ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canon City, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecatalystnews.com

CC Shifts to “Strongly Recommending Wearing Masks Indoors”

September 9, 2022 | NEWS | By Leigh Walden | Illustration by Jubilee Rivera-Hernandez. In a lot of ways, campus feels like it’s returned to a pre-pandemic normal. Without mandatory testing, mask mandates, and Zoom classes, one could be convinced that the pandemic is no longer a concern of the Colorado College community. However, with 28 active cases as of last Friday, it’s clear COVID-19 is still very much a reality on campus, and this year there are less comprehensive strategies to mitigate it.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Proposal to limit public access on Old Stage Road in SW Colorado Springs raises concern

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Illegal and undesirable activity along historic Old Stage Road in the mountains above the city has led officials to propose what some residents believe is a drastic and unnecessary step. The city is determining whether public access on the popular road should be restricted after hours. KRDO Old Stage Road The post Proposal to limit public access on Old Stage Road in SW Colorado Springs raises concern appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canon City, CO
Local
Colorado Society
City
Cañon City, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

More than 20 shots fired at house party early Saturday morning in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than 20 shots were fired near a house party on the east side of town near Queen Palmer Elementary School just after midnight Saturday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. At 12:26 a.m. police said they responded to the area of Yampa Street and Swope Avenue for the The post More than 20 shots fired at house party early Saturday morning in east Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo City Council President’s business burglarized twice in 4 days, $10k+ in damages

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- In four days, a well-known sports bar in Pueblo was burglarized multiple times in the middle of the night. The owner of Graham's Grill and current Pueblo City Council President, Heather Graham shared her frustration with the burglaries and the financial hit her restaurant just took. According to Graham, the combination The post Pueblo City Council President’s business burglarized twice in 4 days, $10k+ in damages appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
douglas.co.us

Apply now to be a Colorado Master Gardener

Are you the green thumb your friends go to for gardening advice? Consider making it official by becoming a Colorado Master Gardener with training from Colorado State University. Colorado Master Gardener applications are open Sept. 1 through Oct. 16. Apply at cmg.extension.colostate.edu. Applications will be reviewed by the Douglas County...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs turtle in the running for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs turtle is in the running for “America’s Favorite Pet.”. The owner of “Snow White” reached out to 11 News on Wednesday as voting in the latest round of competition ends Thursday evening. Maurice says he’s had Snow White, a leucistic snapping turtle, since she was a hatchling. Maurice is a disabled combat veteran who was deployed twice, once to Iraq for 15 months and a second time to Afghanistan for 13 months. Maurice explained Snow White serves not only as a pet but as a support animal.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Pueblo Police Department arrested four suspects in connection with a bank robbery

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) reported that on August 22, 2022, the First Oak Bank was robbed. PPD says that four individuals have been arrested for that robbery. 34-year-old, Shawna Najera for Robbery. 26-year-old, Steven Fernandez was arrested for Robbery/Complicity. Fernandez is a Pueblo FBI Safe Streets Wanted Criminal. Najera and Fernandez potentially face additional criminal charges in Colorado Springs.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Southern Colorado deputies still looking for suspect after multi-county search

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Southern Colorado deputies are still looking for a suspect after a multi-county search. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office announced on their social media that on Thursday afternoon, deputies with the Fremont Sheriff’s Office tried to serve an arrest warrant in Fremont County just north of the Custer County line for 33-year-old Logun Jordan.
CUSTER COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy