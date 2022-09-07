ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argyle, TX

Female high school football player makes first catch of the season

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - Richland High School wide receiver Julieta Ramirez hauled in her first catch of the season during Thursday night's 51-0 win over Sunset. Earlier in the day Thursday Ramirez told FOX 4's Dionne Anglin that she grew up playing flag football with her friends and relatives. After a few years away from the sport and a transfer to Richland High, she decided she wanted to take the field.
Meet the Teenage Wimbledon Champ Who Lives in McKinney

Liv Hovde, 16, is the best female junior tennis player in all of McKinney. And also the country. In July, she won the Wimbledon girls’ championship, becoming only the second American in 30 years to do so. She was rewarded with a pretty cool trophy, a dinner with Novak Djokovic, and the No. 4 ranking in the world. Next up was the US Open, which she lost in qualifiers to Chinese player Wang Qiang. It won’t be the last you see of her. (The interview below happened prior to the tournament.)
North Texas Runners Share Safety Tips After Death of Tennesse Woman

The man accused of kidnapping and killing Eliza Fletcher,34, in Memphis, Tenn. appeared before a judge on Wednesday. Fletcher, a mom of two, wife and teacher was going for a 4 a.m. run last Friday when she was abducted. "It's devastating to the running community," said Ashley, a runner on...
Choo Choo! 8 Places to Take Train-Loving Kids in Dallas

If your mini conductor goes off the rails for all things trains, there are plenty of thrilling Dallas train rides and engaging train museums that will have kids whistling like a steam engine with excitement. Your little locomotive lovers keep up with Thomas the Tank Engine on television, and make...
Why a Dallas, Texas TV Station Had To Stop the News [Video]

Are the crickets driving you crazy? It's that time of year again. In Texas, cricket season is usually August, September, and the first part of October. At our studios in Temple, we find dozens of these insects every morning. Cricket Invasion in Texas. At one Dallas-area television station, they had...
Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SMITH, ANTHONY EARL; B/M; POB: SAN FRANCISCO CA; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: WATAUGA TX; OCCUPATION:...
These are some of the best places to get hot dogs in Plano

From classic to extreme toppings, who doesn't love a good American hot dog. We have researched and come up with the best hot dogs around based off Yelp, Tripadvisor and local reviews. Del’s Charcoal Burgers. This is a classical 1980’s hole-in-the-wall diner with décor that adds to the dining...
Queen Elizabeth II's comments on Texans from 1991

AUSTIN, Texas — As people from around the world mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away Thursday at the age of 96, many in Texas are remembering her trip to Texas from more than 30 years ago. In May 1991, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch became the first...
Patient's death, questions about IV bags, leads to suspension of anesthesiologist's license

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Updated Sep. 9: TMB suspends Richardson physician.On Friday evening, CBS 11 learned the Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended the Texas medical license of Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, Jr., M.D. after receiving information from federal law enforcement in an ongoing investigation involving Ortiz. In a press release, the Board said it was determined that Ortiz' continuation of medicine "poses a continuing threat to public welfare." The suspension is effective immediately and will remain in place until the Board takes further action.According to court documents, the Texas Medical Board was informed that Ortiz is the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation...
