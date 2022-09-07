Read full article on original website
Related
tribunenewsnow.com
Get ready for the Navajo County Fair
The Navajo County Fair and Rodeo is just around the corner with the theme Country Fans & Cattle Brands. The fair will be held next Wednesday through Saturday, Sept. 14-17, at the fairgrounds located at 404 E. Hopi Drive in Holbrook. Fair books with open class entry information are now out and available at businesses throughout Navajo County.
tribunenewsnow.com
Rachelle Keyonnie recipient of scholarship
Rachelle Keyonnie, CDA, of Winslow selected for the 2022 Liz Koch Memorial Scholarship. Keyonnie has been a dental assistant at Winslow Indian Health Care Center for more than five years and has completed expanded functions training through Indian Health Services. Keyonnie is working toward an associate degree in arts at Northland Pioneer College with plans to focus on public health. She expects to graduate in spring 2023, and her scholarship award will go toward offsetting that cost. In her career, Keyonnie strives to continue mentoring dental assistant colleagues and aims to earn a bachelor’s degree and go further into the dental field.
tribunenewsnow.com
Animal loving volunteers wanted by local shelter
Holbrook Animal Control Officer Brandon Smigiel has been on the job for two months and has big plans to continue improvements to the shelter. Smigiel has over five years’ experience in both law enforcement and animal control while living in North Carolina and is enjoying his new assignment. His primary focus, aside from responding to calls from the public, is building up the volunteer program.
Comments / 0