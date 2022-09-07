Read full article on original website
Related
New COVID-19 boosters available
Pima County clinics and the Abrams Public Health Center now have the new bivalent COVID-19 boosters, which target the original strain as well as the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants.
Pima County adopts Juneteenth paid holiday for county employees
In a 4-1 vote Tuesday, the Pima County Board of Supervisors voted to create a Juneteenth holiday for Pima County employees.
Arizonans Being Warned After Two Separate Javelina Attacks Cause Injuries
"Coyotes are a natural enemy of javelina, so when they see a dog they think coyote and react very instinctively."
KOLD-TV
Veterinary students getting hands-on experience through a new program at the Arizona Humane Society
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As a veterinarian shortage continues across our state, veterinary students are getting a brand new opportunity to work in Arizona animal shelters. It’s a hands-on experience that will hopefully prepare them for the reality of the field. Arizona’s Family shadowed two University of Arizona students...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona Constables work toward change following Tuscon death
Two weeks ago, on August 25, 43-year-old Deborah Martinez-Garibay was killed while serving an eviction in Tucson, Arizona.
azpm.org
Pima County employees to receive time off for Juneteenth commemoration
Pima County employees will now receive a paid day off for Juneteenth. The county's board of supervisors approved adding the holiday at its meeting this week on a 4-1 vote. The lone vote in opposition of adding Juneteenth as a county holiday was Steve Christy, the board's only Republican, who voiced his opposition before the vote.
kjzz.org
Gas prices drop slightly across the country, but not in Arizona
The global demand for oil is falling, which has caused a slight decrease in gas prices in other parts of the country. However, Arizona isn't following that trend. John Treanor is a spokesperson with AAA Arizona. "Right now, the national average is still going down," he said. "[It's] $3.75 a...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for missing Pima County woman
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety on Friday, Sept. 9, canceled a Silver Alert for a missing vulnerable adult. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Nancy Prentice, 70, was found safe. She had been reported missing Thursday, Sept. 8. Copyright 2022 KOLD News...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mt. Lemmon control road 38 set for for 3 hour delay
On September 10, 2022, Control Road number 38 will be temporarily delayed from around 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
1 Person Injured In Motor Vehicle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicular crash involving a motorcyclist and a vehicle in Tucson, on Thursday. The Tucson Police Officials confirmed that the crash had [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
realestatedaily-news.com
PACC introduces Preventing Euthanasia List
PIMA COUNTY, ARIZONA – Pima Animal Care Center is rolling out a new initiative to help prevent the euthanasia of healthy, adoptable dogs.When shelters are at or near capacity, they traditionally publish “Euthanasia Lists,” which detail the animals who are at risk of being euthanized when a shelter runs out of space to keep them. In an effort to clear kennel space and ultimately prevent having to make a euthanasia list at all, PACC is introducing the “Preventing Euthanasia List”.
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian hit at intersection of Grant, Stone in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Grant Road is proving to be one of the most dangerous roads in Tucson for pedestrians and cyclists alike. Since March, nine pedestrians and three cyclists have been hit on the two-mile stretch of Grant Road from Interstate 10 to Euclid. Number nine came...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
azpm.org
The Buzz: A strong monsoon brings road closures and floods
A crew removes concrete from a channel that was installed after the 2010 Schultz Fire. The channel has clogged with debris during 2022 flood events. Your browser does not support the audio element. Longtime Arizonans know that where you live can color how you see each year's monsoon. This year,...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how many Californians have moved to Arizona
Roughly 64,000 Californians have moved to Arizona annually during 2016-2020. Net migration has long been a key source of Arizona’s population growth, usually contributing much more than natural increase (births minus deaths). As the baby boom generation ages, it will put downward pressure on natural increase and thus make net migration increasingly important.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Catalina Highway reopens following three-vehicle crash
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Catalina Highway Friday morning, Sept. 9. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened at North Harrison Road, south of East Prince Road. No additional information was immediately available. Copyright 2022 KOLD News...
KOLD-TV
New Oro Valley business working to bring relief to community through stretching
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a long day at the office, getting exercise and taking time to move your body can be a bit of a stretch for some. Now weary workers looking to recover have a place to go for relief and increased mobility. Stretch Zone...
Tucson hiker attacked by bees speaks out
A Tucson hiker was airlifted off of Pontatoc trail on Monday after being stung by bees. She was taken to the hospital after she experienced nausea, dizziness and pain.
arizona.edu
UArizona ranked No. 1 in the West, No. 8 overall by Military Times
The University of Arizona is one of the nation's best universities for service members, according to Military Times. UArizona rose to No. 8 overall, No. 6 among public universities and No. 1 in the West in the latest edition of the Military Times Best for Vets: Colleges 2022 ranking, released Tuesday. This is the university's highest position in this ranking and represents a six-spot increase from its overall position last year and a 44-spot leap from its inaugural appearance in the list in 2018.
Amphi High School was on lockdown due to a shooting nearby
The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Prince Road and Oracle Road. Officers located a man victim who has non-life threatening injuries from
Students at Tucson schools recovering from pandemic setbacks
One month into the year, students at Bonillas Magnet School are benefitting from a traditional, in-person school day.
Comments / 2