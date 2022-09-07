Read full article on original website
usfdons.com
Matadors Best Dons in Five Sets
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Following two straight weekends away from the Hilltop to open the 2022 season, the University of San Francisco volleyball team (6-1) battled CSUN (3-5) through five sets in their home opener on Friday night, but ultimately fell to the Matadors, 3-2, in a tightly-contested match at War Memorial at the Sobrato Center.
Back-And-Forth Affair Results In Draw
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Playing in their first true night game of the season, the University of San Francisco men's team fought a full 90 minutes in an almost evenly matched battle as the Dons (3-0-2) remained undefeated on the year by tying Seattle U (1-2-1), 1-1, at Negoesco Stadium on Thursday night.
Starting Fresh on the Hilltop: Get to Know Rob DiToma
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. -- New USF head baseball coach Rob DiToma is no stranger to a challenge. After inheriting the head job at Farleigh Dickinson in 2019 and posting the program's best record in five years last season, DiToma helped build a culture that led to immediate impact on the field for a small school in the Northeast.
Volleyball Welcomes CSUN, Penn to Open Home Schedule
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - With two tournament victories under their belt to begin the season, the University of San Francisco volleyball team (6-0) is finally back home at War Memorial at the Sobrato Center this weekend as the Dons will host their first two home matches of the 2022 season on Friday and Saturday.
Baylor (2-3-2, 0-0-0)-VS-San Francisco (3-1-2, 0-0-0)
GOAL by USF Lunsford, Kaylin Assist by Rizzo, Gabby. Clock BAY Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score USF Score Play. 00:51 Shot by USF Lunsford, Kaylin, bottom center, saved by Traywick, Lauren. 01:31 Corner kick [01:31]. 02:07 Offside against San Francisco. 03:50 Shot by BAY Kooiman, Elizabeth, out...
