Denny’s Announces New Location Closings For 2022Joel EisenbergCampbell, CA
Denny's Is Closing These Locations Because Of Breach Of ContractBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
Yelp reviewers just ranked this Charleston, South Carolina restaurant number 6 in the countryEllen EastwoodCharleston, SC
Announcing the winners of NewsBreak’s Back to School content campaignNewsBreak ContributorsCharleston, SC
Learn about Seafood and Shrimping on Shem CreekRene CizioCharleston, SC
The Post and Courier
Charleston rents soar nearly 18% in 12 months as renters pay $400 above national average
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Charleston rents keep getting higher. The median rental rate for an apartment in Charleston continues to rise. Online...
The Post and Courier
Charleston County ponders limits on impervious surfaces to address flooding, urbanization
Charleston County could soon limit the amount of impervious surfaces — like driveways, sidewalks and parking lots — that owners can have on their properties. The goal is to address the issue of urbanization, flooding and the accumulation of these hard surfaces that can't absorb water, said Joel Evans, the county's zoning and planning director.
The Post and Courier
Have old family papers? SC Historical Society says they could be worth preserving.
Mark Ball recounts his family's history as he stands over a 300-year-old Bible that has been passed down by his ancestors for generations. The Ball family, who owned numerous plantations throughout Berkeley County during the Colonial period, has long been connected with Strawberry Chapel, a chapel of ease constructed for the St. John's, Berkeley Parish in 1725.
The Post and Courier
Charleston apartment building sells for $88M in one of peninsula's priciest property deals
A newly built apartment building in downtown Charleston has changed ownership in an $88.25 million sale, making it one of the priciest property deals on the peninsula. Massachusetts-based private equity firm Northland recently paid just under $400,000 per key for the 221-unit Five Eleven Meeting Apartments at 511 Meeting St. near the Interstate 26 off-ramp, according to Charleston County land records.
The Post and Courier
A Charleston community hit hardest by flooding rallies, effects linger
The sun shone brightly on Gadsden Creek and the surrounding area the morning of Sept. 10 as residents went about their weekend after some were forced to stay at home due to significant flooding and rainfall. Residual effects of the flooding lingered, however. High tide paired with heavy rainfall had...
The Post and Courier
James Island boater found dead in apparent drowning was 9/11 first responder
Pete Perrine loved to be out on the water. For his 44th birthday last month, the James Island resident gifted himself a white Pair Boat. Perrine's Labor Day plans were to go fishing with a friend. He could not wait for the trip, and talked incessantly about the new rods and reels he had purchased, his wife, Elizabeth, said.
The Post and Courier
SC archaeologists search for early American shipwreck near Georgetown
GEORGETOWN — A team of underwater archaeologists is on the hunt for a Spanish shipwreck from the 1500s that could unlock more secrets about one of the earliest European settlements in the continental United States. An hour after the break of dawn, around 7:45 a.m. Aug. 26, Amber Cabading,...
The Post and Courier
2 Charleston cafés abruptly close with little explanation
While most of the Holy City was celebrating the long Labor Day weekend, two Charleston area cafés were packing up their shops. Gnome Café closed its doors Sept. 3, just one day after informing fans of the all-vegan destination that it would end a seven-year run at the corner of President and Cannon streets.
The Post and Courier
Charleston region's only Denny's shuts down as franchisee sues SC-based chain
A North Charleston restaurant that served up the Grand Slam breakfast and other dishes for nearly 25 years is going, going, gone. The only Denny’s left in the region abruptly closed amid a legal dispute between the Upstate-based dining chain and the franchisee that operated the 2280 Ashley Phosphate Road location.
The Post and Courier
Pawleys Island food venture to open in shuttered Mount Pleasant restaurant site
A new food venture is in the works for a darkened dining venue in Mount Pleasant. The owners of Get Carried Away Southern Market in Pawleys Island and the well-known Palmetto Cheese pimento cheese brand plan to open an outpost about 70 miles down the coast at 644 Coleman Blvd. It's taking the former site of Wild Wing Café in Moultrie Plaza Shopping Center. The restaurant closed in 2018 after 22 years.
The Post and Courier
Beach worship services provides needed boost for startup IOP church
ISLE OF PALMS — Churches often see a decline in attendance during the summer since families tend to go on vacation, taking advantage of the warmer weather and schools being closed. But a new Isle of Palms-based church saw its Sunday morning attendance grow dramatically this summer. That’s because...
