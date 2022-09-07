Read full article on original website
We thought our baby boy had sand in his eye when it swelled up on holiday – but real reason was a death sentence
SQUINTING at her young son’s face, mum Jessica Neal knew something wasn’t right. She and husband Lee, 38, had spent a fun day at the beach while on holiday in Wales with eight-month-old Ted, but noticed the area around his eye was faintly swollen. The couple suspected he...
KIDS・
‘Kind’ scaffolder, 37, dies in arms of his mum & girlfriend after trampoline accident, as devastated family pay tribute
A "KIND and beautiful" scaffolder has died in the arms of his mum and girlfiend just weeks after a freak trampoline accident. Rob Harcourt from Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham, has sadly passed away from dislocating his neck falling into a trampoline last month - and his family have paid a heartbreaking tribute to him.
BBC
Reading Festival: Burned teen describes 'horrific' ordeal
A teenager who suffered second degree burns at a music festival has described the event as "horrific". Leone Cook, 18, from Kent, was sitting near a campfire at Reading Festival on Sunday 28 August when a liquid that was thrown on to the fire exploded. Thames Valley Police confirmed some...
BBC
Lewes man speaks of 'terrifying' night sepsis took hold
A man who almost died from sepsis has spoken of the "terrifying" night his "body became overwhelmed" in an attempt to raise awareness of the condition. Walter Hall, from Lewes, was a healthy 16-year-old when he started to feel unwell just before Christmas in 2017. He went to bed on...
Parents of baby who started trying to breathe after doctors decided he was dead lose court fight
A High Court has ruled against the parents of a terminally ill baby who attempted to breathe after being declared brain stem dead by doctors. The boy, who is four months old, is being treated at a London hospital trust, where his parents came into dispute with medics about his life support, ITV News reports.
Young couple who had just found 'true love' and their close mate are killed in 'horrendous' crash
Three friends killed in a horror two-vehicle crash in Tasmania´s south on Saturday have been identified by police. Maddie Baird, 19, her boyfriend Andrew Everett, 28, and driver Brady Poole, 27, died at the scene where their Toyota Corolla collided into an oncoming VW on the South Arm Highway.
The woman whose home was destroyed in Anne Heche's fatal car crash reacts to news of the actress' death: 'I'm sending love to everybody involved'
Lynne Mishele posted a video message reacting to the death of Anne Heche. Her Mar Vista home was destroyed by the car crash that killed the actress.
Woman, 22, died from overdosing on heart medication days after family member was accused of assaulting her while they were on caravan holiday, inquest hears
A 'beautiful' woman died from overdosing on heart medication days after a family member was accused of attacking her while they were on a caravan holiday, an inquest has heard. Sammy-Joe Williams, 22, was on a family trip to Devon when police were called to the caravan site following reports...
Shocking moment a mother lets her three-year-old toddler sit on her lap unrestrained and drive her car: 'Do you want to do skids?'
An mother who let her three-year-old daughter sit on her lap unrestrained and drive her car said she was just trying to 'calm her down'. The shocking vision shows the toddler holding onto the steering wheel without a seatbelt as they drove through the northern Adelaide suburb of Elizabeth South.
'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies
A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
The Voice star’s agony after losing six relatives including three children in horror church blaze that left 41 dead
A CHILD star from The Voice Kids has revealed her agony over losing relatives in a horror church blaze that killed 41 people. Miretya Emad told her social media followers that the fire at the Coptic Christian Abu Sefein Church in Imbaba neighbourhood of Giza killed six of her family members, including three young children, on August 12.
Parents left furious after 30 children sent home from school because of wrong shoes
Parents of 30 students at Taverham High School in Norfolk have been left fuming after their kids were sent home on the first day of term for wearing ‘incorrect’ footwear. The school’s headteacher, Dr Roger Harris, confirmed pupils had been refused entry to a classroom on 6 September.
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Horrifying moment a pregnant mother's puppy is savagely 'rag-dolled' by a German Shepard
A vicious German Sheppard has left a pregnant mother shaken after the animal latched onto her puppy and 'rag-dolled' the helpless creature while she was stroller-training the pug-cross. Confronting footage shows the moment Alana Russell was walking down a busy street on Monday with her pet Yodi in Padstow, Sydney,...
My wife sawed off my frostbitten fingers in a shed and I sleep in my battered Ford Mondeo, says Sir Ranulph Fiennes
NOTHING holds Sir Ranulph Fiennes back - neither starvation, an emergency heart bypass nor Parkinson’s disease. At the age of 78, the man described as the world’s greatest living explorer is plotting more daring expeditions, despite losing all the fingertips on his left hand and dealing with a tremor in his right one.
survivornet.com
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
I had to be resuscitated ’30 times’ after I was spiked on first night out since becoming mum – it was terrifying
A MUM was resuscitated "30 times" after she was spiked on her first night out since giving birth - her husband thought she was dying. Tammie-Michelle Edwards was excited to hit the town in Lancaster earlier this month but was traumatised to wake up in hospital the next morning. The...
She tattooed half her face and you'd never know it. Her skills are just that good.
This incredible medical tattoo technology is giving renewed hope to burn victims.
'Nothing short of devastating': Girl, 14, who died after getting into difficulty in Tameside water is identified
A teenage girl who died after getting into difficulty in water in Tameside has been named as Lucy Smith. The 14-year-old's body was recovered from water near Crowswood Drive in Stalybridge after a huge search was launched on Monday night. Specialist search teams from the fire service and Greater Manchester...
Boy, one, drowns after falling headfirst into bucket as brothers battled to save him while mum was at market
A BABY boy has drowned after falling into a bucket headfirst while his mum was out at a market, police say. Ryan Gabriel Moreira Vieira, who was just 15 months old, was left at home with his two brothers in El Salvador, Brazil, when he tripped, according to authorities. It's...
Boy, 4, who 'loved fire trucks and the colour blue' was found dead in a pond after disappearing while playing in sandpit near his home, inquest hears
A four-year-old boy was found dead in a pond after he disappeared while playing in a sandpit near his home, an inquest heard today. Ifan Wedros Owen-Jones, from Crymych, Pembrokeshire, who had autism, was described as a 'happy and healthy child' who had been 'enjoying life to the full'. Emergency...
