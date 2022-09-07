ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

azpm.org

Pima County employees to receive time off for Juneteenth commemoration

Pima County employees will now receive a paid day off for Juneteenth. The county's board of supervisors approved adding the holiday at its meeting this week on a 4-1 vote. The lone vote in opposition of adding Juneteenth as a county holiday was Steve Christy, the board's only Republican, who voiced his opposition before the vote.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
kjzz.org

Gas prices drop slightly across the country, but not in Arizona

The global demand for oil is falling, which has caused a slight decrease in gas prices in other parts of the country. However, Arizona isn't following that trend. John Treanor is a spokesperson with AAA Arizona. "Right now, the national average is still going down," he said. "[It's] $3.75 a...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for missing Pima County woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety on Friday, Sept. 9, canceled a Silver Alert for a missing vulnerable adult. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Nancy Prentice, 70, was found safe. She had been reported missing Thursday, Sept. 8. Copyright 2022 KOLD News...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

PACC introduces Preventing Euthanasia List

PIMA COUNTY, ARIZONA – Pima Animal Care Center is rolling out a new initiative to help prevent the euthanasia of healthy, adoptable dogs.When shelters are at or near capacity, they traditionally publish “Euthanasia Lists,” which detail the animals who are at risk of being euthanized when a shelter runs out of space to keep them. In an effort to clear kennel space and ultimately prevent having to make a euthanasia list at all, PACC is introducing the “Preventing Euthanasia List”.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pedestrian hit at intersection of Grant, Stone in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Grant Road is proving to be one of the most dangerous roads in Tucson for pedestrians and cyclists alike. Since March, nine pedestrians and three cyclists have been hit on the two-mile stretch of Grant Road from Interstate 10 to Euclid. Number nine came...
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

The Buzz: A strong monsoon brings road closures and floods

A crew removes concrete from a channel that was installed after the 2010 Schultz Fire. The channel has clogged with debris during 2022 flood events. Your browser does not support the audio element. Longtime Arizonans know that where you live can color how you see each year's monsoon. This year,...
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how many Californians have moved to Arizona

Roughly 64,000 Californians have moved to Arizona annually during 2016-2020. Net migration has long been a key source of Arizona’s population growth, usually contributing much more than natural increase (births minus deaths). As the baby boom generation ages, it will put downward pressure on natural increase and thus make net migration increasingly important.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Catalina Highway reopens following three-vehicle crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Catalina Highway Friday morning, Sept. 9. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened at North Harrison Road, south of East Prince Road. No additional information was immediately available. Copyright 2022 KOLD News...
TUCSON, AZ
arizona.edu

UArizona ranked No. 1 in the West, No. 8 overall by Military Times

The University of Arizona is one of the nation's best universities for service members, according to Military Times. UArizona rose to No. 8 overall, No. 6 among public universities and No. 1 in the West in the latest edition of the Military Times Best for Vets: Colleges 2022 ranking, released Tuesday. This is the university's highest position in this ranking and represents a six-spot increase from its overall position last year and a 44-spot leap from its inaugural appearance in the list in 2018.
TUCSON, AZ

