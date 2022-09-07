ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Comments / 0

Related
uwyo.edu

UW Names Spoonhunter Director of High Plains American Indian Research Institute

An experienced scholar in American Indian studies who grew up on Montana’s Blackfeet Indian Reservation and has worked for nearly a decade on Wyoming’s Wind River Indian Reservation has been selected to facilitate research partnerships between the University of Wyoming and the Wind River tribes. Tarissa Spoonhunter, most...
LARAMIE, WY
uwyo.edu

UW College of Engineering and Physical Sciences Students Take Career Trek to Seattle

Several University of Wyoming College of Engineering and Physical Sciences students participated in a career trek to Seattle, Wash., during their summer break. The four-day-long career trek offered a lineup of visits with companies spanning technology, energy and manufacturing that included Steve Huff Motorsports, Microsoft, TerraPower and Boeing, and provided an opportunity for UW students to network with companies and alumni.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Local
Wyoming Health
City
Buffalo, WY
Laramie, WY
Health
City
Evanston, WY
City
Cheyenne, WY
City
Afton, WY
State
Montana State
City
Gillette, WY
City
Laramie, WY
City
Wheatland, WY
City
Mckinnon, WY
uwyo.edu

Riner, Wu to Perform in UW Faculty Recital Series Sept. 18

The University of Wyoming Department of Music’s Faculty Recital Series continues Sunday, Sept. 18, with a performance by Nicole Riner, flute, and Chi-Chen Wu, piano. The performance will take place at 3 p.m. in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts recital hall. The recital is free and open to the public.
LARAMIE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy