Leading Non-Profit Organization Representing Oncology Professionals Selects Thoughtworks to Enhance Digital Experience

Benzinga
SEC Division of Corporation Finance to Add Industry Offices Focused on Crypto Assets and Industrial Applications and Services
Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced plans to add an Office of Crypto Assets and an Office of Industrial Applications and Services to the Division of Corporation Finance's Disclosure Review Program (DRP). The DRP has long had offices to review company filings by issuers. The two new offices will join the seven existing offices that provide focused review of issuer filings and that are grouped by industry expertise to further the Division’s work to promote capital formation and protect investors. The DRP anticipates the new offices will be established later this fall.
Benzinga
SOBR: Advanced technology company disrupting the alcohol management industry by focusing on preventive solutions instead of reactive processes.
SOBR Safe, Inc, ("SOBRsafe") SOBR develops and provides organizations with a non-invasive technology to quickly and safely identify potential alcohol issues with their employees or contractors. If left undetected, alcohol related driving accidents and workplace incidents could result in injury, death, reputational harm, and increased insurance rates. These products and technologies are integrated within a robust and scalable data platform that produces statistical and measurable user and business data. The company's stated mission is to save lives, increase productivity, and create economic benefit for its customers.
foodsafetynews.com
Event to focus on role of data and digital in food safety
An international forum is scheduled for October on data-driven innovation in food safety, including the use of remote audits and verification. The event is organized by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Australian Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry. The Vienna Food Safety Forum is set for...
Pacira Posts Topline Data From Knee Surgery Study With Its Flagship Pain Management Drug
Pacira BioSciences Inc PCRX announced topline results from its Phase 3 study of EXPAREL as a single-dose femoral nerve block in the adductor canal for postsurgical regional analgesia in patients undergoing total knee arthroplasty. EXPAREL achieved the study's primary endpoint demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in cumulative pain scores from...
Benzinga
State Street Corporation Announces Date for Release of Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call Webcast
State Street Corporation STT plans to announce its third-quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET. The results will be reviewed via webcast and teleconference at 11:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will be accessible via audio webcast on State Street's Investor Relations website,...
Staff Motivation in Software Development Companies
There are several strategies you can employ to help keep your software developers motivated at work so that you can be more productive. The pandemic pandemic accelerated the transition to remote work for many tech companies and completely transformed the way developers work. A company that promotes positive leadership relations contributes to a positive team climate, which can boost the overall team performance. Leaders need to build the right mindset and behaviors within their teams. By setting the right tone, they will have a strong impact on their teams, and by creating an inspiring environment that propels your team to step up to new challenges.
Billboard
Executive Turntable: Solid Foundation Boards New Partner; BBC Hires D&I Director
Brandon Farmer was named partner at Solid Foundation Management, a subsidiary of Quality Control Artist Management which recently announced a joint venture with SoundCloud to develop and manage new artists. Farmer will focus on expanding the Solid Foundation roster beyond the current Quality Control Music roster. He can be reached at brandon@solidfoundationmgmt.com.
healio.com
VIDEO: Experts discuss social media, web presence for ophthalmic practices, part 13
In this Healio Video Perspective, Cynthia A. Matossian, MD, FACS, and David Evans, PhD, MBA, discuss the importance of online reviews for a practice. “The best reviews are the reviews where they comment on the outcome of a procedure because that is what they’re there for,” Evans said. “It’s great to get a review that says, ‘Oh, their staff is so nice,’ but the reality is, what would someone want to have more? A great LASIK outcome or a nice front desk person?”
pymnts.com
APIs, Algorithms Can Make Banking’s Promise of Automation a Reality
The promise of automation has always loomed large in banking. Clayton Weir, Co-founder at FISPAN, and Tony Wimmer, managing director, head of data and analytics at JPMorgan Payments, told PYMNTS that the promise makes the leap into reality with the aid of advanced technologies. At a high level, Wimmer noted...
VALUES, Inc. Selected as a Presenter at ESOMAR Congress 2022, the World’s Largest Marketing Research Conference
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- VALUES, Inc. (HQ: Minato-ku, Tokyo: President: Hideyuki Tsujimoto; hereinafter, “VALUES”) has been selected to present at the ESOMAR Congress 2022 (Location: Toronto, Canada; Dates: Sept. 18 - 21, 2022), hosted by ESOMAR, the world’s largest marketing research association. There were more than 330 applicants from 40 countries, and VALUES was among two Japanese companies that were selected to present at the conference. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907006331/en/ VALUES, Inc. selected as a presenter at ESOMAR Congress 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
investing.com
Ogilvy appoints Devika Bulchandani as global CEO
New York, Sep 9 (IANS) Ogilvy has announced the appointment of Devika Bulchandanias the Global Chief Executive Officer (CEO). In this role, she will be responsible for all aspects of the creative network's business across 131 offices in 93 countries and spanning its Advertising, Public Relations, Experience, Consulting, and Health units.
protocol.com
When choosing a responsible AI leader, tech skills matter
Abishek Gupta is the founder and principal researcher at the Montreal AI Ethics Institute and senior Responsible AI leader and expert at Boston Consulting Group; Steven Mills is the Global GAMMA Chief AI Ethics Officer at Boston Consulting Group. The Responsible AI (RAI) domain is at an inflection point: We...
How Dr. William Soliman Of ACMA Boosts Credibility In The Pharma Industry
The pharmaceutical industry has struggled with credibility for a long time, affecting the industry's growth. But looking back, we can say there is some improvement. According to new data from Ipsos Global, the pharmaceutical industry is now more trustworthy than it was three years ago. This is partly due to the combined efforts of pharmaceutical industry experts like Dr. William Soliman, who have made it their mission to raise the bar in the healthcare system within the pharmaceutical industry.With over 20 years in the pharmaceutical industry, William Soliman built a successful reputation as a no nonsense leader who can get...
NFT Tech Enters the $7.8B Loyalty and Reward Market, Pioneering New Technology
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- NFT Technologies Inc. (NEO: NFT | OTC Pink: NFTFF | FRA: 8LO) (the “Company” or “NFT Tech”), a leading technology company partnering with top-tier brands to accelerate their entry into the world of web3 through innovative technologies and unparalleled creativity, announced today its entry into the loyalty and reward market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005531/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
hospitalitytech.com
Improve Customer Satisfaction, Streamline On-Site Services
Technology is changing everything about how we live – including how we travel and, for hospitality management professionals, how we provide meaningful experiences for guests. We now have the easy-to-implement tools to update and improve the guest experience and, at the same time, increase revenues for properties, thanks to exciting developments in the realm of digital out-of-home (DOOH) content management systems for connected devices. A DOOH network is a platform that allows streaming content including video, music and navigation, in often unexpected places.
Don't Miss the GITEX Global DevSlam on Cybersecurity, Coding, Web3, and More
Just kidding. Despite the image above, GITEX will not be harming developers in any way at the GITEX Global DevSlam in Dubai this year. The year started with the global tech rout, ongoing inflationary concerns and the recent rebound, yet the tech industry is teeming with great optimism and opportunities at GITEX GLOBAL, as it gets ready to kick off its record 42nd edition.
