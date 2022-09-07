Read full article on original website
1 dead in DWI crash on US-29 in Greensboro: GPD
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead following a fatal DWI crash on US-29 in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The crash occurred on Friday night on US-29 Northbound near Joe Brown Drive. Kahani Jaakhan Moore, 45, of Norfolk, Va., has been arrested and is being charged with the following: Felony death […]
jocoreport.com
Driver Apprehended Following Johnston County Chase
Law enforcement officers arrested a driver following a nearly 20 mile high speed chase Friday night on Interstate 95 in Johnston County. Around 8:00pm, a Johnston County deputy, assigned to patrol the Kenly city limits, attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near I-95. The driver accelerated onto I-95 southbound and quickly reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.
I-40 West crash closes 2 lanes in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The right two lanes of Interstate 40 West were closed following a crash Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 224 near Exit 224 for Gate City Boulevard/Lee Street. The closure began at 1:42 p.m. and lasted until 3:06 p.m. Traffic was […]
sandhillssentinel.com
Driver airlifted outside of Robbins
A driver involved in a single-vehicle accident near Robbins was airlifted to a hospital Wednesday. A firefighter came upon the accident on Highway 705, near Oscar Road, just after 3:30 p.m. It appeared the driver of a Toyota pickup truck hauling a trailer with a four-wheeler ran off the road...
'Nails in tires': Shoppers frustrated with ongoing Seaboard station construction, parking
Construction of a Raleigh building is costing shoppers like Paula Davis' son a pretty penny just to come to work each day at Seaboard Station.
cbs17
‘Avoid the area’: Traffic lights out, power line down in Chapel Hill, town officials say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Chapel Hill is warning drivers to avoid the area of Homestead Road at Seawell School Road and High School Road. Town officials say traffic lights in the area are out and a power line is down. They say a utility company...
cbs17
Man nabbed after 100 mph chase, 2 crashes in stolen SUV from Garner to Raleigh, trooper says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was caught after he crashed twice during a chase from Garner into Raleigh that hit speeds of 100 mph Friday evening, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said. The incident began around 7 p.m. when Garner police plate readers detected a stolen Kia...
Traffic worker hit by vehicle on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person working with traffic controls services was hit by an oncoming vehicle in Greensboro on Thursday. The crash happened on Spring Garden Street, near Bruce Street. Area Wide Protective, which provides traffic control services in 28 states, confirmed that one of their Greensboro-based workers was struck by a vehicle while […]
cbs17
Victim identified in Chapel Hill pedestrian crash
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard South near Perkins Drive was closed after a person was struck and killed by a vehicle, the Chapel Hill Police Department said just before 11 p.m. The road has since reopened as of midnight, a CBS 17 crew at...
cbs17
Woman hit by car along Raleigh’s Capital Blvd, lanes reopened, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was struck by a car traveling northbound on Capital Boulevard Friday night just after 9 p.m., Raleigh police said. Raleigh police said the wreck happened near the 4400 block of Capital Boulevard near Calvary Lane and three lanes are currently blocked. The wreck...
cbs17
Watch out! More deer expected on NC roads in the coming weeks
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The official start of Autumn is about two weeks away. While fall can bring relief from the brutal summer sun, it also brings increased deer movement. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says about seven percent of all car crashes in the state involve animal strikes.
Durham stolen vehicle involved in Burlington chase
A stolen vehicle from Durham was involved in a Burlington chase, according to police.
Greensboro cancels Memorial Stair Climb honoring 9/11 first responders
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Saturday, the City of Greensboro planned to host its Memorial Stair Climb, commemorating the 21st anniversary of 9/11. However, city officials said they decided to cancel the stair climb due to potential inclement weather. The event was scheduled to take place at the Bellemeade Parking...
WRAL
New Franklin County K-12 charter school scrutinized for causing traffic problems
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. New Franklin County K-12 charter school scrutinized for causing traffic problems. All students at Wake Preparatory Academy start and finish school at the same time,...
alamancenews.com
Six youths arrested Wed. afternoon after crashing stolen vehicle into police SUV
Six juveniles wound up in police custody on Wednesday after a high-speed pursuit in Burlington that ended when the suspects crashed a stolen vehicle into one of the police department’s SUVs issued to a K-9 police team. This drama reportedly began at about 12:00 noon when police officers were...
Man shot to death in southern Durham, police say
Investigators do not think the shooting was a random incident.
‘Safekeeper’ dies in assault at Raleigh prison
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Department of Public Safety reports a prisoner at Central Prison in Raleigh was killed after an assault with a weapon by several other offenders. Offender Ronald S. Rhodes (#0850872) was being housed in the prison as a “safekeeper” at the request of Wake County. The incident occurred at approximately […]
abc45.com
Fraudulent Caller Alert in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple residents in Alamance County have reported calls from individuals claiming to be Alamance County Sheriffs, regarding missed court dates. The false deputies are then informing the victim they must pay money in order to avoid arrest. The real Alamance County Sheriff's Office wants to...
cbs17
Busted: 2 arrested in drug raid at Lee County home, deputies say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County deputies say two people have been arrested and charged after a drug bust in Sanford Friday afternoon. At about 1 p.m., Lee County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Agents say they executed a search warrant at a home on the 3300 block of Deep River Road.
