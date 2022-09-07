After searching for nearly a year, the city of Madison is in final negotiations with Maurer’s Urban Market, a grocer to be the anchor commercial tenant in a $42 million, six-story mixed-use south side redevelopment, according to a Wisconsin State Journal report. The Wisconsin Dells-based company will open a store to fill the 24,000-square-foot space in Fourteen02 Park at 815 Cedar Street. The store will carry everyday staples, plus a selection of fresh produce, meat, seafood, and deli/bakery offerings. Since 2015, the city has been working to replace the Pick ‘n Save store that closed at 1312 S. Park St.

