ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Constellation's First Sustainability Report Details Strategy to Lead the Clean Energy Transition, Fight the Climate Crisis

By Business Wire
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Energy#Green Energy#Renewable Energy#Energy Transition#Energy Resources#Business Industry#Linus Business
The Independent

Battery breakthrough could supercharge renewable energy transition

Researchers have invented a new type of battery that is six times cheaper than conventional lithium-ion batteries, which they say could massively speed up the transition to renewable energy sources.Lithium-ion batteries are currently used in everything from smartphones to electric cars, however the cost of producing them makes them unsuitable for large-scale backup systems for wind and solar power installations.With a growing need for such systems to store and provide power when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing, an international team of researchers set about creating a low-cost battery made from inexpensive and abundant...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
electrek.co

These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound

UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Family Handyman

How Much Do Solar Panels Cost?

My partner and I began our dive into solar power for two reasons. We want to build a workshop in a rural area without access to grid power, and my mom keeps asking if she should install solar panels on her house in the city. These two scenarios have different...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Conversation UK

Why the aviation industry must look beyond carbon to get serious about climate change

Commercial aviation has become a cornerstone of our economy and society. It allows us to rapidly transport goods and people across the globe, facilitates over a third of all global trade by value, and supports 87.7 million jobs worldwide. However, the 80-tonne flying machines we see hurtling through our skies at near supersonic speeds also carry some serious environmental baggage.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
solarpowerworldonline.com

September 2022 Issue: U.S. Passes Landmark Legislation for the Solar + Storage Industry

The Solar Power World September 2022 Digital Edition is sponsored by CPS North America | Chint Power Global. Solar industry wins hard-fought battle with IRA passage. Following solar policy is like scheduling a flight right now — with the shortage of airline workers, extreme weather and other factors, you don’t want to get your hopes up that you’ll arrive on time, and if you actually do, you’re ecstatic. The odds are high that there will be cancelations and rescheduling along the way.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

SEC Division of Corporation Finance to Add Industry Offices Focused on Crypto Assets and Industrial Applications and Services

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced plans to add an Office of Crypto Assets and an Office of Industrial Applications and Services to the Division of Corporation Finance's Disclosure Review Program (DRP). The DRP has long had offices to review company filings by issuers. The two new offices will join the seven existing offices that provide focused review of issuer filings and that are grouped by industry expertise to further the Division’s work to promote capital formation and protect investors. The DRP anticipates the new offices will be established later this fall.
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Waterless Textile Finishing at Scale? 2 Innovators Are Trying to Make That Happen

The Haartz Corporation, a specialist in engineered and designed textile materials, and Green Theme Technologies (GTT), a producer of waterless and PFAS-free textile finishing, announced a partnership to revolutionize how textiles are finished in the United States. GTT’s PFAS-free and waterless Empel textile finishing platform eliminates harmful chemicals from all levels of textile finishing without the use of water. The collaboration reduces environmental impacts and improves product performance across the apparel, furniture and automotive markets. Developed by GTT, the Enpel platform can apply a wide variety of finishes, including durable water repellent, anti-wicking and durable stain. Empel uses sustainable “clean chemistry” to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
pv-magazine-usa.com

With solar deployment poised for growth, metal roofing can streamline solar installations

With recent news of the Inflation Reduction Act passing, the U.S. solar market is now poised to reach 30% of U.S. electricity generation by 2030. The new legislation includes a 10-year extension of the solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC), significant incentives to boost domestic manufacturing throughout the solar production supply chain, tax credits for energy storage, workforce development provisions and additional policies that promote a clean energy economy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
altenergymag.com

BOVIET SOLAR AND ORIGIS ENERGY INCREASE SOLAR MODULE SUPPLY AGREEMENT TO MORE THAN 1.1-GIGAWATT

New Origis purchase order for 400 Megawatts builds on 700-Megawatt procurement deal announced in July 2022. Boviet Solar Technology Co. Ltd. (Boviet Solar), a leading global solar energy technology company specializing in manufacturing of PERC PV cells, Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV Modules, has signed an additional purchase order for more than 400 Megawatts of solar capacity with Origis Energy, one of America's largest solar and energy storage developers. Together with the original 700-Megawatt agreement signed in July, the partnership now covers 1.1 Gigawatt of solar capacity.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Interesting Engineering

A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity

Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy