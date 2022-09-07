Read full article on original website
KRDO
Union Printers Home Foundation transferring spots to Evergreen Cemetery
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Union Printers Home Foundation is transferring 429 cemetery spaces to Evergreen Cemetery, according to the City of Colorado Springs. The city says that the Union Printers Home opened in 1892 as the world's largest tuberculosis care facility, treating over 25,000 patients. The facility purchased nearly 1,500 spaces in Evergreen Cemetery for its residents and more than 1,000 are buried there.
Car crashes into apartment building, driver charged
COLORADO SPRINGS — A driver is under arrest and facing multiple charges after an early morning crash that left an apartment building and another car damaged. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers with the Gold Hill Division responded just after 1 a.m. to an apartment building in the 2900 block of Straus […]
KKTV
Barry Morphew, husband of missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew, requests to have seized property returned
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man who was once facing murder charges tied to the disappearance of his wife is now looking to reclaim property that was seized by authorities. Barry Morphew is scheduled to appear in court on October 25 for a hearing. According to court documents,...
Celebrate Hollywood history in Cañon City
CAÑON CITY, Colo. — Fremont Adventure Recreation’s annual fundraising gala happening Saturday, Sept. 10 will honor Canon City’s 150-year anniversary and its historical ties with Hollywood. The sesquicentennial gala will be held at the Plaza Theater at the Royal Gorge Bridge & Park. The gala begins at 6:30 p.m. with an arrival at the Royal […]
9/11 memorial ceremony honors former Mitchell High School graduate of 1975
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Mitchell High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) commemorated the 21st anniversary of 9/11 by honoring the lives lost during the tragedy, including that of a former student. The annual 9/11 memorial ceremony paid a special tribute to Kathryn Yancey LaBorie, a 1975 graduate of Mitchell High School, who was a […]
One dead, three seriously injured in Pueblo crash
UPDATE: SATURDAY 9/10/2022 2:07 p.m. PUEBLO, Colo. — One person is dead and three are seriously injured following the crash Saturday morning that involved four cars at the intersection of Lehigh Avenue and Pueblo Boulevard. The intersection was closed for close to three hours but has since reopened. PPD said speed, alcohol, and drugs are […]
Daily Record
Built for Zero team continue work to end chronic homelessness in Fremont County
Loaves and Fishes Ministries of Fremont County just recently opened its emergency shelter expansion, and it’s already being utilized. But the organization’s Built for Zero team continues its work to put an end to chronic homelessness. Built for Zero is a community-driven collaboration that works to make homelessness...
Cañon City teen found safe
UPDATE: THURSDAY 9/8/2022 9:03 p.m. COLORADO SPRINGS — Jae has been found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: Teen missing from Cañon City THURSDAY 9/8/2022 6:14 p.m. CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is looking for a missing 15-year-old. Iyah “Jae” Hassan was last seen at 4:15 p.m. near Sol Vista on South 9th […]
WATCH: Thieves carry ATM out of Pueblo business
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for information regarding the burglary of a Pueblo business on Thursday. According to PPD, around 4 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, officers responded to Graham’s Grill on Jerry Murphy Road regarding a burglary alarm. When officers arrived, they found the door to the restaurant had […]
aspenpublicradio.org
Steel City exhibit chronicles Pueblo steelworkers’ historic strike
A new exhibit from History Colorado at the El Pueblo History Museum chronicles the historic steelworkers strike that began in the early 1980s. Over more than two decades, steelworkers and their families fought for labor rights, while the wider community came together to support them. Zach Werkowitch, lead developer on...
20+ shots fired in neighborhood near Olympic Training Center
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said they found evidence of more than 20 shots being fired in a neighborhood early Saturday morning. According to CSPD, officers responded just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning to the area of Yampa Street and Swope Avenue after receiving multiple calls from residents reporting hearing a […]
KRDO
Sentencing for ex-Colorado Springs contractor recorded destroying customer’s shower postponed
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The sentencing date for a former Colorado Springs contractor caught on camera taking a sledgehammer to a customer's shower has been moved back a month. This postponement was due to his current attorney not showing up in court Thursday. In September 2021, customer Amber Trucke...
Daily Record
Counselor challenges Colorado’s ban on conversion therapy for minors in federal lawsuit
A licensed professional counselor in Colorado Springs is challenging the state’s ban on conversion therapy for children on the grounds that the 2019 law violates her First Amendment rights. Kaley Chiles claimed in a federal lawsuit filed Monday that the state’s law prohibiting mental health professionals from trying to...
KRDO
Walmart reveals plan to go bagless in Colorado following signs at a store in Monument
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Walmart store in Monument had paper signs up in front of the store this week urging shoppers to be aware of upcoming changes. The sign read that the stores will no longer have plastic bags starting on September 15. The signs have now been removed.
KKTV
Colorado Springs mayor says Denver is a 'cautionary tale' citing crime, homelessness and marijuana
WATCH - Mayor Suthers delivers final "State of the City" address. The mayor touched on several topics including rising crime, affordable housing, and infrastructure. Local British citizen shows family keepsake from the Queen. Much Cooler This Weekend. Updated: 21 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring)
KKTV
Southern Colorado deputies still looking for suspect after multi-county search
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Southern Colorado deputies are still looking for a suspect after a multi-county search. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office announced on their social media that on Thursday afternoon, deputies with the Fremont Sheriff’s Office tried to serve an arrest warrant in Fremont County just north of the Custer County line for 33-year-old Logun Jordan.
KRDO
Pueblo Police Department arrested four suspects in connection with a bank robbery
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) reported that on August 22, 2022, the First Oak Bank was robbed. PPD says that four individuals have been arrested for that robbery. 34-year-old, Shawna Najera for Robbery. 26-year-old, Steven Fernandez was arrested for Robbery/Complicity. Fernandez is a Pueblo FBI Safe Streets Wanted Criminal. Najera and Fernandez potentially face additional criminal charges in Colorado Springs.
Proposal to limit public access on Old Stage Road in SW Colorado Springs raises concern
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Illegal and undesirable activity along historic Old Stage Road in the mountains above the city has led officials to propose what some residents believe is a drastic and unnecessary step. The city is determining whether public access on the popular road should be restricted after hours. KRDO Old Stage Road The post Proposal to limit public access on Old Stage Road in SW Colorado Springs raises concern appeared first on KRDO.
8,000-seat amphitheater proposed in Colorado Springs brings out supporters and critics
Colorado Springs businessman J.W. Roth has had a lifelong love affair with music. In his north-side office, the founder, chairman and CEO of the Notes Live entertainment company proudly displays his collection of autographed guitars, vintage vinyl album covers and even the grand piano that songwriter and friend Ryan Tedder used when he composed the hit "Apologize" that was covered by his OneRepublic pop rock band.
KRDO
Pueblo West ballot measure will again ask voters to approve 1% sales tax for roads
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- This November, voters in Pueblo West will once again be asked to approve a ballot measure that will collect sales tax for road maintenance. This is the third time there will be a ballot measure asking to allow a 1 percent sales tax for road maintenance.
