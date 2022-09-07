Read full article on original website
uwyo.edu
UW STEM Carnival, Science Initiative Building Grand Opening Sept. 16
Members of the University of Wyoming community and the public will celebrate the opening of UW’s Science Initiative Building and participate in a variety of science activities during UW’s inaugural STEM Carnival Friday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Hosted by UW’s Top-Tier Science Initiative, most of the...
uwyo.edu
UW College of Engineering and Physical Sciences Students Take Career Trek to Seattle
Several University of Wyoming College of Engineering and Physical Sciences students participated in a career trek to Seattle, Wash., during their summer break. The four-day-long career trek offered a lineup of visits with companies spanning technology, energy and manufacturing that included Steve Huff Motorsports, Microsoft, TerraPower and Boeing, and provided an opportunity for UW students to network with companies and alumni.
uwyo.edu
UW Extension Releases New High-Altitude Cookbook
University of Wyoming Extension recently released its new “High-Altitude Baking” cookbook, a collection of original elevation-adjusted and user-tested recipes ranging from cakes and cookies to scones, muffins, breads and pizza. Available in print and online, the publication offers more than 100 tasty altitude-adjusted recipes, all tested at both...
