247Sports

Blue-chip recruits buzzing about the Longhorns showing against Alabama

Texas football went toe to toe with No. 1 Alabama on Saturday afternoon, losing a 20-19 heartbreaker, doing it in front of a group of recruits Steve Sarkisian and his staff would like to see help them win these type of ballgames for years to come. “Absolutely amazing atmosphere,” offensive...
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Sports

No. 1 Volleyball sweeps Denver to remain undefeated

The Longhorns (6-0) hit .300 in the match and held Denver to a .172 hitting percentage. Texas led the first set from start to finish, hitting .429 and cruising to a 25-20 result. The second was closer at the midway point, with the teams tied 14-14 before the Longhorns closed it out with an 11-3 run.
AUSTIN, TX
Golf Digest

The Matthew McConaughey-narrated hype video for Texas-Alabama will be the Longhorns’ only W of the weekend

On Saturday, Texas and Alabama are set to pre-heat their SEC rivalry as the Crimson Tide head to Austin for a showdown with the Longhorns. With the Big Noon Kickoff crew in town and temperatures expected to rise into the triple-digits, it’s poised to be a hot one, literally and figuratively. But don’t take our word for it. Just ask Matthew “Alright, Alright, Alright” McConaughey, who narrated the first great CFB hype video of 2022 on Friday …
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Sporting News

What channel is Alabama vs. Texas on today? Time, TV schedule for battle of blue-blood programs

The long-awaited meeting between two of college football's biggest programs is finally here. Nick Saban and No. 1 Alabama will head on the road in a true nonconference road game to take on Texas and second-year coach — and former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator — Steve Sarkisian. This will be his and Saban's first meeting since the former left Tuscaloosa following the 2020 season to coach the Longhorns.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Meteorologist and A&M alum trolls Texas fans ahead of Alabama showdown

When top-ranked Alabama and Texas face off in Austin on Saturday, not everyone in the Lone Star State will be pulling for the Longhorns. Avery Tomasco, an Austin-based meteorologist, offered a comical warning via tweet Thursday morning to Texas fans about what to expect from the visiting Crimson Tide. “A...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit challenges Texas fans ahead of College GameDay in Austin

Kirk Herbstreit wanted to make sure Texas fans showed up for “College GameDay” in Austin. In a video tweeted Friday, Herbstreit and Rece Davis discussed Alabama’s road presence in Austin as 20.5-point favorites. Herbstreit called on Texas fans to show up strong for the ESPN pregame show.
AUSTIN, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban screams at Alabama players for 'Horns Down!' gesture

Nick Saban was not happy as he jogged to midfield after Alabama’s 20-19 win over Texas on Saturday as at least one Alabama player appeared to give the “Horns Down” gesture toward the Longhorns. It appeared Henry To’o To’o gave the gesture, which Saban was asked about earlier in the week, and the coach said he would go over the issue with his team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaytradition.com

Quinn Ewers injury: Social media reacts to big hit on Texas QB

Quinn Ewers took a big hit in the first quarter of the game in Week 2, and he looked to be potentially out for the remainder of the contest against Alabama. Ewers was trying to escape Alabama’s pass rush by throwing the ball away to the back of the end zone. Alabama’s Dallas Turner crowded Ewers, who went down his left shoulder with Turner on top of him. Ewers had a strong game leading up to the injury, going 9-for-12 for 134 yards.
AUSTIN, TX
News Radio 710 KEEL

Texas Disses Alabama Just Like They Did to LSU

The University of Texas did this to LSU a few years ago and now Alabama is getting the same treatment. But Alabama is handling the disrespect a little differently. Back in 2019, when the Tigers traveled to Austin to play the Longhorns, all of the visiting tickets were in the upper deck sections. This even included seating for the Golden Band from Tigerland. Nosebleed seats for the visiting band.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Texas Weatherman Video

A Texas weatherman trolled Longhorns fans with a brutal satirical forecast ahead of this weekend's matchup against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide. "BREAKING: I know it's early, but I'm expecting a flash flood warning to go into effect at 11 AM on Saturday in Austin. A mix of longhorn sweat and tears will lead to rapidly rising water levels in DKR. Please plan accordingly! Turn Around, Don't Play Bama," Avery Tomasco of CBS Austin wrote on Twitter.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas Longhorns-Alabama football ticket prices skyrocket

AUSTIN, Texas - About 20,000 Alabama fans are expected to come to Austin this weekend as the Crimson Tide prepares to take on the Texas Longhorns. But, it's not just Alabama fans, it seems like everyone is coming out for the big game. There is even going to be a Flo Rida concert after.
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Sports

Texas Lottery Veteran Recognition: Huie Lamb, Jr.

The retired WWII Army Air Force fighter pilot will be recognized when Texas Football hosts Alabama on Sept. 10. Huie Lamb, Jr., followed his curiosity and call to serve into the cockpit, and his journey unfolded to include a decorated career as a wartime fighter pilot in the Army Air Forces.
TEXAS STATE
austinot.com

Best places to take pictures in Austin – Top 10 photoshoot locations

They say that a picture is worth a thousand words. But yours could be worth more than that – if you know the best places to take pictures in Austin. Luckily, this list has some of the top photoshoot locations for you to plan a session or grab a quick pic. Get your captions ready because these places to take pictures are worth double posting!
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Advocates push for a safe fencing ordinance in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Wrought iron fences with spiked tops can be described by some as "dangerous" and "deadly," and one Austin man doesn't think they should be used after he found a deer impaled on one. Alex, an Austin resident, was driving on Rollingwood Drive when he saw a...
AUSTIN, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?

Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
