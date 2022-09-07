Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Autumn Harvest Fest open Saturdays & Sundays
Apple picking season has arrived Wisconsin and this weekend The Elegant Farmer will kick things off with a festival full of fun, food and of course, apples. Brian Kramp is in Mukwonago getting an early start to this weekend’s festivities.
bravamagazine.com
8 Wisconsin Fall Festivals to Check Out
One of the best ways to celebrate the sights, sounds and smells of autumn is by attending a fall festival. Here are eight within easy driving distance. This multifaceted festival, held at Endres Manufacturing in Waunakee, begins on Thursday night with wine tasting and live music. The Wauktoberfest grounds officially open on Friday, when you can grab some suds and enjoy music from various groups.
milwaukeerecord.com
Here’s the full Bay View Bash entertainment lineup, vendor list, and everything else you need to know
Even though most of Milwaukee’s major festivals are now in the rear view mirror, one of the city’s biggest and best undertakings is still on the horizon. Yes, Bay View Bash will make its long-awaited return to Kinnickinnic Avenue on Saturday, September 17. Since this will be the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Blain’s Farm & Fleet grand opening celebration is Oct. 20-22
GRAFTON - Following a year of planning and renovations, Blain’s Farm & Fleet will celebrate its grand opening for a new location in Grafton on Thursday, Oct. 20 through Saturday, Oct. 22. at 1771 Wisconsin Ave. The three-day event will be held a week after a soft opening on...
ibmadison.com
Grocery store chosen for south side development
After searching for nearly a year, the city of Madison is in final negotiations with Maurer’s Urban Market, a grocer to be the anchor commercial tenant in a $42 million, six-story mixed-use south side redevelopment, according to a Wisconsin State Journal report. The Wisconsin Dells-based company will open a store to fill the 24,000-square-foot space in Fourteen02 Park at 815 Cedar Street. The store will carry everyday staples, plus a selection of fresh produce, meat, seafood, and deli/bakery offerings. Since 2015, the city has been working to replace the Pick ‘n Save store that closed at 1312 S. Park St.
whitewaterbanner.com
#FlashbackFriday with the Historical Society: UWW Centennial Candle
It’s time once again for #flashbackfriday with the Whitewater Historical Society. Here is another photo from the Robert Ortmann collection. Robert was a student at UWW (then Wisconsin State University-Whitewater) from 1967-1971. This view is from 1968 and features the “Centennial Candle” marking the 100th anniversary of the UWW in that year. This is the first photo of this the museum has seen–who remembers it?
kenosha.com
Safe Harbor/Kenosha.com Pet of the Week: Happen Stance
Safe Harbor Humane Society is an open admission shelter and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that serves the Kenosha County area. Safe Harbor takes in over 3,300 animals each year and places the majority of these animals into good homes. Happen Stance (our volunteers call him “Happy”) is a 3.5-year-old dog who...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find them.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Saving annual plants over winter
MILWAUKEE - Not quite ready to say goodbye to your favorite annual plant? Save it over winter with these tips from Melinda Myers!. Visit Melinda’s website for information on her upcoming appearances and webinars.
CBS 58
8-year-old Milwaukee girl gifted dream bedroom makeover by Northwestern Mutual and Special Spaces
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One very special local kid was gifted a dream bedroom makeover. Eight-year-old Autumn of Milwaukee is battling Acute Leukemia Lymphoma. Today, on Sept. 8, her family was greeted by dozens of volunteers with Northwestern Mutual Foundation and Special Spaces for the big unveiling. This girl now...
Three displaced, one hospitalized after fire at Janesville home
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Three people were displaced Saturday after a fire at a Janesville home. Crews were called to a home in the 400 block of South Garfield Avenue just before 8 a.m. Fire could be seen from the second story of the home when the first unit arrived.
Beloit's Bird scooter program suddenly ends, future uncertain in Janesville
While Milwaukee's electric scooter program is back on the streets, a similar one in Beloit has collapsed. Not by city officials, but by the contractor working for scooter company Bird.
spectrumnews1.com
Kenosha police arrest gunman walking toward Sam’s Club
KENOSHA, Wis. — Saturday morning Kenosha police arrested a man after receiving reports he was walking toward Sam’s Club with a gun, according to a Kenosha Police Department press release on social media. The release stated that upon getting a report from a caller nearby, police arrived on...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Major changes coming to Froedtert South’s Downtown Kenosha Hospital | Local News
Major changes are coming for Froedtert Kenosha Hospital. Froedtert South, 6308 Eighth Ave., is moving forward with plans to convert the site’s emergency department into a 24/7 urgent care clinic. The hospital’s inpatient services and emergency department services will be transitioned to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, 9555 76th St.,...
wpr.org
Burlington’s Echo Lake Dam must be removed or modified. Voters will decide themselves what they want this November.
A survey found 60 percent of city residents want the dam repaired. Echo Lake is a centerpiece of Downtown Burlington. It’s a short walk from Adrian's Frozen Custard. Fans watching baseball games at Burlington’s Beaumont Field can see the lake from the stands. A park and playground sit next to it, including the Veterans Terrace at Echo Park.
voiceofalexandria.com
Historic Racine County home suddenly demolished
WIND POINT — The Prairie School has taken down a home on property it owns that a school official said was “a public safety concern,” even though it was part of a private conservation easement. Some area residents are upset about the demolition of a historic home...
whitewaterbanner.com
Starin Park Water Tower Condition to be Assessed: Repair vs. Demolish
On Monday, August 29th, the City of Whitewater sent a Request for. Proposal (RFP) to four structural engineering firms on behalf of the city’s Starin Park Water Tower. The water. tower sits atop a hill in Whitewater’s Starin Park, on the northern edge of the city, and has served...
Janesville woman brought to hospital house fire
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville woman was brought to the hospital after her house caught fire. The Janesville Fire Department was dispatched to 477 S. Garfield Ave. around 7:49 a.m. Saturday for reports of a residential fire, according to the department. Firefighters saw the entire second story of the house in flames when they […]
Hard Rock raising wages for all casino employees
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Hard Rock International announced Friday that it would be increasing workers’ pay, including those working in Rockford. Hard Rock said the wage increases would begin September 22nd and vary based on positions but could be up to $3 an hour for hourly employees, and up to $5,000 annually for salaried employees. […]
