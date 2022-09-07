ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine” Goes Bluegrass

By McKenzie Campbell
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fqIiX_0hmSRkPD00

Now, I love me some bluegrass, and I wholeheartedly believe that any song can be made better by getting a bluegrass makeover.

I mean, we all heard what Sturgill Simpson did with Cuttin’ Grass records, right?

But the Guns N’ Roses classic “Sweet Child O’ Mine” is definitely not an exception.

Singer Robyn Adele Anderson has done a whole slew of genre-bending covers on her YouTube channel, including jazz, 1920s and 60s, and classical string covers.

In this version of “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” Anderson teams up with Anthony Vincent, a fellow YouTube creator who makes videos changing the style of iconic songs, to bring us classic rock meets fiddle and banjo.

Classic rock and country are definitely similar in style and use of instruments. The southern rock subgenre is proof of that with many playlists including both rock and country artists like The Charlie Daniels Band and Lynyrd Skynryd.

Still, most would consider bluegrass to be pretty firmly country rather than crossing over into any rock ‘n roll.

Though, this Guns N’ Roses cover proves that it can be done. All you gotta do is switch out an electric guitar for a banjo and change your head bangin’ to toe tappin’, and you’re already halfway there.

This cover really plays into the bluegrass instruments and backs it up with some amazing vocals.

Anthony Vincent in particular is obviously used to belting out some rock songs (or at least in the style of rock), which is awesome, but definitely fits the original vibe of the song more. The smoothness of Anderson’s voice though balances Vincent’s, and together, they’re pretty killer.

I think my only disappointment is that the cover is shorter than the original song because some of the musical breaks are cut. I really wanted to see some extended moments from the people playing the banjo and the fiddle because their playing is what really drove home the style this cover was going for.

We got one instrumental break, but I just always want more banjo.

Honestly, this cover is just a lot of fun and makes me want to hear every song be performed as bluegrass.

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson Chokes Back Tears During Jamey Johnson and Alison Krauss’ “Seven Spanish Angels” Tribute In 2015

Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson… two of the best voices country music has ever seen. During the 2015 Gershwin Prize Tribute Concert in Washington, D.C. (where the great Willie Nelson received the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song), Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson took the stage to perform a duet of the 1984 classic “Seven Spanish Angels.”
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sturgill Simpson
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert Had To Move “Mama’s Broken Heart” To The End Of Her Set Because Girls Kept Fighting Through The Show

Miranda Lambert always brings it at her live shows… And apparently, so do her fans. She sat down for a recent feature with Cowboys & Indians magazine, and talked a little bit about the order of her concerts and how she plans to translate that to her upcoming Las Vegas residency, which kicks off at the end of this month. She spoke a little bit about how some of her first hits, “Kerosene” and “Gunpowder & Lead,” are still part of […] The post Miranda Lambert Had To Move “Mama’s Broken Heart” To The End Of Her Set Because Girls Kept Fighting Through The Show first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
LAS VEGAS, NV
American Songwriter

Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab

Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
MUSIC
Doc Lawrence

Elvis at Rest

Elvis at Fox Theatre in AtlantaFox Theatre Archives. Elvis with The JordanairesHugh Jarrett Collections. "Elvis at Three," by Rev. Howard FinsterAtlanta High Museum of Art. Sitting on a porch in rural Pennville, Georgia during a frightening summer thunderstorm, Reverend Howard Finster spoke about Elvis Presley. The visionary preacher and world-renowned folk artist who often spoke in parables said that while Elvis was dead “his soul is not at rest. His mission on earth wasn’t completed.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Linus Music#Entertain#Bluegrass#Roses#Electric Guitar#Jazz#Cuttin Grass#The Charlie Daniels Band
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by George Harrison

Between February and April of 1968, The Beatles embarked on a transcendental meditation retreat and course with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in Rishikesh, India. During their spiritual respite, the songs of their ninth album, The Beatles (the White Album), started taking form. John Lennon and Paul McCartney would often meet secretly to write in between meditative breaks, while George Harrison, who had been squeezing in typically two or more of his own songs on prior Beatles records, was also becoming a more prolific songwriter—even writing for other artists—as well as a musician, during this time.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

Tyler Childers Announces Triple Album ‘Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?’

Tyler Childers and his band the Food Stamps are adding a little extra shot of ambition to the fall, announcing plans for the new triple album Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven? on Thursday. The project, which follows Childers’ 2020 release Long Violent History, will be released via Hickman Holler Records/RCA Records on Sept. 30. Divided into three distinct parts — Hallelujah, Jubilee, and Joyful Noise — the conceptual project takes eight new songs and presents them in styles fitting those descriptions. Hallelujah versions are Childers’ core band playing live in studio, while the Jubilee version adds strings, horns, and...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All

Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Best acoustic guitar strings for beginners 2022: Our top choices for getting to grips with acoustic guitar

The majority of guitar players start their journey on the acoustic guitar. It’s the perfect platform to build a solid foundation on, honing your finger strength, helping you nail open chords, and building the muscle memory to lay down the essential riffs. As a new player, you’ll need to make sure you have the best acoustic guitar strings for beginners as bad sound or poor playability can cause you to give up too soon.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Hardy’s Unreleased “.30-06” Is Giving Me Taking Back Sunday Vibes… & I Like It

In the south, we appreciate a good redneck anthem, and Hardy loves to deliver. Previous favorites like “Rednecker” and “Sold Out” feature all of the right redneck ingredients, and are often some of the hands-down favorites at live performances. To put it simply, Hardy just has “a little more kick in his drawl and a little more spit in his chaw” than many of today’s country artists. And for the sake of being rednecker, Hardy likes to ensure his fans […] The post Hardy’s Unreleased “.30-06” Is Giving Me Taking Back Sunday Vibes… & I Like It first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

188K+
Followers
11K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy