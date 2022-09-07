Wendell Middle student known as 'amazing little boy' died by suicide, family says

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh ImprovThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must VisitTravel Maven
Back-to-school sends fathers into the kitchenThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
‘Servant’s heart’ drives Garner woman’s commitment to public serviceThe Triangle TribuneGarner, NC
‘Check on your kids,’ grieving NC mother says 13-year-old son dealt with bullying, died by suicide
Clutching balloons and flowers, and wearing his favorite color, red Wednesday night, Austin Pendergrass' family and friends clung to each other, and their memories, as they gathered for a vigil at a Knightdale park.
Family says bullying contributed to Wendell eighth grader's death by suicide. Here are warning signs to look for.
Wendell, N.C. — The death of a 13-year-old boy who took his own life at a Wake County middle school this week has sent rippling effects of sadness and grief through the community. Austin Pendergrass' family said he was bullied, and they felt alone in their fight to address...
cbs17
Raleigh mom concerned after daughter sends video of fight at Wakefield High School
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday morning, Annamarie Caballero received a text from her daughter — one that immediately made her concerned. “It was one fight from what I was told that had broke out into several fights,” Caballero said. “I was told that the principal is the taller man in the white shirt running toward the front to try and calm everything down.”
WRAL
Family says eighth grader died by suicide, suffered from bullying
A Wendell Middle School student died Tuesday by suicide, family members told WRAL News. Austin Pendergrass was an eighth-grade student at the school. He was 13.
WRAL
Wendell 13-year-old memorialized through community vigil
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Wendell 13-year-old memorialized through community vigil. More than 50 people gathered in Wendell to mourn Austin Pendergrass, who died this week at just 13 years...
cbs17
Raleigh Police Department remembers, honors fallen officer
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department honored one of its own who lost his life in the line of duty in 2002. Master Officer Charles Radford Paul II was killed in the line of duty on Sept. 10, 2002, according to officials. To honor his memory, the...
North Carolina principal says student died at school following ‘medical crisis’
A middle school principal in Wendell said Tuesday afternoon that an eighth grade boy died at a school earlier that morning — a tragedy she called an "unexpected loss" to their community.
cbs17
Child Protective Services investigated Cary mom weeks before daughters’ death: report
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A report from the Wake County Health and Human Services shows a Cary mother now charged in the death of her two daughters had been investigated three times by Child Protective Services in the last three years. The final report to CPS was made just...
More than 100 students baptized without permission at Christian school
Fayetteville, N.C. — A baptism is normally a family affair – but parents of more than 100 students at a Fayetteville Christian school said the event happened at school without them or their permission. WRAL News spoke with Northwood Temple Academy headmaster Renee McLamb to ask how it...
Duke Health performs first partial heart transplant on NC baby
A five-month-old boy from Harnett County is the first human to receive a partial heart transplant.
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Fayetteville shooting
Cumberland County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Spike Rail Drive in Fayetteville around 6 p.m. on Friday. Responders rushed two men with gunshot wounds to the hospital. One of the men died; the other has serious injuries. Deputies say the shooting was not random, but have...
Back-to-school safety should include mental health
Raleigh, N.C. — Students may be a little anxious about the first weeks of school, but safety is paramount for them, parents, teachers, and school administrators. U.S. Surgeon General, Vivek H. Murthy, warns us that the pandemic has exacerbated the students’ social emotional, and mental health. Also, anxiety, depression, and self-harm are worsening.
‘Safekeeper’ dies in assault at Raleigh prison
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Department of Public Safety reports a prisoner at Central Prison in Raleigh was killed after an assault with a weapon by several other offenders. Offender Ronald S. Rhodes (#0850872) was being housed in the prison as a “safekeeper” at the request of Wake County. The incident occurred at approximately […]
Eighth-grade Wendell Middle School student dies
Wendell, N.C. — An eighth-grade Wendell Middle School student died Tuesday morning, according to a letter sent to parents by Principal Catherine Trudell. “It is an unexpected loss, and we are saddened by it,” Trudell wrote. On Wednesday, Trudell said the school would provide counseling, a student services...
2 men killed in Durham on Thursday, no suspects arrested
Durham, N.C. — Two men were killed in shootings in Durham on Thursday and so far, the Durham Police Department has not announced the arrest of any suspects. On Thursday afternoon, Wahid Downey, 18, was shot at the 1400 block of Wabash Street, across from McDougald Terrace. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from injuries, police said.
Man charged with first-degree murder following Durham shooting
Durham, N.C. — A man is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 41-year-old Durham man. Frederick Johnson, 52, of Durham, was charged in connection to the Aug. 30 death of Derek Sterling. Police were called to the 3600 block of Hillsborough Road around 6:15 p.m....
WRAL
Child protective services responded to neglect reports before Cary mother was charged with murdering her children
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Child protective services responded to neglect reports before Cary mother was charged with murdering her children. Records WRAL obtained reveal Wake County Child Protective Services...
cbs17
Raleigh inmate assaulted and killed in prison by other inmates: officials
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An inmate in Central Prison in Raleigh died Friday morning after being assaulted with a weapon by other inmates, according to the Department of Public Safety. Officials say Ronald S. Rhodes, 35, was being housed in Central Prison as a “safekeeper” at the request of...
Goldsboro shooting victim dies are being airlifted to ECU Medical Center
After being airlifted to ECU Medical Center for a gunshot wound, a man died of his injuries Thursday night, the Goldsboro Police Department said.
NC man reports dead woman in car, charged with murder: police
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder after police said he turned up at a North Carolina police department to report a dead woman in his car. Wake Forest police officers responded to a report of a shooting at a gas station on Wednesday, but couldn’t find a victim, police […]
