September 9, 2022 | NEWS | By Leigh Walden | Illustration by Jubilee Rivera-Hernandez. In a lot of ways, campus feels like it’s returned to a pre-pandemic normal. Without mandatory testing, mask mandates, and Zoom classes, one could be convinced that the pandemic is no longer a concern of the Colorado College community. However, with 28 active cases as of last Friday, it’s clear COVID-19 is still very much a reality on campus, and this year there are less comprehensive strategies to mitigate it.

