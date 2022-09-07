WHITE STONE—The White Stone Town Council on Thursday, September 1, allocated additional money towards a business district demolition project. Four blighted properties in the commercial area of town were demolished in late August by Benton M. Hayden & Son Excavating & General Hauling from Callao. The company, which was the low bidder on the project, had supplied two bids, one of $29,350 for only the demolition and another of $38,350 to include the demolition of two slabs on the properties. The original budget for demolition and clearance was $30,000 but council voted on July 7 to contribute the additional $8,500 to cover the over-budget cost.

