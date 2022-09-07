ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leelanau County, MI

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Traverse City, MI
Leelanau County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Leelanau County, MI
Traverse City, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
UpNorthLive.com

Convicted murderer appeals sentence for fifth time

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A convicted murderer out of Grand Traverse County is currently 11 years into his sentence. In that time, Robert Schwander has appealed his sentence 4 times. In 2011, investigators say a 17-year-old Schwander stabbed Carly Lewis, a Traverse City teenager, multiple times and buried...
recordpatriot.com

Man facing life in prison for charges on false checks used around Manistee County

MANISTEE COUNTY — A Mesick resident is facing life in prison after allegedly using a series of false checks throughout Manistee County as well as Benzie County. Willie Jarvis Storie Jr., 50, of Mesick, appeared in Manistee County’s 19th Circuit Court on Monday for arraignment in four case files totaling 12 counts of uttering and publishing.
leelanauticker.com

Could ADUs Be A Small But Mighty Piece To Solve The County's Housing Crises Puzzle?

What if solving the housing woes of Leelanau County was as simple as letting homeowners build backyard cottages or tiny houses on their land? As local leaders look for ways to bring more abundant and affordable housing to the region – and to counteract challenges with strained housing inventory, robust real estate demand, skyrocketing property costs, and a sizable local population living at or near poverty level – accessory dwelling units (ADUs) could be the ticket to a brighter future.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#911#Emergency Management#County Jail#Lake Michigan#Violent Crime#Munson Medical Center#The National Park Service
MLive

DNR identifies ‘large, black wildcat’ spotted in Northern Michigan

COPEMISH, MI – What was thought to be a large, black wildcat has been identified as a “normal-sized black cat,” WPBN/WGTU reports. The cat was spotted by a photographer last month during a 5K race in Manistee County, MLive previously reported. Dakota Stebbins snapped photos of the animal and then showed them to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, which investigated the sighting.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Police: Be cautious when posting back to school photos

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The first day of the school year means it's time for those annual first day of school photos. But the Traverse City Police Department is reminding the community to be careful about the information shared on social media. Although it seems harmless, there are...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
rtands.com

Officials are looking to move 3.5 miles of railroad track in Michigan

A “renewed desire” is driving a plan to relocate a portion of railroad track in Manistee, Mich. The idea first came about decades ago, and it looks like steps are being taken for permitting, design, and construction of 3.5 miles of track on the south side of Manistee Lake. Officials met with consulting firm Fishbeck, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers along with other state and local groups.
MANISTEE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
UpNorthLive.com

Two people arrested in Manton for meth possession

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two people were arrested in Wexford County for drug possession charges, Michigan State Police said. John Adair, 40, from Detroit, and Rebecca Hill, from Sana Cruz, CA, were arrested for possession of meth, MSP said. Another story: Two Petoskey residents arrested for sexually abusing children.
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
MISportsNow

Mt. Pleasant Rallies Past Cadillac

CADILLAC – Mt. Pleasant rallied past Cadillac for a 27-24 non-league win on Friday. The Vikings (1-2) held a 9-0 lead at the half. Mt. Pleasant (3-0) welcomes in Traverse City Central next Friday while Cadillac opens Big North Conference play at home against Alpena.
CADILLAC, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Traverse City's PorchFest celebrates community, local musicians

Now that Labor Day is past, things generally start slowing down Up North. Tourists head home, kids go back to school, and for many, life begins to fall back into more of a routine. For the organizers of Traverse City’s PorchFest now is the perfect time to reconnect with neighbors....
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
leelanauticker.com

Event Search

This long-time TC comedy group improvises an energetic 90-minute show based on audience suggestions. Doors open at 7pm; show starts at 8pm.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy