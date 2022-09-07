Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Ky. Blood Center annual WKYT Blood Drive exceeded goal
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have some good news regarding this week’s WKYT Blood Drive with the Kentucky Blood Center. This year’s goal was to receive 275 units, which included both Lexington centers, Corbin, and the Frankfort location. Not only did we hit that goal, we exceeded it....
WTVQ
‘A Taste of New England’ at the Kentucky State Food Truck Championship
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Food Truck Championship is happening tomorrow at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame in Renfro Valley. It’s a competition many food truck owners look forward to: it’s a chance to show off their yummy food, be judged by celebrity chefs, and a chance at winning a $5,000 grand prize.
WKYT 27
Central Ky. women gather to finish Eliza Fletcher’s run
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of murdering a Memphis schoolteacher made another appearance in court. Authorities said Cleotha Henderson kidnapped and then killed Eliza Fletcher while she was out for an early morning run. Her body was discovered earlier this week. Henderson, 38, is facing numerous charges, including first-degree murder.
WKYT 27
Love of horses brought Queen to Kentucky several times
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Queen and Kentucky shared a common bond-- a love for horse racing and breeding. She visited the bluegrass state three times. Twice in the 1980s, and then for the 2007 Kentucky Derby. Each time she stayed at Bill Farish’s Lane’s End Farm in Woodford County.
WKYT 27
Distributor comes through to keep gator on the menu at Bourbon n’ Toulouse
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: Bourbon N’ Toulouse says a distributor came through with 50 lbs of alligator sausage. Both Bourbon N’ Toulouse locations will be serving gator sausages and Swamp Dogs all day Saturday, or until they run out. ORIGINAL: A traditional item won’t be on the...
WKYT 27
Ky. woman carried scratch-off ticket in her purse for weeks before realizing she had a winner
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Bath County woman had a winning scratch-off ticket and didn’t know it for weeks. She told the Kentucky Lottery she had the $5 ticket in her purse for two weeks before realizing she won $80,000. It wasn’t until she and her son were...
WKYT 27
Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:00 PM (9/10/2022)
Somerset Woman Helping Others Struggling with Suicide. WATCH | Lexington firefighters investigate scene of fire. Crews responded to 2027 Rainbow Road at 12:20 Saturday afternoon. 16 units were dispatched to the scene. WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:38 AM EDT. WATCH | Lexington officer shot;...
foxlexington.com
Frankfort man falls overboard, drowns at Mercer County lake
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Kentucky man drowned at Herrington Lake in Mercer County Thursday. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said at around 1:15 p.m. Thursday a conservation officer responded to a report of a drowning at Mid Lake Marina. The department said 71-year-old Gary...
harlanenterprise.net
Late Miss Basketball Collins to be honored in December
South Laurel plans to honor former Laurel County/University of Kentucky basketball player Lisa Collins Dec. 10th. She passed away recently at age 59. Valerie Still, Kentucky’s all-time leading basketball scorer and Collins’ former UK teammate, is working with South Laurel coach Chris Souder to organize the event that hopefully will turn into an annual Lisa Collins Classic.
WLKY.com
During her reign, Queen Elizabeth II visited Kentucky 5 times
KENTUCKY — Tucked away in a quiet corner of Oldham County, Hermitage Farm has produced champions and even attracted the attention of the queen of England. Elizabeth II spent an afternoon there back in May 1986. Bill Landes spent two months preparing for the visit and remembers his nerves...
foxlexington.com
Deadly wreck reported in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – A deadly wreck was reported Friday afternoon in Georgetown. The Georgetown Police Department reported the wreck at around 6 p.m. asking the public to avoid the area of Lexington Road and McClelland Circle. The wreckage has since been cleared and the roadway reopened.
WLKY.com
Bardstown shuts out rival Elizabethtown
Bardstown put together a strong defensive performance and Shannon Tonge scored three receiving touchdowns to shut out visiting Elizabethtown 21-0. The Tigers improve to 4-0 on the season, while the Panthers fall to 3-1. Bardstown hosts Spencer County in a battle of unbeaten teams. Elizabethtown looks to regroup against Nelson...
foxlexington.com
Tates Creek Road shooter was no stranger to the law
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A six-hour standoff at a local hotel leaves one man dead and a Lexington Police Officer injured. Kentucky State Police has not released any information on the officer shot yet, however, the Fayette County Coroner confirmed that the man killed was 40-year-old Joshua Hagans.
Art Lander’s Outdoors: Henry County’s Benjy Kinman Lakes is not to be overlooked as a fishing destination
Editor’s note: This is the second article in an ongoing series on small lakes in central Kentucky. Benjy Kinman Lake is the largest of four lakes on the Boone Tract of the 3,643-acre Kentucky River Wildlife Management Area (WMA). Named to honor Benjamin T. Kinman, a 38-year employee of...
WKYT 27
Lexington firefighters investigate scene of fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington fire department is currently investigating a structure fire. Crews responded to 2027 Rainbow Road at 12:20 Saturday afternoon. 16 units were dispatched to the scene. Firefighters say that neighbors first alerted the fire department of the large structure fire. According to officials, the fire...
WKYT 27
Roots and Heritage Festival returns to Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time since 2019, the Roots and Heritage Festival is putting its roots back down in Lexington. The decades-long tradition celebrates diversity in our area, and brings a weekend of entertainment to the city’s east end. “We started this in 1989 and we...
WKYT 27
Lexington Dream Home nearing completion; still time to buy a ticket
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a simple question: Would you like to try and win a new home while helping out a great cause?. This year’s St. Jude Dream Home in Lexington is coming along and there is still time for you to buy a ticket for a chance to win the beautiful home being built in Hamburg.
WKYT 27
WKYT High School Game Time, Week 4
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Here are the highlights from Friday’s high school football games:. Bryan Station at Scott Co. Tates Creek at Woodford Co. Woodward (OH) at Bourbon Co. Ludlow at Paris.
WKYT 27
Blue Grass Airport officials recall the Queen’s visits to Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As a fan of horses, Queen Elizabeth II made multiple trips to Kentucky. Her final trip to the commonwealth came in 2007. Scott Lanter, the vice president of public safety and operations at Blue Grass Airport, worked on every one of the Queen’s visits. He said back in the 1980s, he was simply told what to do, but by her 2007 visit for the Kentucky Derby, he himself had the honor of being the point person for that trip.
foxlexington.com
Madison County businessman pushing for county-wide alcohol sales
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Only 10 Kentucky counties are considered completely dry, a number that has dropped over the years as attitudes and opinions change towards alcohol. But Kentucky’s laws have left several counties in a confusing gray area, including Madison County. A co-owner of Apollo Pizza,...