The Post and Courier
1121 Sea Island Crossing Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Your quintessential Lowcountry home in highly sought after S. Mt Pleasant neighborhood is move in ready! Fabulous location in the heart of Mt. Pleasant and zoned for Mt Pleasant Academy 5 minutes from Sullivan's Island 10 Minutes to downtown Charleston walking/biking distance to Shem Creek the Old Village and Pitt Street Bridge schools grocery shops and restaurants. This charming one owner custom design home has been meticulously cared for sits on a quiet cul de sac street and features beautiful mature trees a large parking pad wrap around front porch screened in back porch low maintenance fenced-in backyard and a storage shed. The 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with 9+ ft ceilings and hardwood floors throughout features a roomy upstairs owner's suite with walk-in closet soaking tub and stand-alone shower. Downstairs boasts an open floor plan with large living area and gas fireplace spacious kitchen and a separate dining room currently used as an office. Many upgrades including new roof 2022 upstairs HVAC replaced in 2018 downstairs HVAC in 2016 tankless water heater freshly painted interior and newly encapsulated crawl space with dehumidifier. Architectural drawings and engineering plans to expand/remodel kitchen add a spacious downstairs owner's suite and a covered carport. All plans will convey. Don't miss this rare opportunity to live in the HEART OF MT. PLEASANT!! Just a short 5 minute drive to Sullivans Island or 10 minutes to Downtown!
The Post and Courier
22 Country Club Drive, Charleston, SC 29412
Spanish moss-draped oaks frame this lovely home in the heart of the highly desirable Charleston Country Club. A rare opportunity on the deep water of the Wappoo and just six minutes from beautiful downtown Charleston this 5 000 square foot 5 bedrooms 5.5 bath luxury home captures the eye of everyone passing by thanks to the timeless design of locally renowned architect Marc Camens. Tasteful touches throughout capture the best of Lowcountry living. Watch the sunset from the rear veranda which overlooks a rolling backyard leading to the 83-foot dock with a 400-square-foot pier head and floating dock and lift - all recently upgraded. This house is ideal for entertaining from its numerous outdoor living spaces-English-themed formal garden perfect for brunch expansive veranda with complete river views patio screened-in porch for that evening glass of wine-to its modern professional-caliber kitchen and great room overlooking the river. The large kitchen island and screened porch are perfect for a casual meal while the spacious dining room elevates every special occasion. The large master bedroom located downstairs offers a private retreat with French-door access to the veranda and its endless water and marsh views. Attached are luxuries such as large walk-in closets dual vanities extensive cabinetry marble countertops and walk-in shower. Follow a private stairwell up to a second-story office and a climate-controlled walk-in wine cellar lined with tongue and groove pine. A second ground-floor bedroom with en-suite bathroom offers either a guest room or a second office. From the entry foyer stairs take you to the second floor that accommodates three additional en-suite bedrooms as well as a large sitting area with stunning views. Expertly built over two years by Shem Creek Renovations in 2003 this Lowcountry classic has been lovingly and diligently maintained. Professional craftsmanship is found throughout with classic six-inch window trim 10-inch baseboards and a stunning coffered ceiling. A recent kitchen remodel added Brazilian marble countertops and a new induction cooktop. Two new Rinnai on-demand hot water systems Culligan water softener and reverse osmosis system central vac are just a few of the many extras that can be found at your new luxury home.
The Post and Courier
New Charleston-area Publix supermarket sets opening date
The Charleston region's newest supermarket is nearly ready to welcome customers. Florida-based Publix announced it will open a 48,397-square-foot grocery store Sept. 28 at 7 a.m. in the new Moncks Corner Marketplace on U.S. Highway 52 at Cypress Gardens Road. The new prototype Berkley County store will include a covered...
The Post and Courier
With storms in the forecast, Staten Island Ferry takes shelter in North Charleston
The newest edition of the Staten Island Ferry — an iconic New York City passenger service that's been lyrical inspiration to artists like Bob Dylan and Billy Joel and rescued by superheroes Spider-Man and Iron Man — is calling North Charleston its temporary port until inclement weather clears.
