Patsy & the Country Classics closed the 2022 Music by the River series at Belle Isle State Park on Saturday, September 3. This large crowd gathered in the picnic area for the final show of the season as the band performed an entertaining mix of country, rock and folk hits. Patsy & the Country Classics returns to the Northern Neck on Saturday, September 17. The band will take the stage at 7 p.m. at Oyster Shoals Music Hall, 187 Main Street, Warsaw. Tickets are $12 online and $15 at the door. Purchase advance tickets at www.oystershoals.com or 313-0815. Photo by Robert Mason Jr.

WARSAW, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO