Dash Cam Video of Iowa’s Derecho Storm Up Over 21 Million Views
In August 2020, a derecho storm rolled through the state of Iowa and caused horrific damage throughout the region. Not only was it a storm that many had never heard of before, the pure volume of damage accompanied by the huge winds, truly was unique and scary. One family's dash...
Boone and Scenic Valley Railroad to Host Thomas and Friends Next Two Weekends
BOONE, Iowa—If you were one of those that thought things might slow down a little in September, well get ready for two more very busy weekends. Travis Stevenson, General Manager for the Boone and Scenic Valley Railroad says Thomas and Friends are going to be in Boone:. Peep! Peep!...
Update: Semi strikes cable barrier, blocking traffic on Interstate 80
(Cass Co) A semi accident stalled traffic from the 73.6 mile marker of Interstate 80 in Adair County to the 67 mile marker near the Wiota exit this afternoon. Cass County Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Quist says a semi struck the cable barriers and stretched the barriers across the interstate, along with the truck. All interstate traffic was diverted down Highway 148 for several hours.
Pumpkins, apples and hayrides: Your guide for fall fun in the Des Moines metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — As nights grow longer and colder, it's only natural that central Iowans are looking for places to celebrate autumn and all the frightening family fun that comes with it. Here are a list of events happening throughout the season in and around Des Moines for...
Davis found guilty from Orient fatality crash
Elijah Davis, 43, was found guilty last week of Homicide by Vehicle and Child Endangerment in connection with a fatality accident that killed Jeremy Trichel of Menlo May 8, 2021 west of Orient. Davis will face a sentencing hearing Oct. 20. U.S. Marshals arrested Davis in the Fort Myers, Florida...
Des Moines woman sentenced for leaving the scene of crash that killed East High student
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The woman who hit and killed a Des Moines East High student will serve two years of probation. Ema Cardenas was killed near the intersection of East University Avenue and Sampson Street while walking home from school on April 28. Terra Flipping was facing five...
Abandoned Puppies Found in Tote in Fort Dodge Finding Care Through Area Rescues
(Alpha Media – Brooke Bickford) Last week a phone call was placed to Webster County Dispatch that a plastic storage tub was found and in that tub, puppies. 11 puppies barely four weeks old had been abandoned and left without their mother. A huge undertaking to say the least...
Polk County Sheriff's Office Investigating Theft From Porch
(Polk County, IA) -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a porch pirate case. A woman was seen taking a package from the porch of a home in the 7100 block of NE 56th Street, near Bondurant around 9 a.m. September 8th. The woman was seen driving a light colored, two toned Chevy Blazer with a luggage rack.
Newton Police Department flooded with messages following OUI arrest mix-up
NEWTON, Mass. — The Newton Police Department is acknowledging a mix-up that brought a lot of heat to the station earlier this week. In a Facebook post, Newton Police said “We recently have had numerous calls placed to our Dispatch Center and messages left on our social media pertaining to an incident that took place in Newton, Iowa.”
Knoxville Fire Department Responds to Early Morning Fire
The Knoxville Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire at 12:36 a.m. today in the 100 block of Laura Lane. Crews arrived to find light smoke coming from the residence. All occupants were outside. Crews made entry into the residence to find a hoverboard had started on fire in one of the children’s bedrooms and spread to the carpet, bed and bedding.
Southeast Iowa man in critical condition following rollover crash
APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines, after police received a call regarding a hit and run accident, near Cincinnati Thursday. According to a press release from the Appanoose County Sherriff’s office, around 3 p.m. Thursday, the Appanoose County Law...
18-year-old shot near Good Park in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot near Good Park. According to police, a he was shot last night near 17th and Day streets, just south of Good Park. KCCI was on the scene last night as police were combing the scene...
Des Moines Police Department investigating 2 Wednesday night shootings
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police responded to two shootings Wednesday night. According to Sgt. Paul Parizek, the first happened in the 900 block of Kenyon Ave. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance and found a man with a gunshot wound to the arm after a woman shot him. That man is recovering from his wound.
Des Moines to Host its First Porch Fest Music Festival Sunday
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines' Union Park neighborhood will host the city's first PorchFest Music Festival on Sunday. PorchFest is a grass-roots music festival where musicians perform on porches throughout specific parts of the city. The idea started on the West Coast and has spread across the country, including as close to Iowa as Kansas City. This year's inaugural PorchFest in Des Moines will feature 17 local artists performing 45 minute sets on porches throughout the Union Park neighborhood. People attending the festival are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, wear comfortable shoes, and bring cash to tip the performers. There will also a be a food truck on site, and parking will be available throughout the neighborhood. The event starts at noon and runs until 5pm on Sunday.
JCSD implements clear-bag policy at games after student brings weapon to school
JOHNSTON, Iowa — A clear-bag policy has been implemented for all events at the Johnston Community School District’s Dragon Stadium after a student was seen with a firearm on a school bus. According to an email sent to parents Friday afternoon, a Johnston Middle School student brought a firearm to school in a backpack and […]
Hundreds of Iowa State Students Show Up to Funeral For Fish
Reportedly a crowd of near 300 Iowa State University students showed up near a lake on campus to mourn the loss of a student's fish, Digiorno. According to social media posts, Digiorno was a fish that belonged to a student living on campus, and passed away in his tank earlier this week.
Two hospitalized after shooting, stabbing on Court Avenue
DES MOINES – Early Friday morning police responded to a report of one person shot and another stabbed at the intersection of Court Ave and 3rd St. The people who were shot and stabbed were taken to local hospitals and their condition is unknown. Police have not identified a suspect or released more details about […]
Greene County Sheriff’s Report September 6-7, 2022
7:30am: Trever Antrim 39 of Arizona was booked into the jail for public intoxication. 11:11am: A deputy investigated a scam in the 400 block of East Paton Street, Paton. 12:47pm: A deputy investigated a littering complaint in the 200 block of South 6th Street, Grand Junction. 1:25pm: A deputy investigated...
Des Moines man charged with vehicular homicide in crash that killed woman
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man faces new charges in a crash thatkilled a woman on Hubbell Avenue last month. Guy Lawrence is now charged with vehicular homicide in addition to the OWI charge filed against him in August. According to court documents, Lawrence was drunk and...
Surprise guests visit home of rural Sully couple
A bobcat and her two kittens paid a daytime visit to Dale and Tana Brand’s rural Sully residence on Sunday, Sept. 4. The Brands, who live approximately four miles west of Sully, were in awe when they caught such a close and clear look at the surprise guests roaming around their front deck and the dense landscaping around their home. Dale quickly grabbed his cell phone and over the span of the bobcats’ 19-minute visit, he snapped several pictures from the elevated and safe vantage point of the couple’s main floor. Based on comparison of the Brands’ front deck boards, Dale estimates the size of the mother bobcat to be 26-28” long.
