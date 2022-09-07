Read full article on original website
Stolen property investigation leads to arrest of Northern Michigan siblings after cops find drugs, guns
A pair of siblings in Northern Michigan were taken into police custody after a search warrant for stolen property led to the discovery of guns and drugs at their home.
Stolen car leads to Benzonia siblings arrest on drug and weapons charges
Two Benzonia Residents have been arrested and charged with multiple drug and gun related offenses after a stolen vehicle investigation led law enforcement officers to their residence.
Benzie County Man Arrested for Felon in Possession of Firearms, Ammunition, Drug Charges
A Benzie County man has been arrested for felon in possession of ammunition, felon in possession of firearms, receiving and concealing stolen property and multiple drug charges, according to the Traverse Narcotics Team. It started on Aug. 15 when troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post started an investigation...
Unlicensed driver with half-empty bottle of rum arrested on Northern Michigan highway: cops
A Cadillac woman was arrested last week after authorities say she was caught driving drunk on the highway with out a license and with an open bottle of liquor in the car.
Benzie County Sheriff's Office identifies drowning victim
The Benzie County Sheriff's Office reports the man last seen entering the lake has been recovered by a dive team.
UpNorthLive.com
Convicted murderer appeals sentence for fifth time
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A convicted murderer out of Grand Traverse County is currently 11 years into his sentence. In that time, Robert Schwander has appealed his sentence 4 times. In 2011, investigators say a 17-year-old Schwander stabbed Carly Lewis, a Traverse City teenager, multiple times and buried...
recordpatriot.com
Man facing life in prison for charges on false checks used around Manistee County
MANISTEE COUNTY — A Mesick resident is facing life in prison after allegedly using a series of false checks throughout Manistee County as well as Benzie County. Willie Jarvis Storie Jr., 50, of Mesick, appeared in Manistee County’s 19th Circuit Court on Monday for arraignment in four case files totaling 12 counts of uttering and publishing.
leelanauticker.com
Could ADUs Be A Small But Mighty Piece To Solve The County's Housing Crises Puzzle?
What if solving the housing woes of Leelanau County was as simple as letting homeowners build backyard cottages or tiny houses on their land? As local leaders look for ways to bring more abundant and affordable housing to the region – and to counteract challenges with strained housing inventory, robust real estate demand, skyrocketing property costs, and a sizable local population living at or near poverty level – accessory dwelling units (ADUs) could be the ticket to a brighter future.
DNR identifies ‘large, black wildcat’ spotted in Northern Michigan
COPEMISH, MI – What was thought to be a large, black wildcat has been identified as a “normal-sized black cat,” WPBN/WGTU reports. The cat was spotted by a photographer last month during a 5K race in Manistee County, MLive previously reported. Dakota Stebbins snapped photos of the animal and then showed them to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, which investigated the sighting.
Experts Reach Verdict On 'Unusual' Large Black Cat Roaming Michigan
A photograph of the unusual feline was taken last month.
UpNorthLive.com
Police: Be cautious when posting back to school photos
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The first day of the school year means it's time for those annual first day of school photos. But the Traverse City Police Department is reminding the community to be careful about the information shared on social media. Although it seems harmless, there are...
rtands.com
Officials are looking to move 3.5 miles of railroad track in Michigan
A “renewed desire” is driving a plan to relocate a portion of railroad track in Manistee, Mich. The idea first came about decades ago, and it looks like steps are being taken for permitting, design, and construction of 3.5 miles of track on the south side of Manistee Lake. Officials met with consulting firm Fishbeck, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers along with other state and local groups.
‘Illegal diversion’ at Platte River dredges up big public safety problem
HONOR, MI — Ecosystem protections are colliding with public access and safety concerns at the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, where an investigation into the “illegal diversion” of a river outlet has dredged up a thorny debate about balancing uses of public land. In mid-August, the National...
Heroin, more meth found when police arrest pair on meth possession warrants in Northern Michigan: MSP
A man and woman are facing charges after they were busted not once, but twice for drug possession in Northern Michigan, according to Michigan State Police.
UpNorthLive.com
Two people arrested in Manton for meth possession
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two people were arrested in Wexford County for drug possession charges, Michigan State Police said. John Adair, 40, from Detroit, and Rebecca Hill, from Sana Cruz, CA, were arrested for possession of meth, MSP said. Another story: Two Petoskey residents arrested for sexually abusing children.
Part of M-119 Washed Out in Harbor Springs Due to Heavy Rainfall
A state road in Emmet County is closed due to some significant erosion following heavy rains over Labor Day weekend. MDOT says M-119 is closed in Harbor Springs due to heavy rainfall that washed out the shoulder of the road. That makes it unsafe for traffic, so MDOT will make emergency repairs.
Mt. Pleasant Rallies Past Cadillac
CADILLAC – Mt. Pleasant rallied past Cadillac for a 27-24 non-league win on Friday. The Vikings (1-2) held a 9-0 lead at the half. Mt. Pleasant (3-0) welcomes in Traverse City Central next Friday while Cadillac opens Big North Conference play at home against Alpena.
Citing Multiple Violations, USDA Works to Shut Down Local Roadside Zoo
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is working to shut down a local roadside zoo due to multiple violations. Cicchelli Second Chance Animal Rescue and Exotics in Lake City has been cited by the USDA for over 30 violations. They were first cited with a warning in 2020 for operating without...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Traverse City's PorchFest celebrates community, local musicians
Now that Labor Day is past, things generally start slowing down Up North. Tourists head home, kids go back to school, and for many, life begins to fall back into more of a routine. For the organizers of Traverse City’s PorchFest now is the perfect time to reconnect with neighbors....
leelanauticker.com
This long-time TC comedy group improvises an energetic 90-minute show based on audience suggestions. Doors open at 7pm; show starts at 8pm.
