathered in the picnic area for the final show of the season as the band performed an entertaining mix of country, rock and folk hits. Patsy & the Country Classics returns to the Northern Neck on Saturday, September 17. The band will take the stage at 7 p.m. at Oyster Shoals Music Hall, 187 Main Street, Warsaw. Tickets are $12 online and $15 at the door. Purchase advance tickets at www.oystershoals.com or 313-0815. Photo by Robert Mason Jr.
Rappahannock Record
Galilee UMC offers box lunches
Galilee UMC, 797 Hull Neck Road, Heathsville, will offer Edwardsville Day box lunches to go from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, September 10. There will be no lawn activities. The menu will include crabcake ($17), fried chicken ($15) or fried fish ($15) sandwiches with fries, cole slaw and a drink. Order in advance at 724-3240.
Rappahannock Record
Living history at the farmers market
The Heathsville Farmers Market will celebrate “Living History Day” on September 17. The market will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. Local historical groups will set up an “encampment” on the Tavern Green. The public will be able to learn about local history and enjoy a festive historical flag display. Children will have a chance to “attend” an 18th Century school lesson. The market will offer produce, meat, eggs, jams, pickles, baked goods, peanuts, barbecue sauce and handcrafts.
Rappahannock Record
Red Devils add two wins to links streak
The Lancaster High School golf team extended its winning streak to six last week with a pair of Northern Neck District wins over Northumberland and Essex. The Red Devils are now 6-1 with only two matches remaining before the district tournament on September 23. Lancaster beat Northumberland by 37 strokes,...
Rappahannock Record
Barbecue party set at tavern
Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, will hold a barbecue party from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, September 10. The fee is $45 for one ticket or $85 for two. Purchase tickets at the Tavern gift shop or www.rhhtfoundationinc.org. The menu will include pulled pork, chicken, sausage, potato salad,...
Rappahannock Record
Barbara P. Frisbie
WEEMS—Barbara Pates Frisbie, 81, of Weems passed away August 6, 2022. A memorial service for Mrs. Frisbie will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 17, at Wicomico Parish Church in Wicomico Church. An obituary for Mrs. Frisbie appeared in the August 11 Rappahannock Record.
Rappahannock Record
Sussex Central powers through second half, defeats LHS 46-16
Sussex Central blew open a close game with three unanswered second half touchdowns to pull away from Lancaster for a 46-16 win in varsity football last Friday night. It was the Red Devils’ home opener. Lancaster stayed close to the Tri Rivers District team in the first half, trailing...
Rappahannock Record
Mildred S. Rogers
REEDVILLE—Mildred Schwier Rogers, 87, of Reedville passed away September 4, 2022. She was the widow of Richard M. Rogers. Mildred was a retired waitress and she loved to play Bingo. She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Abbott of Reedville, Sharon Franklin (Danny) of Wicomico Church and Janet Santley...