The Post and Courier
108 Daniels Creek Circle, Goose Creek, SC 29445
This beautiful home is perfectly set on one of the best lots in the community. Be greeted with fresh landscaping and a decorative stone facade that creates desirable curb appeal. Upon entering the home you'll notice the natural light that compliments the beautiful multi-width laminate flooring and functional floor plan. Immediately to the left is a spacious dining room that could be used as a flex space alternatively. Linger into the heart of the home and you won't want to leave. A good sized main living area consists of the family room casual dining area and chef's kitchen. Fresh white upgraded cabinets classy quartz countertops classic ceramic subway tile backsplash stainless steel appliances including a gas range and sizable pantry provide everything you dream of in a kitchen. Continue upstairs (stairs have fresh carpet!) where you'll be impressed by the size of the loft. The owner has lovingly maintained the home. Down the first hallway you'll find bedroom one that is separated from the rest to ensure privacy and serves as a great in-law area or guest room. A spacious secondary bathroom is off the hallway which includes ceramic tiled flooring dual vanity with upgraded cabinets and cultured marble countertops. The other two good-sized bedrooms and Primary Suite are located down the opposite hallway. The ensuite boasts an oversized tiled shower perfect for unwinding after a long day. Complete with a large walk-in closet this home has no shortage of storage available. The outside space is a clean slate with a HUGE custom covered patio. Fully fenced the backyard is private and also has a serene backdrop including a private community pond and wooded area just behind. Picture yourself creating the backyard oasis you've always dreamed of to enjoy summer evenings in picturesque South Carolina. Located in desirable Liberty Village enjoy state of the art newer amenities including a pool and play park within a short walk. Close to military bases highways historical landmarks activities shopping and walking distance to a charter school this home truly has it all.
The Post and Courier
1205 Valley Drive, Hanahan, SC 29410
Welcome home to this updated 3 bed 1.5 bath brick home in Hanahan! Walk through the front door to notice the trendy reclaimed wood wall as well as the hardwood floors throughout. The home has been opened up to allow a beautiful flow. The kitchen boasts granite countertops and stainless steel appliances that convey. Overlooking the spacious backyard is a large sunroom that is off the dining area. Step down into the study with beautiful beams and a brick fireplace that that embodies classic charm. A mudroom/laundry room can be found off the study with an entrance to the backyard. Down the hall you will find three bedrooms with hardwood floors in each. Off the sunroom step outside to enjoy a lovely deck for your morning coffee and look to the sizeable backyard. Off the deck you will also find a firepit to enjoy with family and friends. There are two large sheds in the backyard that convey. The largest outbuilding has electric run offering many uses. No HOA great schools and conveniently located near the Joint Base Charleston Naval Weapons Station Boeing and all that Charleston has to offer. Come see your new home today! A $1 400.00 Lender Credit is available and will be applied towards the buyer's closing costs and pre-paids if the buyer chooses to use the seller's preferred lender. This credit is in addition to any negotiated seller concessions.
The Post and Courier
1120 Whitehouse Road, Summerville, SC 29486
This 1-story home in the country is a great find! Ranch on 1 acre lot situated conveniently just off of Hwy 176 with a fully fenced yard. Enjoy leisurely mornings on the front porch Sunday afternoons in the Great room and social gatherings in the backyard. This home features a formal sitting room an eat-in kitchen and a great room with a handsome brick hearth and electric fireplace. There is a lovely master suite plus two guest rooms and hall bathroom. Plus there is a laundry/utility room and patio to the rear. The 3 sheds to convey offer an abundance of storage and workspace. Make an appointment to check out this home right away! $850 credit available toward buyer's closing costs and prepaids with acceptable offer and use of preferred lender.
The Post and Courier
Grant allows Georgetown NAACP collaboration to connect residents with resources
GEORGETOWN — A United Way grant is funding a collaborative program between the Georgetown NAACP branch and other nonprofits to help residents get by in the face of systemic problems. A flier for the program advertises emergency housing assistance, with listed services encompassing eviction counseling and mediation between landlords...
The Post and Courier
Banned Book Week at the College of Charleston
When Marjory Wentworth starts up her Banned Books class at the College of Charleston, she trots out a title or two that share one discomfiting distinction. They have found themselves in the crosshairs of a book ban. They are thus ripe, and so-designated forbidden fruit for grandstanding campaigners and exercised moms. They are bold-face names castigated in social media streams, attached to calls for the defunding of local libraries and inflamed demands for action from school boards.
