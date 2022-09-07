ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NC

FOX8 News

1 dead in DWI crash on US-29 in Greensboro: GPD

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead following a fatal DWI crash on US-29 in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The crash occurred on Friday night on US-29 Northbound near Joe Brown Drive. Kahani Jaakhan Moore, 45, of Norfolk, Va., has been arrested and is being charged with the following: Felony death […]
jocoreport.com

Driver Apprehended Following Johnston County Chase

Law enforcement officers arrested a driver following a nearly 20 mile high speed chase Friday night on Interstate 95 in Johnston County. Around 8:00pm, a Johnston County deputy, assigned to patrol the Kenly city limits, attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near I-95. The driver accelerated onto I-95 southbound and quickly reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

I-40 West crash closes 2 lanes in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The right two lanes of Interstate 40 West were closed following a crash Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 224 near Exit 224 for Gate City Boulevard/Lee Street. The closure began at 1:42 p.m. and lasted until 3:06 p.m. Traffic was […]
GREENSBORO, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Driver airlifted outside of Robbins

A driver involved in a single-vehicle accident near Robbins was airlifted to a hospital Wednesday. A firefighter came upon the accident on Highway 705, near Oscar Road, just after 3:30 p.m. It appeared the driver of a Toyota pickup truck hauling a trailer with a four-wheeler ran off the road...
Orange County, NC
Orange County, NC
Orange County, NC
FOX8 News

Traffic worker hit by vehicle on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person working with traffic controls services was hit by an oncoming vehicle in Greensboro on Thursday. The crash happened on Spring Garden Street, near Bruce Street. Area Wide Protective, which provides traffic control services in 28 states, confirmed that one of their Greensboro-based workers was struck by a vehicle while […]
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Victim identified in Chapel Hill pedestrian crash

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard South near Perkins Drive was closed after a person was struck and killed by a vehicle, the Chapel Hill Police Department said just before 11 p.m. The road has since reopened as of midnight, a CBS 17 crew at...
cbs17

Watch out! More deer expected on NC roads in the coming weeks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The official start of Autumn is about two weeks away. While fall can bring relief from the brutal summer sun, it also brings increased deer movement. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says about seven percent of all car crashes in the state involve animal strikes.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WNCT

‘Safekeeper’ dies in assault at Raleigh prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Department of Public Safety reports a prisoner at Central Prison in Raleigh was killed after an assault with a weapon by several other offenders. Offender Ronald S. Rhodes (#0850872) was being housed in the prison as a “safekeeper” at the request of Wake County. The incident occurred at approximately […]
RALEIGH, NC
abc45.com

Fraudulent Caller Alert in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple residents in Alamance County have reported calls from individuals claiming to be Alamance County Sheriffs, regarding missed court dates. The false deputies are then informing the victim they must pay money in order to avoid arrest. The real Alamance County Sheriff's Office wants to...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Busted: 2 arrested in drug raid at Lee County home, deputies say

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County deputies say two people have been arrested and charged after a drug bust in Sanford Friday afternoon. At about 1 p.m., Lee County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Agents say they executed a search warrant at a home on the 3300 block of Deep River Road.
SANFORD, NC

