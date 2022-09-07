ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewater, WI

CBS 58

Deceased individual found by construction crew in Delafield

DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A death investigation is underway after a deceased individual was found on Golf Road in the town of Delafield Friday, Sept. 9. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department says the individual was located by a construction crew in the area of N15 W28300, on Golf Road just west of Prospect Avenue.
DELAFIELD, WI
nbc15.com

Mercyhealth doctor donates hair to charity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In addition to providing medical care during a global pandemic, one Mercyhealth doctor continues to give, this time in the form of hair. Dr. Christopher Wistrom, emergency medicine doctor and EMS Medical Director at Mercyhealth, said he had gone without a haircut since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MADISON, WI
whitewaterbanner.com

Starin Park Water Tower Condition to be Assessed: Repair vs. Demolish

On Monday, August 29th, the City of Whitewater sent a Request for. Proposal (RFP) to four structural engineering firms on behalf of the city’s Starin Park Water Tower. The water. tower sits atop a hill in Whitewater’s Starin Park, on the northern edge of the city, and has served...
WHITEWATER, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pewaukee intersection redesign plans scrapped, $100K owed

PEWAUKEE, Wis. - Hundreds of Pewaukee taxpayers begged the city to stop plans for a busy intersection. They got their wish – at a cost. An hour after FOX6 News aired a report Tuesday, Sept. 6 about a controversial "R-cut" intersection, Pewaukee's Common Council voted to end the project before construction at Lindsay Road and County Highway F. Now, the city is left with a big bill from Waukesha County.
PEWAUKEE, WI
whitewaterbanner.com

This Week’s City & School Board Meetings

City of Whitewater Plan and Architectural Review Commission – Monday @ 6:00 p.m. Agenda (In Person and Virtual) includes Public Hearing For Consideration And Action On An Ordinance Amending The Make-Up Of The City Of Whitewater Planning & Architectural Review Commission, Public Hearing For Consideration Of A Conditional Use Permit For Phase II, Development Of A 45-Unit Multifamily Building At Parcel ID #/WUP 00153A For Adam Coyle And Ryan Hughes Doing Business As ARCH DEVELOPMENT, LLC, Public Hearing For Consideration And Action On An Ordinance Creating The Residential Zoning District R1-S.
WHITEWATER, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Bend motorcyclist OWI arrest; driving 86 mph in 30 mph zone

WEST BEND, Wis. - A 43-year-old West Bend motorcyclist was arrested late Thursday, Sept. 8 for allegedly operating while intoxicated. Officials say he was doing 86 miles per hour on his motorcycle where the speed limit was just 30. The West Bend man was arrested around 11 p.m. Thursday –...
WEST BEND, WI
wpr.org

Burlington’s Echo Lake Dam must be removed or modified. Voters will decide themselves what they want this November.

A survey found 60 percent of city residents want the dam repaired. Echo Lake is a centerpiece of Downtown Burlington. It’s a short walk from Adrian's Frozen Custard. Fans watching baseball games at Burlington’s Beaumont Field can see the lake from the stands. A park and playground sit next to it, including the Veterans Terrace at Echo Park.
BURLINGTON, WI
bravamagazine.com

8 Wisconsin Fall Festivals to Check Out

One of the best ways to celebrate the sights, sounds and smells of autumn is by attending a fall festival. Here are eight within easy driving distance. This multifaceted festival, held at Endres Manufacturing in Waunakee, begins on Thursday night with wine tasting and live music. The Wauktoberfest grounds officially open on Friday, when you can grab some suds and enjoy music from various groups.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | New Scooter’s Coffee House and car wash coming to STH 175 and Hwy 60 in Slinger, WI

September 8, 2022 – Slinger, WI – There’s a new coffee shop and car wash being proposed for a high-traffic intersection in Slinger, WI. The Plan Commission reviewed a proposal submitted by Krisandra Lippert for a Scooter’s Coffee House, 905 E. Commerce Blvd. Originally this was going to be a simple kiosk-type store, but later expanded to have a drive thru and dine-in option with coffee and food.
SLINGER, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Faith & Giggles calls on parents after shoplifting at Local Collective

HARTFORD — A day after The Local Collective posted on Facebook about its most recent shoplifting incident, and changes to store policy on the age required to enter without an adult, Faith & Giggles, another downtown Hartford shop, spoke out Wednesday on Facebook about the rise in disrespect it’s seen from some teenage customers.
HARTFORD, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Historic Racine County home suddenly demolished

WIND POINT — The Prairie School has taken down a home on property it owns that a school official said was “a public safety concern,” even though it was part of a private conservation easement. Some area residents are upset about the demolition of a historic home...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man killed in rural Dane Co. crash identified by medical examiner

DANE COUNTY, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office says a 35-year-old from Randolph was the person who died in a crash on Highway 151 over the weekend. The man, identified as Christopher A. Decker, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened just after 3 a.m. near County Highway VV in the Town of Bristol, between Sun Prairie and Columbus.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

