Nutron Phantom
2d ago

I now live in Ca. The California electrical grid can’t even handle the houses it’s on. And they’re not allowing you to charge your EV’s. Newsom is a big failure just like Joe Biden

JAMFAM
2d ago

1. He is requiring all electric by 2035, but then says the grid won't be ready until 2045, which in all honesty probably really means 2075. 2. Notice he doesn't specify which clean energy sources, nor where they are going to be located. Likely because none of them except nuclear are able to reliably provide power, and ironically the greenies, won't allow many solar farms, windmills. etc. to even be built. And that's ok with me because wind and solar aren't really feasible for a power grid in a state with 40 million or so people. Do basically, it's not going to work.

Scott Harrington
2d ago

LMAO! Literally just read a story about the rolling blackouts in California. "Darkness? No, You're not seeing darkness. And if you do, it's transitory and you're probably just racist..."

