Venturing is a program of the Boy Scouts of America for young women and men, ages 14-18. Note: we do recruit 8th graders who are 13 and they are welcome to join us on trips until they turn 14 and can officially register as crew members. Our Crew goals are to help youth experience an outdoor program that is fun and full of challenge and adventure, experience positive leadership from adult and youth leaders, and be given the opportunity to overcome challenges and to learn and refine their outdoor skills. Our group is called Venture Crew 158 (formerly 152).

