Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KRDO
Special meeting scheduled Thursday in Fremont County to discuss possibility of opening VA Clinic
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- This county has a growing population of military veterans who currently have to drive at least 30 miles to Pueblo or 45 miles to Colorado Springs for support services, and a more convenient option could be forthcoming. The director of the Veterans Administration's Eastern Colorado...
thecatalystnews.com
CC Shifts to “Strongly Recommending Wearing Masks Indoors”
September 9, 2022 | NEWS | By Leigh Walden | Illustration by Jubilee Rivera-Hernandez. In a lot of ways, campus feels like it’s returned to a pre-pandemic normal. Without mandatory testing, mask mandates, and Zoom classes, one could be convinced that the pandemic is no longer a concern of the Colorado College community. However, with 28 active cases as of last Friday, it’s clear COVID-19 is still very much a reality on campus, and this year there are less comprehensive strategies to mitigate it.
Proposal to limit public access on Old Stage Road in SW Colorado Springs raises concern
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Illegal and undesirable activity along historic Old Stage Road in the mountains above the city has led officials to propose what some residents believe is a drastic and unnecessary step. The city is determining whether public access on the popular road should be restricted after hours. KRDO Old Stage Road The post Proposal to limit public access on Old Stage Road in SW Colorado Springs raises concern appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Colorado Springs mayor says Denver is a 'cautionary tale' citing crime, homelessness and marijuana
WATCH - Mayor Suthers delivers final "State of the City" address. The mayor touched on several topics including rising crime, affordable housing, and infrastructure. Local British citizen shows family keepsake from the Queen. Much Cooler This Weekend. Updated: 21 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers delivered his final State of the City
Mayor John Suthers delivered his eighth State of the City address today. His address was held at the Broadmoor where he highlighted the city's goals and accomplishments.
Tales of Dancing Orbs + Glowing Graves at Old Colorado Cemetery
The state of Colorado saw quite a bit of growth in its infancy back in the mining boom days of the 1800s. In fact, an influx of people led to it officially becoming a state in 1876 thus the nickname 'The Centennial State' came into fruition. Because of Colorado's rich...
KRDO
Downtown Colorado Springs traffic and the incline expected to be impacted this weekend
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 11th annual What If…Festival of Innovation and Imagination, the 7th annual Firefighter Incline Climb, and the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony will impact access to downtown Colorado Springs and the Manitou Incline. The What If...Festival of Innovation and Imagination returns to Colorado Springs on...
More than 20 shots fired at house party early Saturday morning in east Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than 20 shots were fired near a house party on the east side of town near Queen Palmer Elementary School just after midnight Saturday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. At 12:26 a.m. police said they responded to the area of Yampa Street and Swope Avenue for the The post More than 20 shots fired at house party early Saturday morning in east Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
IN THIS ARTICLE
“I get heart palpitations just walking into the house”: family’s home riddled with bullets
COLORADO SPRINGS — Rachelle Davis recently moved into a new apartment with her three children Lily, Vincent, and Mila. “We came here, you know, there were a lot of kids, a lot of liveliness,” said Davis. “I was like, this is going to be much better for us, and we loved it here.” They have […]
DougCo Sheriff seeks community’s help to identify thieves
(Douglas County Sheriff's Office) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 9, 2022. (Littleton, Colo.) Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies ask the public to help identify the pair responsible for a burglary reported at about 7:15 a.m. on Sept. 6 at Davidsons Beer, Wine & Spirits.
KRDO
Walmart reveals plan to go bagless in Colorado following signs at a store in Monument
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Walmart store in Monument had paper signs up in front of the store this week urging shoppers to be aware of upcoming changes. The sign read that the stores will no longer have plastic bags starting on September 15. The signs have now been removed.
Pueblo City Council President’s business burglarized twice in 4 days, $10k+ in damages
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- In four days, a well-known sports bar in Pueblo was burglarized multiple times in the middle of the night. The owner of Graham's Grill and current Pueblo City Council President, Heather Graham shared her frustration with the burglaries and the financial hit her restaurant just took. According to Graham, the combination The post Pueblo City Council President’s business burglarized twice in 4 days, $10k+ in damages appeared first on KRDO.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
douglas.co.us
Apply now to be a Colorado Master Gardener
Are you the green thumb your friends go to for gardening advice? Consider making it official by becoming a Colorado Master Gardener with training from Colorado State University. Colorado Master Gardener applications are open Sept. 1 through Oct. 16. Apply at cmg.extension.colostate.edu. Applications will be reviewed by the Douglas County...
KKTV
Colorado Springs turtle in the running for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs turtle is in the running for “America’s Favorite Pet.”. The owner of “Snow White” reached out to 11 News on Wednesday as voting in the latest round of competition ends Thursday evening. Maurice says he’s had Snow White, a leucistic snapping turtle, since she was a hatchling. Maurice is a disabled combat veteran who was deployed twice, once to Iraq for 15 months and a second time to Afghanistan for 13 months. Maurice explained Snow White serves not only as a pet but as a support animal.
KRDO
Pueblo Police Department arrested four suspects in connection with a bank robbery
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) reported that on August 22, 2022, the First Oak Bank was robbed. PPD says that four individuals have been arrested for that robbery. 34-year-old, Shawna Najera for Robbery. 26-year-old, Steven Fernandez was arrested for Robbery/Complicity. Fernandez is a Pueblo FBI Safe Streets Wanted Criminal. Najera and Fernandez potentially face additional criminal charges in Colorado Springs.
Pets cared for & adopted after former Marine found dead in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — Students and faculty at APEX College of Veterinary Technology are rallying to make sure one of its students, who was killed in a shooting in August gets her beloved pets taken care of. On the evening of Sunday, Aug. 7, 26-year-old Alex Paz was found dead at the scene of an officer-involved […]
KKTV
Southern Colorado deputies still looking for suspect after multi-county search
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Southern Colorado deputies are still looking for a suspect after a multi-county search. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office announced on their social media that on Thursday afternoon, deputies with the Fremont Sheriff’s Office tried to serve an arrest warrant in Fremont County just north of the Custer County line for 33-year-old Logun Jordan.
KKTV
Multiple Walmarts in the Colorado Springs area getting rid of plastic bags, signs encourage customers to bring their own
MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - A popular store north of Colorado Springs is ditching plastic bags, according to multiple signs posted throughout the Monument Walmart. A viewer first shared a photo with 11 News of one of the signs on Wednesday. The sign reads:. “ATTN: CUSTOMERS. PLASTIC SHOPPING BAGS ARE GOING...
coloradosun.com
A Colorado school cut teachers in anticipation of an enrollment drop. Then nearly 100 extra kids showed up.
After Colorado Springs School District 11 projected that enrollment at Jenkins Middle School would drop to 703 students, the district axed four teaching positions at the school. Then close to 100 extra kids showed up for classes. The influx of students at the middle school — which as of this...
KKTV
Barry Morphew, husband of missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew, requests to have seized property returned
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man who was once facing murder charges tied to the disappearance of his wife is now looking to reclaim property that was seized by authorities. Barry Morphew is scheduled to appear in court on October 25 for a hearing. According to court documents,...
Comments / 0