Read full article on original website
Related
Rangers Rookie to Start at Astros
Cole Ragans, on the 15-day injured list, should be activated to start the finale of three-game series in Houston.
Rangers bringing up top prospect Jung for his MLB debut
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Josh Jung can’t even describe the whirlwind of emotions he has gone through the past seven months, since shoulder surgery that took away the top prospect’s opportunity to compete for a spot on the Texas Rangers roster in spring training. Now after initially thinking he might not get to play at all this season, Jung is set to make his big league debut Friday night after a month of Triple-A games. The Rangers plan to put Jung, the eighth overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Texas Tech, on their 28-man active roster before...
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Friday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Shea Langeliers versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 159 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .179 batting average with a...
Yardbarker
Wild Night: Astros Walk-Off Rangers in Extra Innings to Secure Series Win
The 10th inning didn't go the Texas Rangers' way. Houston Astros center fielder Mauricio Dubón kicked off the inning with a sacrifice bunt to move Christian Vázquez to third base, but in attempt to score on an infield knock, Vázquez was thrown out at home. With two...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
In pictures: Sport pays its tribute to the Queen
Sport paid its tribute to the Queen on Saturday following her death at the age of 96.All the weekend’s football fixtures, the racing schedule and the women’s middleweight world title fight between Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields were postponed on Friday as a mark of respect, but cricket, rugby union, rugby league and golf were among the sports which went ahead.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how they paid their respects. Read More Ukraine war: Russia-held nuclear plant to be inspected
Watch: Ex Red Raider Josh Jung Homers in Texas Rangers Debut
The former Big 12 Player of the Year became the second Texas Rangers player to homer in his first Major League at-bat.
MLB adopts pitch clock, limits on defensive shifts, bigger bases for 2023
Major League Baseball adopted its first pitch clock, limits on defensive shifts and larger bases for next season in an effort to shorten games and increase offense in a tradition-bound sport.The decision on the clock and shift restrictions by the sport's 11-man competition committee was made Friday over the unanimous opposition of the panel's players, who approved the larger bases. The changes had long been pushed by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred in an effort to combat the increase in dead time over four decades and suffocation of offense in the age of analytics."Throughout the extensive testing of recent years, minor...
MLB・
Rangers Select Top Prospects for August
Among the selections are two prospects on the team's Top 30 and one that just earned a call-up to Double-A Frisco.
RELATED PEOPLE
Rangers Call Up Another Young Prospect
The infielder, the second young prospect Texas has called up this month, is the second 'Josh' to be called up this week.
Comments / 0