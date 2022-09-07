Tuition prices are at the forefront of students’ minds; here is what you need to know about the organization that decides these price tags at Iowa’s regent universities. The Iowa Board of Regents is a nine-member board of volunteers selected by Iowa’s Governor. These nine members consist of one student attending a regent university, no more than five members of the same gender, and no more than five members of the same political party affiliation. Four of the nine board members have donated to the governor’s campaign (Michael Richards, David Barker, Nancy Boettger and Greta Rouse).

