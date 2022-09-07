ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

Ky. Blood Center annual WKYT Blood Drive exceeded goal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have some good news regarding this week’s WKYT Blood Drive with the Kentucky Blood Center. This year’s goal was to receive 275 units, which included both Lexington centers, Corbin, and the Frankfort location. Not only did we hit that goal, we exceeded it....
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

‘A Taste of New England’ at the Kentucky State Food Truck Championship

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Food Truck Championship is happening tomorrow at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame in Renfro Valley. It’s a competition many food truck owners look forward to: it’s a chance to show off their yummy food, be judged by celebrity chefs, and a chance at winning a $5,000 grand prize.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Central Ky. women gather to finish Eliza Fletcher’s run

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of murdering a Memphis schoolteacher made another appearance in court. Authorities said Cleotha Henderson kidnapped and then killed Eliza Fletcher while she was out for an early morning run. Her body was discovered earlier this week. Henderson, 38, is facing numerous charges, including first-degree murder.
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Love of horses brought Queen to Kentucky several times

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Queen and Kentucky shared a common bond-- a love for horse racing and breeding. She visited the bluegrass state three times. Twice in the 1980s, and then for the 2007 Kentucky Derby. Each time she stayed at Bill Farish’s Lane’s End Farm in Woodford County.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Government
WKYT 27

Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:00 PM (9/10/2022)

Somerset Woman Helping Others Struggling with Suicide. WATCH | Lexington firefighters investigate scene of fire. Crews responded to 2027 Rainbow Road at 12:20 Saturday afternoon. 16 units were dispatched to the scene. WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:38 AM EDT. WATCH | Lexington officer shot;...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Frankfort man falls overboard, drowns at Mercer County lake

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Kentucky man drowned at Herrington Lake in Mercer County Thursday. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said at around 1:15 p.m. Thursday a conservation officer responded to a report of a drowning at Mid Lake Marina. The department said 71-year-old Gary...
FRANKFORT, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Late Miss Basketball Collins to be honored in December

South Laurel plans to honor former Laurel County/University of Kentucky basketball player Lisa Collins Dec. 10th. She passed away recently at age 59. Valerie Still, Kentucky’s all-time leading basketball scorer and Collins’ former UK teammate, is working with South Laurel coach Chris Souder to organize the event that hopefully will turn into an annual Lisa Collins Classic.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

During her reign, Queen Elizabeth II visited Kentucky 5 times

KENTUCKY — Tucked away in a quiet corner of Oldham County, Hermitage Farm has produced champions and even attracted the attention of the queen of England. Elizabeth II spent an afternoon there back in May 1986. Bill Landes spent two months preparing for the visit and remembers his nerves...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Deadly wreck reported in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – A deadly wreck was reported Friday afternoon in Georgetown. The Georgetown Police Department reported the wreck at around 6 p.m. asking the public to avoid the area of Lexington Road and McClelland Circle. The wreckage has since been cleared and the roadway reopened.
GEORGETOWN, KY
WLKY.com

Bardstown shuts out rival Elizabethtown

Bardstown put together a strong defensive performance and Shannon Tonge scored three receiving touchdowns to shut out visiting Elizabethtown 21-0. The Tigers improve to 4-0 on the season, while the Panthers fall to 3-1. Bardstown hosts Spencer County in a battle of unbeaten teams. Elizabethtown looks to regroup against Nelson...
BARDSTOWN, KY
foxlexington.com

Tates Creek Road shooter was no stranger to the law

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A six-hour standoff at a local hotel leaves one man dead and a Lexington Police Officer injured. Kentucky State Police has not released any information on the officer shot yet, however, the Fayette County Coroner confirmed that the man killed was 40-year-old Joshua Hagans.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington firefighters investigate scene of fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington fire department is currently investigating a structure fire. Crews responded to 2027 Rainbow Road at 12:20 Saturday afternoon. 16 units were dispatched to the scene. Firefighters say that neighbors first alerted the fire department of the large structure fire. According to officials, the fire...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Roots and Heritage Festival returns to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time since 2019, the Roots and Heritage Festival is putting its roots back down in Lexington. The decades-long tradition celebrates diversity in our area, and brings a weekend of entertainment to the city’s east end. “We started this in 1989 and we...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington Dream Home nearing completion; still time to buy a ticket

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a simple question: Would you like to try and win a new home while helping out a great cause?. This year’s St. Jude Dream Home in Lexington is coming along and there is still time for you to buy a ticket for a chance to win the beautiful home being built in Hamburg.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WKYT High School Game Time, Week 4

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Here are the highlights from Friday’s high school football games:. Bryan Station at Scott Co. Tates Creek at Woodford Co. Woodward (OH) at Bourbon Co. Ludlow at Paris.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Blue Grass Airport officials recall the Queen’s visits to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As a fan of horses, Queen Elizabeth II made multiple trips to Kentucky. Her final trip to the commonwealth came in 2007. Scott Lanter, the vice president of public safety and operations at Blue Grass Airport, worked on every one of the Queen’s visits. He said back in the 1980s, he was simply told what to do, but by her 2007 visit for the Kentucky Derby, he himself had the honor of being the point person for that trip.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Madison County businessman pushing for county-wide alcohol sales

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Only 10 Kentucky counties are considered completely dry, a number that has dropped over the years as attitudes and opinions change towards alcohol. But Kentucky’s laws have left several counties in a confusing gray area, including Madison County. A co-owner of Apollo Pizza,...
MADISON COUNTY, KY

