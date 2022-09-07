Wendell Middle student known as 'amazing little boy' died by suicide, family says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday morning, Annamarie Caballero received a text from her daughter — one that immediately made her concerned. “It was one fight from what I was told that had broke out into several fights,” Caballero said. “I was told that the principal is the taller man in the white shirt running toward the front to try and calm everything down.”

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO