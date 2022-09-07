Read full article on original website
Three displaced, one hospitalized after fire at Janesville home
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Three people were displaced Saturday after a fire at a Janesville home. Crews were called to a home in the 400 block of South Garfield Avenue just before 8 a.m. Fire could be seen from the second story of the home when the first unit arrived.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Community expresses grave concern about future of Samaritan Home in West Bend, WI
September 10, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Comments are swirling regarding the future of the Samaritan Home in Washington County as another administrator turns in her resignation. What once appeared a priority in the county with a dedicated Task Force and study committee, now, as a Samaritan...
CBS 58
Deceased individual found by construction crew in Delafield
DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A death investigation is underway after a deceased individual was found on Golf Road in the town of Delafield Friday, Sept. 9. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department says the individual was located by a construction crew in the area of N15 W28300, on Golf Road just west of Prospect Avenue.
Janesville’s launch of Bird scooters has some residents concerned
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The electric scooter company Bird has now flown to Janesville, but some residents say there have been some issues with its launch. Erin Davis is the assistant to the city manager in Janesville. She says since bringing Bird to the city, people have enjoyed riding the electric scooters.
nbc15.com
Mercyhealth doctor donates hair to charity
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In addition to providing medical care during a global pandemic, one Mercyhealth doctor continues to give, this time in the form of hair. Dr. Christopher Wistrom, emergency medicine doctor and EMS Medical Director at Mercyhealth, said he had gone without a haircut since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
whitewaterbanner.com
Starin Park Water Tower Condition to be Assessed: Repair vs. Demolish
On Monday, August 29th, the City of Whitewater sent a Request for. Proposal (RFP) to four structural engineering firms on behalf of the city’s Starin Park Water Tower. The water. tower sits atop a hill in Whitewater’s Starin Park, on the northern edge of the city, and has served...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pewaukee intersection redesign plans scrapped, $100K owed
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - Hundreds of Pewaukee taxpayers begged the city to stop plans for a busy intersection. They got their wish – at a cost. An hour after FOX6 News aired a report Tuesday, Sept. 6 about a controversial "R-cut" intersection, Pewaukee's Common Council voted to end the project before construction at Lindsay Road and County Highway F. Now, the city is left with a big bill from Waukesha County.
whitewaterbanner.com
This Week’s City & School Board Meetings
City of Whitewater Plan and Architectural Review Commission – Monday @ 6:00 p.m. Agenda (In Person and Virtual) includes Public Hearing For Consideration And Action On An Ordinance Amending The Make-Up Of The City Of Whitewater Planning & Architectural Review Commission, Public Hearing For Consideration Of A Conditional Use Permit For Phase II, Development Of A 45-Unit Multifamily Building At Parcel ID #/WUP 00153A For Adam Coyle And Ryan Hughes Doing Business As ARCH DEVELOPMENT, LLC, Public Hearing For Consideration And Action On An Ordinance Creating The Residential Zoning District R1-S.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Traffic warning Highway 33 and Aurora Road due to accident in Town of West Bend, WI
September 7, 2022 – Town of West Bend, WI – Motorists headed westbound on Highway 33 up the hill towards Allenton may want to slow down as emergency crews are at the intersection at Aurora Road cleaning up an accident in the westbound lane. The Allenton Fire Department...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Bend motorcyclist OWI arrest; driving 86 mph in 30 mph zone
WEST BEND, Wis. - A 43-year-old West Bend motorcyclist was arrested late Thursday, Sept. 8 for allegedly operating while intoxicated. Officials say he was doing 86 miles per hour on his motorcycle where the speed limit was just 30. The West Bend man was arrested around 11 p.m. Thursday –...
wpr.org
Burlington’s Echo Lake Dam must be removed or modified. Voters will decide themselves what they want this November.
A survey found 60 percent of city residents want the dam repaired. Echo Lake is a centerpiece of Downtown Burlington. It’s a short walk from Adrian's Frozen Custard. Fans watching baseball games at Burlington’s Beaumont Field can see the lake from the stands. A park and playground sit next to it, including the Veterans Terrace at Echo Park.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Follow up on Highway 33 and Aurora Road crash in Town of Addison, WI
September 8, 2022 – Town of Addison, WI – More details being released on a two-vehicle crash at the top of the hill on Highway 33 at Aurora Road. The accident occurred around 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 7, 2022. For motorists head west, the sun is definitely a...
bravamagazine.com
8 Wisconsin Fall Festivals to Check Out
One of the best ways to celebrate the sights, sounds and smells of autumn is by attending a fall festival. Here are eight within easy driving distance. This multifaceted festival, held at Endres Manufacturing in Waunakee, begins on Thursday night with wine tasting and live music. The Wauktoberfest grounds officially open on Friday, when you can grab some suds and enjoy music from various groups.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Delafield death investigation, construction crew finds body: sheriff
DELAFIELD, Wis. - The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is investigating a death after a construction crew found a body Friday morning, Sept. 9. Authorities responded to the scene on Golf Road just west of Prospect Avenue in the town of Delafield shortly before 11 a.m. FOX6 News at the scene...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | New Scooter’s Coffee House and car wash coming to STH 175 and Hwy 60 in Slinger, WI
September 8, 2022 – Slinger, WI – There’s a new coffee shop and car wash being proposed for a high-traffic intersection in Slinger, WI. The Plan Commission reviewed a proposal submitted by Krisandra Lippert for a Scooter’s Coffee House, 905 E. Commerce Blvd. Originally this was going to be a simple kiosk-type store, but later expanded to have a drive thru and dine-in option with coffee and food.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Faith & Giggles calls on parents after shoplifting at Local Collective
HARTFORD — A day after The Local Collective posted on Facebook about its most recent shoplifting incident, and changes to store policy on the age required to enter without an adult, Faith & Giggles, another downtown Hartford shop, spoke out Wednesday on Facebook about the rise in disrespect it’s seen from some teenage customers.
voiceofalexandria.com
Historic Racine County home suddenly demolished
WIND POINT — The Prairie School has taken down a home on property it owns that a school official said was “a public safety concern,” even though it was part of a private conservation easement. Some area residents are upset about the demolition of a historic home...
WISN
Construction crew finds body in Delafield
A construction crew found a body in the Town of Delafield just before 11 a.m. on Friday, that's according to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the area of N15 W28300 Golf Road after being notified of a deceased individual. So far, the body has not been identified.
Man killed in rural Dane Co. crash identified by medical examiner
DANE COUNTY, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office says a 35-year-old from Randolph was the person who died in a crash on Highway 151 over the weekend. The man, identified as Christopher A. Decker, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened just after 3 a.m. near County Highway VV in the Town of Bristol, between Sun Prairie and Columbus.
nbc15.com
Name released of Randolph man killed in Dane Co. crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the Randolph man who died in a single vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy. 151 earlier this week. According to the Medical Examiner, Christopher Decker was pronounced dead at the scene and its initial examination...
