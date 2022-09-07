ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, VA

Rappahannock Record

Red Devils add two wins to links streak

The Lancaster High School golf team extended its winning streak to six last week with a pair of Northern Neck District wins over Northumberland and Essex. The Red Devils are now 6-1 with only two matches remaining before the district tournament on September 23. Lancaster beat Northumberland by 37 strokes,...
LANCASTER, VA
Rappahannock Record

Scores & Schedules

Rappahannock vs. Northumberland, Indian Creek Yacht and Country Club. Lancaster vs. Rappahannock, Golden Eagle Golf Course. Essex vs. Northumberland, Indian Creek Yacht and Country Club. Varsity/JV volleyball. (JV 5 p.m., varsity 6:30 p.m.) September 8:. Lancaster at Northampton. West Point at Northumberland. St. Margaret’s at Westmoreland. September 10:. Rappahannock...
LANCASTER, VA
Rappahannock Record

Yolanda S. Lanier

KILMARNOCK—Yolanda Saladino Lanier, 86, died peacefully on Saturday, August 27, after a lengthy illness. She was a resident of Commonwealth Senior Living in Kilmarnock. Yolanda was a native of Petersburg. She attended Petersburg High School and was a popular participant in student activities there, graduating in 1953. In 1955,...
KILMARNOCK, VA
Rappahannock Record

Robert W. Graves

KILMARNOCK—Robert W. Graves, 93, of Kilmarnock passed away January 23, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 17, at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock. Robert W. Graves. KILMARNOCK—Robert W. Graves, 93, of Kilmarnock passed away January 23, 2022. A memorial service will be held...
KILMARNOCK, VA
Rappahannock Record

John W. Dickie

WICOMICO CHURCH—r was called to be with our lord on September 3, 2022, at Regional Memorial Medical Center. John Was born on December 14, 1932, in Coatbridge, Scotland, to Robert and Margaret Dickie, who preceded him in death. His wife of 65 years, Jean Dickie, also preceded him in death as did his brother, Robert Dickie; and his daughter, Ruby Scherer.
KILMARNOCK, VA
Rappahannock Record

Country, rock and classics

Patsy & the Country Classics closed the 2022 Music by the River series at Belle Isle State Park on Saturday, September 3. This large crowd gathered in the picnic area for the final show of the season as the band performed an entertaining mix of country, rock and folk hits. Patsy & the Country Classics returns to the Northern Neck on Saturday, September 17. The band will take the stage at 7 p.m. at Oyster Shoals Music Hall, 187 Main Street, Warsaw. Tickets are $12 online and $15 at the door. Purchase advance tickets at www.oystershoals.com or 313-0815. Photo by Robert Mason Jr.
WARSAW, VA
Rappahannock Record

Linda F. Gordon

KILMARNOCK—Linda Fallin Gordon, 74, of Kilmarnock passed away September 1, 2022, at Memorial Regional Hospital, Richmond. Linda was a former employee of Tri-Star Supermarket, Kilmarnock. She is survived by three brothers, Wayne Fallin, Bill Fallin (Barbara) and Frank Fallin (Cam); a sister/niece, Pam Whittaker Grice (Don); a niece, Tania...
KILMARNOCK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Plum & Post Opening Soon In Williamsburg

YORK-A new home and garden popup outlet is opening in Greater Williamsburg this fall. The Plum & Post Home & Garden Outlet is set to hold its grand opening the weekend of September 23 in The Marquis shopping center off Route 199 in York County. Want to read the rest...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
NBC12

Multiple lanes blocked after crash on I-95

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Drivers can expect heavy delays after a crash on I-95 in Richmond Thursday morning. The crash happed on I-95 North near Downtown Expressway exit 74. VDOT says the left and center lanes are blocked and backups are currently three miles long.
RICHMOND, VA
wvtf.org

Serious illness from Covid-19 plateaus in Virginia

Across the state, serious illness due to COVID-19 plateaued over the summer. For instance, at VCU in Richmond the number of people hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 has remained steady for the past several weeks. The number of people in the ICU being treated for the virus has declined. “We...
VIRGINIA STATE
Rappahannock Record

Mildred S. Rogers

REEDVILLE—Mildred Schwier Rogers, 87, of Reedville passed away September 4, 2022. She was the widow of Richard M. Rogers. Mildred was a retired waitress and she loved to play Bingo. She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Abbott of Reedville, Sharon Franklin (Danny) of Wicomico Church and Janet Santley...
REEDVILLE, VA

