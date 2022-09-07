Read full article on original website
Frisco Reedy makes history with win against crosstown rival Lone Star
By Cody Thorn FRISCO - For the first time in school history, Reedy picked up a win against crosstown foe Lone Star. The Lions made a late defensive stand and held off a late charge by the Class 5A No. 2-ranked Rangers, winning 13-7 at David Kuykendall Stadium on Friday night. ...
Jackson Arnold leads Denton Guyer to 50-27 win over Lancaster (photos)
DENTON, Texas - Jackson Arnold continues to impress. Arnold, one of the best class of 2023 quarterbacks in the country, passed for 305 yards and three touchdowns and added a rushing TD to lead Denton Guyer to a 50-27 win over Lancaster on Thursday night. Arnold was named the Elite 11 MVP over ...
fox4news.com
4 To Watch: The top high school football games in North Texas this week
4 to Watch: Highland Park to retire Matthew Stafford's number. Friday Night Lights are brighter in Texas. Every week FOX 4's Jeff Kolb breaks down the four biggest high school football games in our area. See the highlights on Free4All every Friday night at 10:30 on FOX 4. Lake Highlands...
fox4news.com
Female high school football player makes first catch of the season
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - Richland High School wide receiver Julieta Ramirez hauled in her first catch of the season during Thursday night's 51-0 win over Sunset. Earlier in the day Thursday Ramirez told FOX 4's Dionne Anglin that she grew up playing flag football with her friends and relatives. After a few years away from the sport and a transfer to Richland High, she decided she wanted to take the field.
fox4news.com
Texas Rangers giving away one-of-a-kind 50th anniversary pair of retro Jordan 5s
If you're a sneakerhead and are a fan of the Texas Rangers or just baseball in general, you're going to want to pay attention to a certain new pair of shoes.
dmagazine.com
Meet the Teenage Wimbledon Champ Who Lives in McKinney
Liv Hovde, 16, is the best female junior tennis player in all of McKinney. And also the country. In July, she won the Wimbledon girls’ championship, becoming only the second American in 30 years to do so. She was rewarded with a pretty cool trophy, a dinner with Novak Djokovic, and the No. 4 ranking in the world. Next up was the US Open, which she lost in qualifiers to Chinese player Wang Qiang. It won’t be the last you see of her. (The interview below happened prior to the tournament.)
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Runners Share Safety Tips After Death of Tennesse Woman
The man accused of kidnapping and killing Eliza Fletcher,34, in Memphis, Tenn. appeared before a judge on Wednesday. Fletcher, a mom of two, wife and teacher was going for a 4 a.m. run last Friday when she was abducted. "It's devastating to the running community," said Ashley, a runner on...
3 North Texas companies named among top 100 Great Places to Work
Finding a job for you is important and while a job can be attractive you always need to know more about the actual company you'll be working for.
tinybeans.com
Choo Choo! 8 Places to Take Train-Loving Kids in Dallas
If your mini conductor goes off the rails for all things trains, there are plenty of thrilling Dallas train rides and engaging train museums that will have kids whistling like a steam engine with excitement. Your little locomotive lovers keep up with Thomas the Tank Engine on television, and make...
Why a Dallas, Texas TV Station Had To Stop the News [Video]
Are the crickets driving you crazy? It's that time of year again. In Texas, cricket season is usually August, September, and the first part of October. At our studios in Temple, we find dozens of these insects every morning. Cricket Invasion in Texas. At one Dallas-area television station, they had...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SMITH, ANTHONY EARL; B/M; POB: SAN FRANCISCO CA; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: WATAUGA TX; OCCUPATION:...
checkoutdfw.com
These are some of the best places to get hot dogs in Plano
From classic to extreme toppings, who doesn't love a good American hot dog. We have researched and come up with the best hot dogs around based off Yelp, Tripadvisor and local reviews. Del’s Charcoal Burgers. This is a classical 1980’s hole-in-the-wall diner with décor that adds to the dining...
Queen Elizabeth II's comments on Texans from 1991
AUSTIN, Texas — As people from around the world mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away Thursday at the age of 96, many in Texas are remembering her trip to Texas from more than 30 years ago. In May 1991, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch became the first...
Patient's death, questions about IV bags, leads to suspension of anesthesiologist's license
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Updated Sep. 9: TMB suspends Richardson physician.On Friday evening, CBS 11 learned the Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended the Texas medical license of Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, Jr., M.D. after receiving information from federal law enforcement in an ongoing investigation involving Ortiz. In a press release, the Board said it was determined that Ortiz' continuation of medicine "poses a continuing threat to public welfare." The suspension is effective immediately and will remain in place until the Board takes further action.According to court documents, the Texas Medical Board was informed that Ortiz is the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation...
Best places to get wiener schnitzel in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
When you think of Wiener Schnitzel, at least in America, you probably think of the hot dog chain. Well, today, we are not talking about the chain, but rather the original food Wiener Schnitzel, an Austria dish that is a breaded, deep-fried veal cutlet.
These are the best BBQ joints in Dallas & Fort Worth in 2022, report says
There's more than one reason to be smiling right now, yes, we know it's football season from pee-wees to the pros but to make things better, you might as well get some Texas BBQ in your mouth while taking in all the glory that is the sport of football.
Portillo’s Beef Bus Food Truck is coming back to North Texas: Here’s when
DALLAS (KDAF) — In case you missed them last time they were in town, don’t worry, here is another chance to grab a bite of Chicago. Portillo’s Beef Bus Food Truck is coming back to North Texas this month from Sept. 13-24. Officials say they will serve up classic food items including:
After mistrial, Wetteland case headed to plea deal or new trial
The Denton County District Attorneys Office intends to bring former Texas Rangers pitcher John Wetteland to another jury trial in his child sex abuse case, unless a plea deal is reached. Wetteland is accused of molesting a young child from 2004-06. He was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a...
Reality TV star bringing Gas Monkey restaurant, venue to Lewisville
Richard Rawlings, made famous on the Discovery Channel series “Fast N’ Loud,” recently announced plans to bring a new restaurant, live music venue and more to one site in Lewisville. Rawlings, the celebrity owner of Gas Monkey Garage in Dallas, had previously announced a new Gas Monkey...
