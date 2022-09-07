Read full article on original website
Northumberland resident makes demands over dead people on voter rollsWatchful EyeNorthumberland County, VA
Old Ferry Rd. bridge openings for boats suspended until AprilWatchful EyeMathews, VA
Kilmarnock gives $25,000 to Kilmarnock Volunteer Fire DepartmentWatchful EyeKilmarnock, VA
2022 Best Places To Teach in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Rappahannock Record
Sussex Central powers through second half, defeats LHS 46-16
Sussex Central blew open a close game with three unanswered second half touchdowns to pull away from Lancaster for a 46-16 win in varsity football last Friday night. It was the Red Devils’ home opener. Lancaster stayed close to the Tri Rivers District team in the first half, trailing...
Rappahannock Record
Yolanda S. Lanier
KILMARNOCK—Yolanda Saladino Lanier, 86, died peacefully on Saturday, August 27, after a lengthy illness. She was a resident of Commonwealth Senior Living in Kilmarnock. Yolanda was a native of Petersburg. She attended Petersburg High School and was a popular participant in student activities there, graduating in 1953. In 1955,...
Rappahannock Record
Robert W. Graves
KILMARNOCK—Robert W. Graves, 93, of Kilmarnock passed away January 23, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 17, at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock. Robert W. Graves. KILMARNOCK—Robert W. Graves, 93, of Kilmarnock passed away January 23, 2022. A memorial service will be held...
Rappahannock Record
Country, rock and classics
Patsy & the Country Classics closed the 2022 Music by the River series at Belle Isle State Park on Saturday, September 3. This large crowd gathered in the picnic area for the final show of the season as the band performed an entertaining mix of country, rock and folk hits. Patsy & the Country Classics returns to the Northern Neck on Saturday, September 17. The band will take the stage at 7 p.m. at Oyster Shoals Music Hall, 187 Main Street, Warsaw. Tickets are $12 online and $15 at the door. Purchase advance tickets at www.oystershoals.com or 313-0815. Photo by Robert Mason Jr.
Rappahannock Record
John W. Dickie
WICOMICO CHURCH—r was called to be with our lord on September 3, 2022, at Regional Memorial Medical Center. John Was born on December 14, 1932, in Coatbridge, Scotland, to Robert and Margaret Dickie, who preceded him in death. His wife of 65 years, Jean Dickie, also preceded him in death as did his brother, Robert Dickie; and his daughter, Ruby Scherer.
Rappahannock Record
Lancaster Community Library opens series with a photo show
The public is invited to a reception with photographer Ruth Hall Fisher at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, September 15, at the Lancaster Community Library, 16 Town Centre Drive, Kilmarnock. This will be the first program in the fall series of “A Special Evening With… ” and refreshments will be served, reported...
Rappahannock Record
Easy Wind Farm: harvesting tunes
BURGESS—Like food and water, music is a staple in the lives of Danny and Katie Powers. A life without melodies and harmonies would be totally empty for the Northumberland County couple. “We are just big music heads,” said Katie. Maybe melomaniacs—meaning ones who obsessively love music—would be a more...
Rappahannock Record
NPL announces special programs for September
Northumberland Public Library (NPL), 7204 Northumberland Highway, Heathsville, will hold “Story Time at the Library” at 10 a.m. Wednesdays throughout September. This in person event is for ages 3 and older and includes stories, a craft and songs, reported library director Jane Blue. No sign up is required for this free program. Remaining dates are September 14, 21 and 28.
Rappahannock Record
Mildred S. Rogers
REEDVILLE—Mildred Schwier Rogers, 87, of Reedville passed away September 4, 2022. She was the widow of Richard M. Rogers. Mildred was a retired waitress and she loved to play Bingo. She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Abbott of Reedville, Sharon Franklin (Danny) of Wicomico Church and Janet Santley...
Rappahannock Record
Beach Music Festival due Saturday
The Colonial Beach Community Foundation will host the fourth annual Northern Neck Beach Music Festival Saturday, September 10, featuring The Embers, The Feature Attraction band, Motown Butta and Craig Jennings, on Town Hill in Colonial Beach. Advance tickets are available at www.nnbeachmusic.org via EventBrite for $49. Guests are urged to...
