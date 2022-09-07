Read full article on original website
‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ Review: A Pitch-Perfect Lily James Headlines a Vibrant Multicultural Rom-Com
Having absolutely nothing to do with the Tina Turner biopic of the same name (minus the question mark), What’s Love Got To Do With It? serves as a master class in how to adhere faithfully to the classic romantic-comedy template and yet still emerge with something that delivers delightfully on both sides of the hyphen. Serving as the first foray into the rom-com arena for filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, of Elizabeth and Bandit Queen renown, the effervescent cross-culture confection may not be the first to examine the practice of arranged marriage in the age of Tinder, but Kapur’s soulful touch, working from...
‘Songs are little dangerous bombs of truth’: Nick Cave and Sean O’Hagan – an exclusive book extract
In the early, anxious weeks of the first Covid lockdown in March 2020, Nick Cave and I spoke regularly on the phone. I have known Nick for more than 30 years, but in that time our paths tended to cross only fleetingly, often backstage at his concerts or when I was asked to interview him. The pandemic changed all that. With time on our hands and the world out of kilter, our phone chats turned into extended conversations about all manner of subjects, both esoteric and everyday. In that strange and heightened moment, the idea for a book was born.
Sunday with Rev Richard Coles: ‘I’ve discovered crustless quiche with salad’
Up early or late? When I was in my 20s and ran off to London nightclubs, I was an owl. Now I’m older and my chance of getting past a bouncer has decreased, I’ve turned into a lark. Sunday breakfast? After I got ordained, the day of rest...
Mindful Parenting with Mel
Do you wish there was a golden key to make parenting easier?. I have to admit, I worked on trying to be a better parent for years. In my search for the golden key, I read books, I observed and talked to other parents and some experts and although I would see some changes in some areas, I would still struggle in others.
Macaroni Pets of the Week, September 9, 2022
Banzai is a rambunctious, 1-year-old pup who would love an active home. He has tons of personality and is a quick learner. He knows “sit” and loves to play with toys. Matisse is a beautiful, 17-year-old, domestic shorthair cat whose been waiting for a home for nearly a year. She has kidney disease but that doesn’t slow her own one bit! Matisse is a calm and loving companion who would enjoy retiring in a quiet home.
