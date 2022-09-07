ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldendale, WA

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Fire burns five acres along Yakima Greenway

YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/8/22 6:30 a.m. The brush fire along the Yakima Greenway is now out. According to the Yakima Fire Department, crews remained on scene until about 3:30 a.m. monitoring hot spots. Firefighters were back in the area this morning to check for more hot spots. Overall the...
YAKIMA, WA
gorgenewscenter.com

Shooting in The Dalles

The Dalles Police have located this vehicle of interest in this morning’s incident. Thank you to all of our citizens who provided tips and information. On 9-9-22 at about 8:30 am a shooting occurred on the west end of The Dalles. The Dalles Police, the Oregon State Police and the Wasco County Sheriff’s Department responded and found one male injured. The pictured blue truck may have been involved. If you see it or know who owns it, contact The Dalles Police Department at 541-296-2613.
THE DALLES, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Goldendale, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Goldendale, WA
KIMA TV

"Critical" fire danger expected for Yakima Valley this weekend

YAKIMA -- The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for much of Washington, including Yakima. The warning is in effect from noon on Friday to 11 p.m. on Saturday. Winds are expected to be 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The strongest winds...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima father arrested after running from officers with child in hand

YAKIMA, Wash. — A father in Yakima was arrested for illegally possessing a firearm, violating a protection order and interfering with custody after an incident with his infant and the child’s mother over Labor Day weekend. The man was refusing to give the child to their mother, despite...
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day
107.3 KFFM

4 Things You Must Should Do If You Come Across a Cougar in Yakima

4 Things You Must Should Do If You Come Across a Cougar in Yakima. Have you seen a lone cougar prowling in the city lately? Many residents reported seeing a cougar at Randall Park in Yakima a couple of days ago, including law enforcement, according to a report from KIMA-TV. That is just too close to the city limits for my liking. What if that had been YOU at Randall Park, minding your own business and you came across a cougar, would you freak out? Do you have any idea of the things you must do should you come across a cougar in Yakima? Well, I do!
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Man Arrested After Alleged Rape 15-Years-Ago

A 61-year-old Yakima man has been arrested on a charge of 2nd Degree Rape after an alleged incident 15-years-ago. Yakima Police issued a news release saying they wanted to highlight the case to serve as "a reminder that sexual assault crimes can be reported many years after the incident has occurred"
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Zillah man pleads guilty to raping woman he lured to his home

A 24-year-old Zillah man accused of luring a woman to his home and raping her has pleaded guilty. Originally charged with first-degree rape, Josue Raul Gonzalez pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree rape in Yakima County Superior Court. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors will drop charges of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault by strangulation and harassing a criminal justice participant.
ZILLAH, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy