DES MOINES, IA – Polk County is thrilled to join Welcoming America and other organizations nationwide in hosting free events to celebrate the contributions of refugees, immigrants, and new residents in our community during this year’s Welcoming Week. This year, the County is partnering with the African American Leadership Academy for a free community meal and resource fair. The County will also be hosting a panel discussion focused on belonging in our community.

POLK COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO