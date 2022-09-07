ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston, IA

Western Iowa Today

Update: Semi strikes cable barrier, blocking traffic on Interstate 80

(Cass Co) A semi accident stalled traffic from the 73.6 mile marker of Interstate 80 in Adair County to the 67 mile marker near the Wiota exit this afternoon. Cass County Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Quist says a semi struck the cable barriers and stretched the barriers across the interstate, along with the truck. All interstate traffic was diverted down Highway 148 for several hours.
CASS COUNTY, IA
iowa.media

Davis found guilty from Orient fatality crash

Elijah Davis, 43, was found guilty last week of Homicide by Vehicle and Child Endangerment in connection with a fatality accident that killed Jeremy Trichel of Menlo May 8, 2021 west of Orient. Davis will face a sentencing hearing Oct. 20. U.S. Marshals arrested Davis in the Fort Myers, Florida...
MENLO, IA
iheart.com

Polk County Sheriff's Office Investigating Theft From Porch

(Polk County, IA) -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a porch pirate case. A woman was seen taking a package from the porch of a home in the 7100 block of NE 56th Street, near Bondurant around 9 a.m. September 8th. The woman was seen driving a light colored, two toned Chevy Blazer with a luggage rack.
POLK COUNTY, IA
#Siren
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Fire Department Responds to Early Morning Fire

The Knoxville Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire at 12:36 a.m. today in the 100 block of Laura Lane. Crews arrived to find light smoke coming from the residence. All occupants were outside. Crews made entry into the residence to find a hoverboard had started on fire in one of the children’s bedrooms and spread to the carpet, bed and bedding.
KNOXVILLE, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa man in critical condition following rollover crash

APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines, after police received a call regarding a hit and run accident, near Cincinnati Thursday. According to a press release from the Appanoose County Sherriff’s office, around 3 p.m. Thursday, the Appanoose County Law...
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

18-year-old shot near Good Park in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot near Good Park. According to police, a he was shot last night near 17th and Day streets, just south of Good Park. KCCI was on the scene last night as police were combing the scene...
iheart.com

Des Moines to Host its First Porch Fest Music Festival Sunday

(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines' Union Park neighborhood will host the city's first PorchFest Music Festival on Sunday. PorchFest is a grass-roots music festival where musicians perform on porches throughout specific parts of the city. The idea started on the West Coast and has spread across the country, including as close to Iowa as Kansas City. This year's inaugural PorchFest in Des Moines will feature 17 local artists performing 45 minute sets on porches throughout the Union Park neighborhood. People attending the festival are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, wear comfortable shoes, and bring cash to tip the performers. There will also a be a food truck on site, and parking will be available throughout the neighborhood. The event starts at noon and runs until 5pm on Sunday.
DES MOINES, IA
B100

Hundreds of Iowa State Students Show Up to Funeral For Fish

Reportedly a crowd of near 300 Iowa State University students showed up near a lake on campus to mourn the loss of a student's fish, Digiorno. According to social media posts, Digiorno was a fish that belonged to a student living on campus, and passed away in his tank earlier this week.
AMES, IA
WHO 13

Two hospitalized after shooting, stabbing on Court Avenue

DES MOINES – Early Friday morning police responded to a report of one person shot and another stabbed at the intersection of Court Ave and 3rd St. The people who were shot and stabbed were taken to local hospitals and their condition is unknown. Police have not identified a suspect or released more details about […]
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Sheriff’s Report September 6-7, 2022

7:30am: Trever Antrim 39 of Arizona was booked into the jail for public intoxication. 11:11am: A deputy investigated a scam in the 400 block of East Paton Street, Paton. 12:47pm: A deputy investigated a littering complaint in the 200 block of South 6th Street, Grand Junction. 1:25pm: A deputy investigated...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines man charged with vehicular homicide in crash that killed woman

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man faces new charges in a crash thatkilled a woman on Hubbell Avenue last month. Guy Lawrence is now charged with vehicular homicide in addition to the OWI charge filed against him in August. According to court documents, Lawrence was drunk and...
hometownpressia.com

Surprise guests visit home of rural Sully couple

A bobcat and her two kittens paid a daytime visit to Dale and Tana Brand’s rural Sully residence on Sunday, Sept. 4. The Brands, who live approximately four miles west of Sully, were in awe when they caught such a close and clear look at the surprise guests roaming around their front deck and the dense landscaping around their home. Dale quickly grabbed his cell phone and over the span of the bobcats’ 19-minute visit, he snapped several pictures from the elevated and safe vantage point of the couple’s main floor. Based on comparison of the Brands’ front deck boards, Dale estimates the size of the mother bobcat to be 26-28” long.
SULLY, IA

