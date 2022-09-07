ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

UWBadgers.com

Badgers fall to Cougars, 17-14

MADISON, Wis. — Back from injury, tight end Clay Cundiff connected with quarterback Graham Mertz for two touchdowns on Saturday, but Wisconsin fell 17-14 to visiting Washington State at Camp Randall Stadium. Former Badger Nakia Watson collected his own set of TDs against the Badgers to lead the Cougars...
Better late than never for Dort’s Camp Randall debut

MADISON, Wis. – Cedrick Dort was a junior in high school – Dwyer in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. – when the defensive back received his first Division I scholarship offer. It came from Wisconsin. Dort was so excited about the prospect of playing in Camp Randall Stadium that he'd go to bed thinking about it.
Badgers right on the mark in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala - A great rebound win for the Wisconsin men's soccer team as they took down UAB in Birmingham on Friday night, 2-0. Straight from the Pitch - Head Coach Neil Jones. "Very proud of the teams performance from start to finish tonight. We asked the group to work...
Another week, another sweep

LEXINGTON, Ky. – A dominating block and outstanding serving led the sixth-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team to a 25-23, 28-26, 25-18 win over No. 14 Kentucky on Friday night. The Badgers (4-1) out blocked Kentucky, 15-6, a season high stops for UW. Redshirt senior Danielle Hart and junior Caroline Crawford both stopped seven shots, recording season highs. Devyn Robinson added six blocks as Wisconsin held Kentucky (4-2) to a season-low hitting percentage of .231 (43 kills - 19 errors - 104 attempts).
