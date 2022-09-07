Twisp resident Matt Armbrust has won second place in the Malta International Composition Competition for his Prelude No. 1 for Viola. The piece, which Armbrust conceived as the first of 10 movements for dance, uses 10 notes in a repeating, overlapping theme. For subsequent movements, he plans to eliminate one note and shorten the duration of each note, so that the final movement becomes a contemplation on a single note. As he conceived the piece, he visualized how a choreographer might interpret it.

TWISP, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO