FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
247Sports
Blue-chip recruits buzzing about the Longhorns showing against Alabama
Texas football went toe to toe with No. 1 Alabama on Saturday afternoon, losing a 20-19 heartbreaker, doing it in front of a group of recruits Steve Sarkisian and his staff would like to see help them win these type of ballgames for years to come. “Absolutely amazing atmosphere,” offensive...
Texas Sports
No. 1 Volleyball sweeps Denver to remain undefeated
The Longhorns (6-0) hit .300 in the match and held Denver to a .172 hitting percentage. Texas led the first set from start to finish, hitting .429 and cruising to a 25-20 result. The second was closer at the midway point, with the teams tied 14-14 before the Longhorns closed it out with an 11-3 run.
Golf Digest
The Matthew McConaughey-narrated hype video for Texas-Alabama will be the Longhorns’ only W of the weekend
On Saturday, Texas and Alabama are set to pre-heat their SEC rivalry as the Crimson Tide head to Austin for a showdown with the Longhorns. With the Big Noon Kickoff crew in town and temperatures expected to rise into the triple-digits, it’s poised to be a hot one, literally and figuratively. But don’t take our word for it. Just ask Matthew “Alright, Alright, Alright” McConaughey, who narrated the first great CFB hype video of 2022 on Friday …
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football fans stunned at controversial roughing the passer in Alabama-Texas game
It continues to be a strange day in Austin for the referees. With just under 10 minutes to play in the third quarter and the game ties at 10, it appeared as if Bryce Young was sacked in the end zone for a safety that would have given the Longhorns a 12-10 lead.
Sporting News
What channel is Alabama vs. Texas on today? Time, TV schedule for battle of blue-blood programs
The long-awaited meeting between two of college football's biggest programs is finally here. Nick Saban and No. 1 Alabama will head on the road in a true nonconference road game to take on Texas and second-year coach — and former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator — Steve Sarkisian. This will be his and Saban's first meeting since the former left Tuscaloosa following the 2020 season to coach the Longhorns.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Meteorologist and A&M alum trolls Texas fans ahead of Alabama showdown
When top-ranked Alabama and Texas face off in Austin on Saturday, not everyone in the Lone Star State will be pulling for the Longhorns. Avery Tomasco, an Austin-based meteorologist, offered a comical warning via tweet Thursday morning to Texas fans about what to expect from the visiting Crimson Tide. “A...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit challenges Texas fans ahead of College GameDay in Austin
Kirk Herbstreit wanted to make sure Texas fans showed up for “College GameDay” in Austin. In a video tweeted Friday, Herbstreit and Rece Davis discussed Alabama’s road presence in Austin as 20.5-point favorites. Herbstreit called on Texas fans to show up strong for the ESPN pregame show.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban screams at Alabama players for 'Horns Down!' gesture
Nick Saban was not happy as he jogged to midfield after Alabama’s 20-19 win over Texas on Saturday as at least one Alabama player appeared to give the “Horns Down” gesture toward the Longhorns. It appeared Henry To’o To’o gave the gesture, which Saban was asked about earlier in the week, and the coach said he would go over the issue with his team.
saturdaytradition.com
Quinn Ewers injury: Social media reacts to big hit on Texas QB
Quinn Ewers took a big hit in the first quarter of the game in Week 2, and he looked to be potentially out for the remainder of the contest against Alabama. Ewers was trying to escape Alabama’s pass rush by throwing the ball away to the back of the end zone. Alabama’s Dallas Turner crowded Ewers, who went down his left shoulder with Turner on top of him. Ewers had a strong game leading up to the injury, going 9-for-12 for 134 yards.
Texas Disses Alabama Just Like They Did to LSU
The University of Texas did this to LSU a few years ago and now Alabama is getting the same treatment. But Alabama is handling the disrespect a little differently. Back in 2019, when the Tigers traveled to Austin to play the Longhorns, all of the visiting tickets were in the upper deck sections. This even included seating for the Golden Band from Tigerland. Nosebleed seats for the visiting band.
College Football World Reacts To Texas Weatherman Video
A Texas weatherman trolled Longhorns fans with a brutal satirical forecast ahead of this weekend's matchup against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide. "BREAKING: I know it's early, but I'm expecting a flash flood warning to go into effect at 11 AM on Saturday in Austin. A mix of longhorn sweat and tears will lead to rapidly rising water levels in DKR. Please plan accordingly! Turn Around, Don't Play Bama," Avery Tomasco of CBS Austin wrote on Twitter.
Want to be on College GameDay on Saturday? Prepare for an early wake-up call
With College GameDay coming to Austin for the most-anticipated matchup this week in college football between the Longhorns and Crimson Tide, the show is famous for getting fans to roll out of bed before the sun comes up so they can be on TV.
fox7austin.com
Texas Longhorns-Alabama football ticket prices skyrocket
AUSTIN, Texas - About 20,000 Alabama fans are expected to come to Austin this weekend as the Crimson Tide prepares to take on the Texas Longhorns. But, it's not just Alabama fans, it seems like everyone is coming out for the big game. There is even going to be a Flo Rida concert after.
Texas Sports
Texas Lottery Veteran Recognition: Huie Lamb, Jr.
The retired WWII Army Air Force fighter pilot will be recognized when Texas Football hosts Alabama on Sept. 10. Huie Lamb, Jr., followed his curiosity and call to serve into the cockpit, and his journey unfolded to include a decorated career as a wartime fighter pilot in the Army Air Forces.
This Central Texas College Was Named #1 Party School in the State
If the party is just as important to you as the education, look no further than right down the road. One particular Central Texas college was picked as the number one party school in the Lone Star State. Sometimes a quality education comes with a hangover. University of Texas. With...
Alabama Fans in Austin, Texas You Must Visit These Restaurants
Alabama fans from across the globe are headed to Austin, Texas to cheer the Crimson Tide on to another victory. I would like to say that “on the road” games are perfect weekend getaways. Stay in a great spot, visit a local attraction, cheer on the Tide, and eat at some great restaurants.
austinot.com
Best places to take pictures in Austin – Top 10 photoshoot locations
They say that a picture is worth a thousand words. But yours could be worth more than that – if you know the best places to take pictures in Austin. Luckily, this list has some of the top photoshoot locations for you to plan a session or grab a quick pic. Get your captions ready because these places to take pictures are worth double posting!
Advocates push for a safe fencing ordinance in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Wrought iron fences with spiked tops can be described by some as "dangerous" and "deadly," and one Austin man doesn't think they should be used after he found a deer impaled on one. Alex, an Austin resident, was driving on Rollingwood Drive when he saw a...
Queen Máxima of the Netherlands visits Austin
Dutch royalty visited Austin Thursday to meet with City officials.
Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?
Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
