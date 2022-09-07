Constellation's First Sustainability Report Details Strategy to Lead the Clean Energy Transition, Fight the Climate Crisis

Read full article on original website
California passes massive climate and clean energy package, halts closure of state's last nuclear plant
California state lawmakers worked late into Wednesday night to pass an aggressive climate legislation package, including $54 billion in new spending on clean energy and drought resilience measures, and a bill to stop the planned closure of the state's last nuclear plant.
CNBC
The clean hydrogen energy economy was a dream. The climate bill could make it a reality this decade
Hydrogen could help decarbonize some very large sectors of the economy that are otherwise a real challenge, like long haul trucking and making iron and steel. But hydrogen has to be synthesized with zero carbon emissions, otherwise it's not a clean energy source. A tax credit tucked into the Inflation...
electrek.co
Yellen says new climate laws will ‘support energy security, protect us from fossil fuel volatility’ at Ford EV plant
On Thursday, Janet Yellen, US treasury secretary, visited Ford’s Rouge EV plant in Detroit, Michigan, commenting on the newly passed climate initiatives and how they are already helping boost the American economy. “Our plan has worked,” Janet Yellen declared during her visit to Ford’s Rouge EV facility, where the...
In a world first, scientists propose geothermal power plants that also work as valuable clean energy reservoirs
A team of researchers from Princeton University claims that enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) could enable up to five terawatts of power generation in the U.S. alone. This is huge because, currently, the total amount of electricity produced annually in the country from all the sources stands at around one terawatt only.
Heat pumps should be key to Truss’s energy strategy, urges expert
Measures unlikely to include incentives for people to install devices, which cut bills and emissions
Battery breakthrough could supercharge renewable energy transition
Researchers have invented a new type of battery that is six times cheaper than conventional lithium-ion batteries, which they say could massively speed up the transition to renewable energy sources.Lithium-ion batteries are currently used in everything from smartphones to electric cars, however the cost of producing them makes them unsuitable for large-scale backup systems for wind and solar power installations.With a growing need for such systems to store and provide power when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing, an international team of researchers set about creating a low-cost battery made from inexpensive and abundant...
electrek.co
These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound
UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
MIT’s new aluminum-sulfur batteries could provide low-cost storage for renewable energy
Renewable energy is great, but what do you do when the sun doesn't shine, or the wind does not blow? You could use lithium-ion batteries but they are expensive and contain a flammable electrolyte, making them less than ideal for transportation as they run a fire risk. However, there may...
How Much Do Solar Panels Cost?
My partner and I began our dive into solar power for two reasons. We want to build a workshop in a rural area without access to grid power, and my mom keeps asking if she should install solar panels on her house in the city. These two scenarios have different...
Why the aviation industry must look beyond carbon to get serious about climate change
Commercial aviation has become a cornerstone of our economy and society. It allows us to rapidly transport goods and people across the globe, facilitates over a third of all global trade by value, and supports 87.7 million jobs worldwide. However, the 80-tonne flying machines we see hurtling through our skies at near supersonic speeds also carry some serious environmental baggage.
Opinion: Will we face an energy crisis? Biden is jeopardizing our energy supply
The surge toward renewable energy is threatening the reliability of power in America. Biden’s push to new sources while eliminating natural gas, petroleum and coal could leave the U.S. in an energy crisis.
solarpowerworldonline.com
September 2022 Issue: U.S. Passes Landmark Legislation for the Solar + Storage Industry
The Solar Power World September 2022 Digital Edition is sponsored by CPS North America | Chint Power Global. Solar industry wins hard-fought battle with IRA passage. Following solar policy is like scheduling a flight right now — with the shortage of airline workers, extreme weather and other factors, you don’t want to get your hopes up that you’ll arrive on time, and if you actually do, you’re ecstatic. The odds are high that there will be cancelations and rescheduling along the way.
Benzinga
SEC Division of Corporation Finance to Add Industry Offices Focused on Crypto Assets and Industrial Applications and Services
Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced plans to add an Office of Crypto Assets and an Office of Industrial Applications and Services to the Division of Corporation Finance's Disclosure Review Program (DRP). The DRP has long had offices to review company filings by issuers. The two new offices will join the seven existing offices that provide focused review of issuer filings and that are grouped by industry expertise to further the Division’s work to promote capital formation and protect investors. The DRP anticipates the new offices will be established later this fall.
Waterless Textile Finishing at Scale? 2 Innovators Are Trying to Make That Happen
The Haartz Corporation, a specialist in engineered and designed textile materials, and Green Theme Technologies (GTT), a producer of waterless and PFAS-free textile finishing, announced a partnership to revolutionize how textiles are finished in the United States. GTT’s PFAS-free and waterless Empel textile finishing platform eliminates harmful chemicals from all levels of textile finishing without the use of water. The collaboration reduces environmental impacts and improves product performance across the apparel, furniture and automotive markets. Developed by GTT, the Enpel platform can apply a wide variety of finishes, including durable water repellent, anti-wicking and durable stain. Empel uses sustainable “clean chemistry” to...
pv-magazine-usa.com
With solar deployment poised for growth, metal roofing can streamline solar installations
With recent news of the Inflation Reduction Act passing, the U.S. solar market is now poised to reach 30% of U.S. electricity generation by 2030. The new legislation includes a 10-year extension of the solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC), significant incentives to boost domestic manufacturing throughout the solar production supply chain, tax credits for energy storage, workforce development provisions and additional policies that promote a clean energy economy.
altenergymag.com
BOVIET SOLAR AND ORIGIS ENERGY INCREASE SOLAR MODULE SUPPLY AGREEMENT TO MORE THAN 1.1-GIGAWATT
New Origis purchase order for 400 Megawatts builds on 700-Megawatt procurement deal announced in July 2022. Boviet Solar Technology Co. Ltd. (Boviet Solar), a leading global solar energy technology company specializing in manufacturing of PERC PV cells, Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV Modules, has signed an additional purchase order for more than 400 Megawatts of solar capacity with Origis Energy, one of America's largest solar and energy storage developers. Together with the original 700-Megawatt agreement signed in July, the partnership now covers 1.1 Gigawatt of solar capacity.
A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity
Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
Maximizing the impact of a history-making federal clean energy investment program
At about a half-trillion dollars, the clean energy investments contained in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and Inflation Reduction Act present a game-changing down payment toward the United States’ climate goals. Analysts are now asking: How can we assure the most effective use of these funds?. Permitting reform...
Biden White House loves California’s energy solutions: Shortages and high costs
Check out the latest energy crisis hobbling California: Smoke from fires triggered by an extended drought is obscuring the sunlight needed to power solar panels. But, at the same time, a tropical storm is generating rain and clouds, which are also hampering solar generation. Shouldn’t the storm be dousing the fires?
New law helps U.S. firm launch Wyoming direct air carbon capture project
A Los Angeles-based company kicked off on Thursday what it said will be the first large-scale direct air capture (DAC) project to capture and store 5 million tons of carbon dioxide per year by 2030, benefiting from new U.S. government incentives. CarbonCapture, founded by technology entrepreneur Bill Gross, announced the...