Rappahannock Record
Elliott’s ‘Old World Boats V’ wins Best in RAL Labor Day Art Show
The 61st annual Labor Day Art Show, chaired by Juli Schuszler, Barbara Kershner and Mary Ellis, will be on display until October 1 at the RAL Art Center, 19 North Main Street, Kilmarnock. Show hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. This event is one of the longest standing...
Rappahannock Record
A cane returned, a hero recognized
It all started when retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. Harvey “Barney” Barnum Jr. of Reedville leaned his cane against his car to put on new license plate tags in the Kilmarnock DMV parking lot, then proceeded to drive off minus his cane. But Barnum is no ordinary man and it was no ordinary cane.
Rappahannock Record
Barbara P. Frisbie
WEEMS—Barbara Pates Frisbie, 81, of Weems passed away August 6, 2022. A memorial service for Mrs. Frisbie will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 17, at Wicomico Parish Church in Wicomico Church. An obituary for Mrs. Frisbie appeared in the August 11 Rappahannock Record.
Rappahannock Record
Supervisors approve business rezoning for unspecified retail store in Wicomico Church
HEATHSVILLE—North Carolina based commercial real estate developer Rhetson Companies received approval for the rezoning of a three-acre portion of a parcel on Jessie duPont Memorial Highway to general business. The Northumberland board of supervisors on Thursday, September 1, voted 4-1 to approve the change. Washington Auto Club, owner of...
Rappahannock Record
Galilee UMC offers box lunches
Galilee UMC, 797 Hull Neck Road, Heathsville, will offer Edwardsville Day box lunches to go from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, September 10. There will be no lawn activities. The menu will include crabcake ($17), fried chicken ($15) or fried fish ($15) sandwiches with fries, cole slaw and a drink. Order in advance at 724-3240.
Rappahannock Record
On Stage tickets still available
Subscriptions are still available for the Rappahannock Foundation for the Arts 29th On Stage season at the Lancaster Middle School Theater, 191 School Street, Kilmarnock. Shows include Larry Carlton September 10, The Whiskey Rebellion October 22, Broadway’s Next Hit Musical November 19, and Jose Feliciano December 15. Season subscriptions...
Rappahannock Record
Constitution Week declared September 17-23
KILMARNOCK—Kilmarnock Mayor Mae Umphlett recently signed a proclamation declaring September 17-23 Constitution Week throughout the town. Councilperson Rebecca Nunn was joined by the officers and Constitution Week Committee members of the Cobbs Hall Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, at the reading of the Proclamation, reported regent Donna Weiler.
Rappahannock Record
Northumberland supervisors again table solar decision
HEATHSVILLE—Citing last minute and incomplete information, the board of supervisors on Thursday, September 1, voted 5-0 to again table a decision on a conditional use request by Community Power Group (CPG) and property owners Philip “Ricky” Haynie, Judith Haynie and Philip “PJ” Haynie for a 5-megawatt solar project near Whays Creek.
Rappahannock Record
White Stone allocates more funding for demolition project
WHITE STONE—The White Stone Town Council on Thursday, September 1, allocated additional money towards a business district demolition project. Four blighted properties in the commercial area of town were demolished in late August by Benton M. Hayden & Son Excavating & General Hauling from Callao. The company, which was the low bidder on the project, had supplied two bids, one of $29,350 for only the demolition and another of $38,350 to include the demolition of two slabs on the properties. The original budget for demolition and clearance was $30,000 but council voted on July 7 to contribute the additional $8,500 to cover the over-budget cost.
Rappahannock Record
Wicomico Parish Church ramps up for its annual Market Day on Oct. 8
Wicomico Parish Church, 5191 Jesse duPont Highway, Wicomico Church, will host its annual Market Day from 8 a.m. to noon October 8. Bargains will be on display on outdoor tables under tents and in the church’s large pole barn, reported Susan Moore. The Furniture and Home Decor area will...
