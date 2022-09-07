Read full article on original website
Methow Valley News
Twisp musician Matt Armbrust takes 2nd in international composition competition
Twisp resident Matt Armbrust has won second place in the Malta International Composition Competition for his Prelude No. 1 for Viola. The piece, which Armbrust conceived as the first of 10 movements for dance, uses 10 notes in a repeating, overlapping theme. For subsequent movements, he plans to eliminate one note and shorten the duration of each note, so that the final movement becomes a contemplation on a single note. As he conceived the piece, he visualized how a choreographer might interpret it.
