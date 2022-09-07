Rachelle Keyonnie, CDA, of Winslow selected for the 2022 Liz Koch Memorial Scholarship. Keyonnie has been a dental assistant at Winslow Indian Health Care Center for more than five years and has completed expanded functions training through Indian Health Services. Keyonnie is working toward an associate degree in arts at Northland Pioneer College with plans to focus on public health. She expects to graduate in spring 2023, and her scholarship award will go toward offsetting that cost. In her career, Keyonnie strives to continue mentoring dental assistant colleagues and aims to earn a bachelor’s degree and go further into the dental field.

