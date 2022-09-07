Liv Hovde, 16, is the best female junior tennis player in all of McKinney. And also the country. In July, she won the Wimbledon girls’ championship, becoming only the second American in 30 years to do so. She was rewarded with a pretty cool trophy, a dinner with Novak Djokovic, and the No. 4 ranking in the world. Next up was the US Open, which she lost in qualifiers to Chinese player Wang Qiang. It won’t be the last you see of her. (The interview below happened prior to the tournament.)

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO