Three Big Takeaways: Iowa State earns another home victory against Wright State
After a high-energy win over Iowa Friday night, Iowa State parlayed its CyHawk success with another home victory Saturday afternoon. The Cyclones took down Wright State in four sets, maintaining control throughout the match. The win secured a sweep for Iowa State in its home event, keeping the Cyclones undefeated in Hilton Coliseum.
Reliving the final seconds through the eyes of the Cyclones
IOWA CITY, Iowa — In Kinnick Stadium, which holds 69,250 fans, there was not a seat left to spare. Fans on both sides of the rivalry filled the seats in Iowa City, Iowa, as the Iowa State Cyclones and the Iowa Hawkeyes were set to battle. It was the...
Three Big Takeaways: CyHawk trophy comes back to Ames
Throughout the week, all the talk has been about the annual CyHawk series. In the 69th meeting between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Iowa Hawkeyes, Iowa State traveled the 128 miles to Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. It was Iowa State’s first appearance at Kinnick since 2018. With multiple...
Three Big Takeaways: Holthaus leads Cyclones past Hawkeyes
Iowa State volleyball secured a win against Iowa Friday night behind a match-leading 17 kills from senior Eleanor Holthaus. “She’s so experienced,” head coach Christy Johnson-Lynch said. “She’s been in these moments a lot. I think she could tell the team needed her.”. The Cyclones won...
‘When we needed it the most’: Iowa State wins mistake-filled CyHawk battle
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Cyclones were on a six-game losing streak going into Saturday’s CyHawk matchup. Not only that, they hadn’t come away with a win in the series in the Matt Campbell era. It’s obvious something needed to change. One big issue for the...
Players to Watch: CyHawk
Iowa State: Xavier Hutchinson (WR) For just the first game of the season, Xavier Hutchison has already made an impact for the Iowa State team. Those that watched Saturday’s game against Southeast Missouri State saw history being made. Hutchinson made strong connections with new starting quarterback Hunter Dekkers as...
Defenses ready to battle in annual CyHawk game
For the first time since 2018, the Cyclones will take the field at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, in hopes of toppling the Hawkeyes in the annual CyHawk game on Saturday. Iowa State is in a bit of a drought in the CyHawk series, with the last win coming in 2014. Iowa also leads the all-time record in the exchange with 46 wins to Iowa State’s 22.
Hilton crowd helps Iowa State secure CyHawk win
Fans from across the state streamed into Hilton Coliseum to watch Iowa State face Iowa in an intense Friday night CyHawk match. The Cyclones had already taken down Drake earlier in the week and aimed to beat an in-state rival for a second straight home victory. “Let’s go state” echoed...
Students enhance career fair readiness
Engineering Career Services prepared students for the upcoming career fair Thursday with a One-Stop Career Fair Prep Event. The event took place in the Student Innovation Center Thursday afternoon and offered a variety of services. The One-Stop Career Fair Prep Event included rapid resume checks, elevator pitch practice, CyHire Assistance, Career Fair advice, early registration and a camera set up to take professional photos.
Meet the board that decides your tuition
Tuition prices are at the forefront of students’ minds; here is what you need to know about the organization that decides these price tags at Iowa’s regent universities. The Iowa Board of Regents is a nine-member board of volunteers selected by Iowa’s Governor. These nine members consist of one student attending a regent university, no more than five members of the same gender, and no more than five members of the same political party affiliation. Four of the nine board members have donated to the governor’s campaign (Michael Richards, David Barker, Nancy Boettger and Greta Rouse).
Kardemimmit to hit the Stephens Auditorium Stage
Kardemimmit, a Finnish musical band, is set to perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 20, at Stephens Auditorium. They are an all-female group of four women, and their band name comes from the Finnish word “mimmit,” representing girls who are bold in nature. The group writes and performs their...
