Rappahannock Record
Lady Devils bump volleyball record to 3-2
Lancaster’s varsity volleyball team improved its record to 3-2 last week after picking up regional wins over King & Queen and Charles City. West Point opened a busy three-day schedule for Lancaster, defeating the Lady Devils, 3-2, on August 30. The Lady Devils came off the loss to sweep Charles City, 3-0, August 31 then won a five-game match, 3-2, over King & Queen on September 1.
Rappahannock Record
Sussex Central powers through second half, defeats LHS 46-16
Sussex Central blew open a close game with three unanswered second half touchdowns to pull away from Lancaster for a 46-16 win in varsity football last Friday night. It was the Red Devils’ home opener. Lancaster stayed close to the Tri Rivers District team in the first half, trailing...
Final Score Friday Week 3 scores and highlights
Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson will have scores and highlights from high school football games across Central Virginia.
Rappahannock Record
Scores & Schedules
Rappahannock vs. Northumberland, Indian Creek Yacht and Country Club. Lancaster vs. Rappahannock, Golden Eagle Golf Course. Essex vs. Northumberland, Indian Creek Yacht and Country Club. Varsity/JV volleyball. (JV 5 p.m., varsity 6:30 p.m.) September 8:. Lancaster at Northampton. West Point at Northumberland. St. Margaret’s at Westmoreland. September 10:. Rappahannock...
townandtourist.com
18 BEST Treehouse Rentals in Virginia (Homey & Grandeur!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Virginia is known for its beautiful scenery, colorful autumns, and historic landmarks. With the Appalachian Trail, tons of delicious food, scenic vistas, and so much more, Virginia has something for everyone. What better way to enjoy everything this state has to offer than staying in a treehouse.
Rappahannock Record
Yolanda S. Lanier
KILMARNOCK—Yolanda Saladino Lanier, 86, died peacefully on Saturday, August 27, after a lengthy illness. She was a resident of Commonwealth Senior Living in Kilmarnock. Yolanda was a native of Petersburg. She attended Petersburg High School and was a popular participant in student activities there, graduating in 1953. In 1955,...
WSET
Rain chances, flood potential increase ahead of the weekend
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Thursday and Friday will be mainly dry and great outdoor days before the rain comes into view in the second half of Saturday. Saturday will start cloudy; the New River Valley will see rain first by late morning. Showers and storms become more numerous by the late afternoon and early evening. Rain begins a wet stretch of weather that will linger in the forecast until Tuesday.
Back to the Past at Westwood Fountain
Richmond-based food and travel writer Steve Cook carries us back in his time machine to a traditional fountain-slash-restaurant: Westwood Fountain in Richmond’s West End, serving classic homemade meals for breakfast and lunch. I hopped into the DeLorean this week and traveled about 50 years or so back to the...
VA Department of Forestry Declares Acorn Season “Open”
As temperatures finally start to drop and we begin our transition into fall, foresters and staff at the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) will soon be busy gathering and sorting this year’s acorn crop in preparation for growing the next generation of trees. Every year, Virginians from all over the state collect and donate acorns […]
Gas prices in Middle Peninsula & Northern Neck below average as Virginia prices fall
Gas prices in Virginia are on a continued downward trend. As of today, the state average of $3.54 is below the national average of $3.76, data from AAA show. In many areas, prices are currently below the state average, including gas prices across the entire Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck, AAA’s daily chart reveals.
Double-check your numbers! Unclaimed jackpot-winning Virginia Lottery ticket expires in September
An unclaimed Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket matched all five numbers in the March 16 drawing. Lottery officials have been waiting for the lucky winner to redeem their prize ever since.
Rappahannock Record
Excerpts by Henry Lane Hull
The comments I have received over last week’s column on Northern Neck trivia have caused me to reflect on my days in the realm of academia during which time I had proposed the introduction of a new curriculum, namely that of trivialogy, into the mainstream of American education. Many of my students seemed to be enthralled by details, thereby leading me to advance a radical new approach to education, one which they could appreciate.
WSET
Help gather acorns for the Va. Dept. of Forestry
(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Forestry is looking for help from citizens of the Commonwealth to collect acorns and other tree seeds. "Every year, Virginians from all over the state collect and donate acorns and other seeds that VDOF staff plant at the Augusta Nursery, where more than a dozen hardwood tree species get their start," the VDOF said.
Rappahannock Record
Country, rock and classics
Patsy & the Country Classics closed the 2022 Music by the River series at Belle Isle State Park on Saturday, September 3. This large crowd gathered in the picnic area for the final show of the season as the band performed an entertaining mix of country, rock and folk hits. Patsy & the Country Classics returns to the Northern Neck on Saturday, September 17. The band will take the stage at 7 p.m. at Oyster Shoals Music Hall, 187 Main Street, Warsaw. Tickets are $12 online and $15 at the door. Purchase advance tickets at www.oystershoals.com or 313-0815. Photo by Robert Mason Jr.
Rappahannock Record
John W. Dickie
WICOMICO CHURCH—r was called to be with our lord on September 3, 2022, at Regional Memorial Medical Center. John Was born on December 14, 1932, in Coatbridge, Scotland, to Robert and Margaret Dickie, who preceded him in death. His wife of 65 years, Jean Dickie, also preceded him in death as did his brother, Robert Dickie; and his daughter, Ruby Scherer.
When could this year’s snowfall hit Virginia?
As the leaves begin to change colors and temperatures across Virginia drop, the chances of snowfall inch ever closer. We looked at Virginia's history to learn more about the commonwealth's hard-to-predict winter behavior.
Rappahannock Record
Robert W. Graves
KILMARNOCK—Robert W. Graves, 93, of Kilmarnock passed away January 23, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 17, at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock. Robert W. Graves. KILMARNOCK—Robert W. Graves, 93, of Kilmarnock passed away January 23, 2022. A memorial service will be held...
pagevalleynews.com
Virginia farmers growing fragrant lavender to diversify
RAPIDAN — Cornerstone Farm is one of many Virginia farms that have diversified their operations by growing beautiful, fragrant lavender. Cornerstone has evolved from a horse training operation. Jennifer Harris began growing lavender on the Orange County farm where she had trained horses for more than two decades with her husband, Richard “Rick” Harris III. When Rick died in 2010, Harris needed to diversity Cornerstone in order to make ends meet.
Rappahannock Record
Linda F. Gordon
KILMARNOCK—Linda Fallin Gordon, 74, of Kilmarnock passed away September 1, 2022, at Memorial Regional Hospital, Richmond. Linda was a former employee of Tri-Star Supermarket, Kilmarnock. She is survived by three brothers, Wayne Fallin, Bill Fallin (Barbara) and Frank Fallin (Cam); a sister/niece, Pam Whittaker Grice (Don); a niece, Tania...
Fly nonstop from Richmond to Vegas for $99 with Breeze Airways
Breeze Airways has announced it will be offering $99 nonstop flights from Richmond to Las Vegas for around four months, in celebration of the company adding eight new routes to Vegas in the next month.
