HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Our Lady of Guadalupe church will have several places where parishoners can serve you at the Kansas State Fair starting Friday. "We've got three locations coming out of Our Lady of Guadalupe parish at the State Fair," said Fr. Eric Weldon. "The first one is at the Cottonwood Court, the OLG cafe, or the Guadalupe cafe. That will have the largest menu by number of menu items. Two different types of burritos, enchiladas, tacos, tamales and then two types of tostadas and of course, always rice and beans. The other two, the taco trailer, which is not even 100 yards from Cottonwood Court. That will have two types of burritos, beans and tacos al pastor. It sits right next to our country fair mart, which is like a convenience store on the prairie in the middle of the fairgrounds. You can pick up incidentals and necessaries that you might need that you forgot and you can get at the fair mart. All that benefit goes strictly to charity to the St. Rose of Lima society."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO