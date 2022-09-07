POLICE LOG for August 31: Animal Control Officer Rescues Swan Caught In Hook & Fishing Lure; Driver Served Summons; Graffiti Found On High School Lot

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVREVERE -- An Uber driver comes to the rescue in Revere. The good Samaritan jumped into action to save a woman from a burning car. "That is part of me as a human being. It is our job to save lives, you know?" tells Uber driver Mohamed Sanusie Traore.He was traveling along Squire Road on his way to the airport when he watched a car flip onto its side. The Uber driver pulled over and rushed to the scene. He heard a woman screaming for help. She was trying to open her door, but the weight was...

REVERE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO