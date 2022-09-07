Read full article on original website
Venturing Program for Teens
Venturing is a program of the Boy Scouts of America for young women and men, ages 14-18. Note: we do recruit 8th graders who are 13 and they are welcome to join us on trips until they turn 14 and can officially register as crew members. Our Crew goals are to help youth experience an outdoor program that is fun and full of challenge and adventure, experience positive leadership from adult and youth leaders, and be given the opportunity to overcome challenges and to learn and refine their outdoor skills. Our group is called Venture Crew 158 (formerly 152).
Adventure, Friends and Outdoor Fun for Kids in Grades K - 5th
Thinking about joining Cub Scouts? Cub Scout Pack 3789 is currently signing up new scouts for the 2022 - 2023 year - join anytime. Cub Scouts is for boys and girls, YES I said "Girls" in Kindergarten through 5th grade. Cubs Scouts is lots of Fun, they have many Family Friendly events and activities! ⚜️
