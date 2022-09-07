ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yieldpro.com

Universe Holdings acquires $53.370 million multifamily property in California’s Inland Empire

Universe Holdings has acquired the Stonegate Apartments (Stonegate), a 160-unit multifamily community in Southern California’s Inland Empire city of Riverside, in an off-market transaction worth $53.370 million. Built in 1987, Stonegate offers a mix of one- and two-bedroom floorplans and a strong amenity package, including a fitness center, swimming...
RIVERSIDE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Riverside, CA
Education
City
Stanford, CA
City
Riverside, CA
Local
California Education
Orange County Business Journal

Hoag Hospital Receives Record $106M Donation

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian has received the largest gift in its nearly 70-year history, a $106 million donation from the estate of Audrey Steele Burnand. Hoag officials tell the Business Journal that the gift—one of the largest philanthropic gifts in the history of Orange County—will be used to significantly expand the Newport Beach-based hospital’s healthcare research and treatment services, and also boost its footprint locally, specifically in underserved South Orange County communities.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
irvineweekly.com

O.C. Veterans Cemetery Bill Receives Bipartisan Support

Local veterans groups and their families continue to vigilantly work toward the goal of building a veterans cemetery in Orange County. Now, with major support for a Gypsum Canyon-based site in Anaheim Hills, legislators have successfully moved AB1595, the supporting bill for an Orange County-based cemetery, through the California State Senate and are now one signature away from California Governor Gavin Newsom’s approval.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Orange County Opens Civic Center Complex With Completion of 250,000 SQFT Administration Building in Santa Ana

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA — The County of Orange has formally opened its new $400 million Civic Center complex developed by Griffin Structures and designed by LPA Design Studios, the cornerstone of a 20-year master plan to modernize the County’s real estate assets in Santa Ana, create healthier work environments for employees and reshape the County’s connections with the public.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
orangecoast.com

Miss Bosscat: An Interview with Restaurateur Leslie Nguyen

Cofounder and creative director of Bosscat Kitchen & Libations and Ten Sushi + Cocktail Bar, Leslie Nguyen oversees design and marketing efforts for six restaurants in O.C. and in Houston; both concepts are new at Lakeshore in Irvine. Her Miss Mini Donuts caters special events and private parties. Born in Louisiana and raised in Laguna Niguel, Nguyen began her hospitality career as a hostess, then server, then bartender, mostly at dives and biker bars; she briefly studied graphic design. In 2009, she opened the Daily Dose Sports Lounge in Irvine. The date tattooed on Nguyen’s shoulder—May 19, 2014—is when she got sober; the same month, she and business partner John Reed opened Bosscat in Newport Beach. If Nguyen’s restaurant-design ideas seem inspired, it’s because they are. They’re deeply personal, she tells Orange Coast. Consider the birdcages.
IRVINE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uc Riverside#Stanford University#Forbes Magazine#Public University#Public Universities#College#Ucr#The College Scorecard
Eater

Meet the Aerospace Mechanic Hosting the Best Oaxacan House Party in the Southland

What do Tesla and tlayudas have in common? In Riverside, quite a bit. Twenty-one years ago, aviation mechanic Efraín Toledo and his wife, Antonia Toledo, began serving Oaxacan food from their hometown of Tlalixtac de Cabrera, Oaxaca, in their Riverside backyard. Around the same time, Toledo began working in the Inland Empire’s aerospace industry.
RIVERSIDE, CA
oc-breeze.com

Supervisor Katrina Foley joins state officials in announcing criminal plea agreements and fines related to Orange County Oil Spill

Orange County Supervisor Foley joined California Attorney General Rob Bonta, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer, State Senator Dave Min, Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris, and California Department of Fish and Wildlife for a press conference announcing the filing of charges against Amplify Energy, Beta Operating Company, and San Pedro Bay Pipeline for their role in the Huntington Beach Oil Spill in 2021. Amplify will plead no contest to six misdemeanor charges, resulting in $4.9 million in fines and penalties to the state and Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
irvinestandard.com

EV maker Mullen opens Irvine office

Electric vehicle maker Mullen Automotive announced it will open a new development center in Irvine. The 16,000-square-foot facility at 100 Technology Drive will house engineering design and development, styling, program management, marketing and finance teams. “Irvine’s technology hub is a great location for us to anchor our EV team and provides us with the space and potential talent pool to support our growth over the next few years,” says CEO and Chairman David Michery. Mullen is currently developing an SUV crossover, a fleet van and a sports car.
IRVINE, CA
metro-magazine.com

Project Looks to Bring High-Speed Rail to California’s High Desert

Following some hiccups, high-speed rail in California continues to move closer to a reality. Proof of that point is what is being dubbed the High Desert Corridor (HDC) — an estimated $4.3 billion project, which is currently projected to launch in 2030, that will also connect to the California High-Speed Rail system, the Metrolink commuter rail system, and the Las Vegas High-Speed Rail project.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
irvinestandard.com

Irvine’s own Riviera

September is a magical time for Irvine residents to visit our local coast. The crowds have dispersed, and the ocean – like the place – is the perfect temperature. Proximity to the Pacific is part of the allure of Irvine, a master-planned community that is only minutes from miles of beaches, a five-star resort and Michelin-rated restaurants.
IRVINE, CA
enjoyorangecounty.com

Corn Mazes Near Orange County

As fall settles over Orange County, families all around are looking forward to enjoying the beauty the season has to offer. While the leaves on the palm trees might not change, there is a different plant that never fails to bring joy: corn! Specifically, corn mazes!. Whether you’re looking for...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy