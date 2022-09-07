ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

kfrxfm.com

Nebraska Fan Takes Losing WAY TOO Far

It is hard being a football fan, especially when your team can’t seem to win. Us Nebraska fans have had a rough go, but this reaction cost this guy money. What is the craziest reaction you have seen from someone when their team loses?. @tay_dancing @user3153232904052 @user8237740310121 @IceTole ♬...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Volleyball: #2 Nebraska vs. Long Beach State Preview

#2 Nebraska (6-0) vs Long Beach State (4-1) When: Saturday, September 10, 2022, 3:00 pm (CT) Nebraska fans will see a couple familiar faces on the Long Beach State court and bench this afternoon. Former Husker middle, Callie Schwarzenbach is a starting for the Beach and former associate head coach for Nebraska, Tyler Hildebrand is the Head Coach. They are 4-1 in the season, with their lone loss to ranked Oregon, and boasting wins over Oregon State, Portland State, Boise State and Notre Dame. Maybe not a murderer’s row, but these are some good wins.
LINCOLN, NE
GoCreighton.com

Records Fall as #17 Volleyball Tops Florida State in Five Set Thriller

OMAHA, Neb. -- No. 17 Creighton Volleyball showed no ill effects from Wednesday's emotional match vs. Nebraska, as a standout defensive effort helped defeat a talented Florida State team in five sets on Friday, Sept. 9 at the Omaha Invite Presented by Sarpy County Tourism. Scores of the match in...
OMAHA, NE
whiteandbluereview.com

2022-23 Big East Schedule Released

Three weeks before practices for the 2022-23 season begin in earnest, the Big East released the conference schedule on Friday morning. For Creighton, it sets up (on paper) as one of the more favorable slates since they joined the league. Here’s some first-glance thoughts before we dive into the entire schedule:
OMAHA, NE
westsidewired.net

Westside Vs. Bellevue West Varsity Football | WTV Live

The #1 Westside Warriors host the #2 Bellevue West in a stellar Week 3 match up. Westside and Bellevue West come into this game both undefeated and at the top of the rankings. The last time these two teams met up was back in the 2021 Playoffs where Westside pulled off a stunning come back win.
BELLEVUE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Trojans trounce Pioneers Friday night

SPRINGFIELD, NE- The Platteview Trojans continued their hot start to the 2022 season by beating Nebraska City 48-13 on Friday night to improve to 3-0 on the season. It was a slow moving start to the game, but plenty of action to keep the fans in Springfield intently watching. Platteview marched down the field on the first drive of the game, but fizzled out short of the end zone. The Pioneers defense held strong on three straight downs to take over inside their own five-yard line.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
Corn Nation

Georgia Southern Is Coming To Lincoln Because Erk Russell, Folks

Okay, the Georgia Southern Eagles aren’t coming to Lincoln specifically because of Erk Russell. For one thing he died in 2006 and I don’t care how many miracles and other unbelievable shit he pulled off, I’m pretty sure Erk hasn’t figured out how to get in on helping negotiate a mid-major payday game from the grave. It’s more of a several degrees of separation thing, but trust me on this.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Omaha's newest golf gem, Lost Rail, debuts to Nebraska

OMAHA -- Lost Rail was waiting to be found. Omaha’s newest golf club – for members and their guests only -- is coming out of the box this month as if the course has been around for a century. The time reference is intentional. Omaha Country Club in...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Roundup: Lincoln-area high school football games

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Here are five of the top football games in the Lincoln area on Friday night. Aurora 33, Ashland-Greenwood 14: In Channel 8’s Game of the Week, Aurora stole the show on a night when Ashland-Greenwood was celebrating the 75th anniversary of its stadium. Lincoln...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Blake Shelton’s 2023 Tour Will Begin In Lincoln

Country superstar Blake Shelton will kickoff his 2023 Back to the Honky Tonk Tour at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Tickets for the February 16 concert will go on sale Friday, September 16 at 10:00 a.m. Joining Shelton on stage are reigning ACM Female Artist / CMA Female Vocalist of...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Car skids off road and down embankment in Omaha

Furniture was donated to people in need on Saturday. Husker Gameday Forecast: Rain moving out by kickoff. A cooler and soggy day drying out by kickoff in Lincoln. Steady rain winds down this morning but on & off showers will continue through mid-afternoon. Clouds and showers keep us quite cool, highs only reach the middle 60s.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Happy hatch day: Nebraska snapping turtle Big Snap Daddy turns 93

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska legend celebrated his 93rd hatch day last week. Big Snap Daddy, a snapping turtle housed at the Schramm Education Center in Gretna, turned 93 on Saturday. The turtle spent two years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s herpetology lab before coming home to the...
GRETNA, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska farmers moving up harvest timeline due to drought

AMES, Iowa — Grant Hansen farms roughly 1,000 acres in Ames, Nebraska, including a three-quarter mile stretch along the Platte River. This year's drought, as with many, has been difficult on him and his crop. "I've got places out in my field that burned right to the ground," Hansen...
AMES, NE

