Queens, NY

Benzinga

Netflix's Squid Game Creates History At Emmy Awards — 'Ted Lasso' Wins Best Comedy Series For Apple TV+

The 74th Emmy Awards ceremony was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday night. Streaming ventures of Apple and Warner Bros. Discovery won big at the event. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD)-owned HBO had a rich haul at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards announced late on Monday, while Apple, Inc's AAPL TV+ also made its presence felt at the event that recognizes the best artistical and technical talent in the television industry.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Drew Barrymore and ex Justin Long tell each other ‘I’ll always love you’ in beautiful moment

Drew Barrymore and Justin Long had a moving exchange while appearing together on Barrymore’s talk show.The pair had an emotional reunion on the season three premiere of The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday (12 September).The former couple – who dated on and off between 2007 and 2010 as well as starring in a number of films together – began by complementing each other’s sense of humour, seemingly completely absorbed in the conversation and forgetting their audience.“We laughed so much, that was so much a part of our connection,” said Barrymore.Long agreed and added: “I love that we’ve maintained our...
CELEBRITIES

