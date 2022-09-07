POLICE LOG for September 1: Vehicle Crashes Into Guard Rail; Group Of Vehicles Not What It Seems; Street Sign Missing

Read full article on original website
Wilmington Apple
POLICE LOG for September 3: Wilmington Man Arrested For 2nd OUI; Dumpster Diver
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Saturday, September 3, 2022:. Patrick Christopher Taylor (29, Wilmington) was arrested for OUI Liquor (2nd Offense), Marked Lanes Violation, and Speeding. (1:00am) A mailbox on Salem Street was damaged overnight. (8:52am) Police spoke to some kids pushing...
WCVB
Woman shares frightening experience driving down Route 24
BROCKTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman driving along Route 24 said a bullet shattered the back window of her vehicle where her son typically sits. "It would have been a lot different if my son had been sitting in the car," Ashley Edson said. Thankfully, Edson was alone in...
2 UNH Students Struck Walking Along Route 108 in Durham, NH
Two UNH students walking in a group along Newmarket Road (Route 108) were struck by a 78-year-old driver Saturday afternoon. Durham Police Deputy Chief David Holmstock said Dante DiStefano, 18, of Waltham, MA, and Colton Rubbicco, 18, of Topsfield MA were part of a group of eight walking along the southbound side of the road between Laurel Lane and Bennett Road just before 3 p.m. They were struck by a northbound 2011 Nissan Rogue driven by Andy Bishop, 78, of Exeter that crossed the solid white line.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police release name of victim that died after crash on Route 495
Police are investigating after a fatal crash on Friday. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 4:35 p.m. Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 495 north that resulted in the death of the operator. Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2014 Audi A6 was northbound in Boxborough when,...
Abandoned train goes up in flames at MBTA commuter rail maintenance facility
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after an abandoned train car caught fire near the MBTA commuter rail maintenance facility in Somerville on Saturday night. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze along the commuter rail tracks in the area of 70 3rd Avenue around 8:30 p.m. found flames shooting from a graffiti-covered rail car that has been out of service for years, according to Somerville Firefighters Local 76.
WCVB
Massachusetts officers praised for helping USPS catch mailbox theft suspect
NEWTON, Mass. — Two Massachusetts police officers are being commended for their role in a recent arrest of a suspect in connection with an investigation into thefts from area mailboxes. Newton Police Chief John Carmichael wrote the letter praising Officer Raymond Chieu and Lt. David Tempesta for their actions...
Wilmington Apple
POLICE LOG for September 2: Police Serves 3 Summonses; Catalytic Converter Stolen
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Friday, September 2, 2022:. Chelynne Martel (40, Tewksbury) was served a summons for Operating A Motor Vehicle With Suspended License and Speeding. (6:16am) An Andover Street caller reported the catalytic converter was cut out of his vehicle....
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Sunday, September 11, 2022: Wilmington Farmers Market To Hold Pet Parade; Car Show In As Good As It Gets Parking Lot
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Sunday, September 11, 2022:. The Wilmington Farmers Market will be open from 10am to 1pm, on the Swain Green, across from the Town Common, at 140 Middlesex Avenue. The lineup can be found HERE. The Market will be holding a Pet Parade at 11:30am.
Tewksbury man killed in I-495 crash
BOXBORO – A Tewksbury man died Friday after a single-car crash on Interstate 495 in Boxboro. Massachusetts State Police said 60-year-old Steven Michaud crashed around 4:30 p.m. on I-495 North.Police said Michaud's 2014 Audi A6 left the road and crashed into trees in the median.Michaud was taken by helicopter to UMass Worcester Lakeside but did not survive.No further information is currently available.
Uber driver rescues woman, child from fiery crash in Revere
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVREVERE -- An Uber driver comes to the rescue in Revere. The good Samaritan jumped into action to save a woman from a burning car. "That is part of me as a human being. It is our job to save lives, you know?" tells Uber driver Mohamed Sanusie Traore.He was traveling along Squire Road on his way to the airport when he watched a car flip onto its side. The Uber driver pulled over and rushed to the scene. He heard a woman screaming for help. She was trying to open her door, but the weight was...
Suspect sought in connection with bank robbery in Medford
MEDFORD, Mass. — The Medford Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to Friday morning’s bank robbery. Police responded to the Brookline Bank at 201 Salem Street in Medford just before 9 a.m. for reports of a robbery taking place. The suspect entered the bank and...
WMUR.com
Woman charged with negligent homicide in connection with deadly Peterborough crash
PETERBOROUGH, N.H. — A Vermont woman is charged in connection toa deadly crash in Peterborough last week. New Hampshire State Police have charged Amanda Fogg, 35, of West Townshend, Vermont, with negligent homicide and aggravated driving while intoxicated. Troopers said her passenger Lisa Johnson, 65, of West Townshend, Vermont,...
nbcboston.com
Girl, 15, Struck By Car in Revere
A 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after she was struck by a car in Revere, Massachusetts, police say. Police tell NBC10 Boston the teen was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital after she was hit by a vehicle on Revere Street, at Lee Street, shortly before 8 a.m. The girl's injuries are believed to be serious but non-life threatening.
Wilmington Apple
BOIL WATER ORDER LASTS LESS THAN 48 HOURS: MassDEP Lifts Order, Regular Use Of Town’s Water Supply Resumes
WILMINGTON, MA — Following the analysis of two rounds of resampling, MassDEP has LIFTED the Boil Water Order for the Town of Wilmington, effective Saturday, September 10, 2022. The Hillside Way Water Tank remains a location of ongoing sampling and has been isolated from the public drinking water system...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts driver attempts to drive across the water because GPS told him to do so
Here is a story that will give you flashbacks of when Michael Scott on the show “The Office” drove into a lake after following his GPS. According to Plymouth Police, recently, Officers encountered a man trying to drive across the water in Hobbs Hole, over to Plymouth Beach. He had been “following” his GPS from Mattapoisett to Brockton.
FBI launches investigation into North Shore kennel after animals found walking along highway
ROWLEY, Mass. — The FBI has launched a joint investigation into the conditions at a North Shore kennel after a group of animals were found walking along Route 1 in Newburyport last month. On August 27, the Rowley Police Department responded to a report of four goats walking along...
nbcboston.com
Man Knocked Unconscious in Unprovoked Attack at Boston MBTA Station: Police
Transit police say a 56-year-old man was "viciously attacked" Monday night at an MBTA station in South Boston, and they are looking into whether the attack could be a hate crime. According to police, the victim reported he was targeted for no apparent reason around 9 p.m. while at the...
westfordcat.org
Westford Fire Department responds to additional house fire, third in one month
WESTFORD — Westford Fire Department responded to a house fire on South Chelmsford Road, marking the third house fire the department has responded to in the last month. The fire was discovered around 6 p.m. on Thursday by a plumbing contractor, who was working on a second floor bathroom renovation of the 15 South Chelmsford Road property.
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Neighbor threatens South Mammoth Road woman after she reports his ‘illegal’ bird feeder
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
Investigation underway after high school student struck, seriously injured in Revere
REVERE, Mass. — Police are investigating after a high school student was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle in Revere on Friday morning. Emergency officials responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Revere and Lee streets around 7 a.m. found a 15-year-old girl suffering from serious injuries, according to the Revere Police Department.
