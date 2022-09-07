Read full article on original website
Kansas Regional Weather for 09/10/22
It is still going to be warm across Southeast Kansas but changes arrive by tonight. This could bring a few isolated showers after midnight but this will be gone by Sunday morning. It will be cooler by Sunday though. High temperatures only in the 70s. Cooler weather is already moving...
Here’s why Kansas sunsets have been so red lately
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sunsets in Kansas have been especially vibrant recently, and there’s a simple reason why. Record-setting heat and numerous wildfires are plaguing the western half of the United States. A large part of that has to do with our jet stream, which glides through our upper atmosphere at roughly 35,000 feet. This […]
1 lake added to Kansas blue-green algae warning list
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A dozen Kansas lakes and ponds are on the state’s warning list for blue-green algae. One of the lakes is new to the warning list, while one has dropped from “warning” to “watch.” Blue-green algae is toxic to people and pets, and people who visit the lakes should take the precautions […]
State fair crowd brings high demand for hotels
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The annual Kansas State Fair is underway. The 10-day event brings in people from all over Kansas and even other states. If you want a room, though, it’s something that has to be planned way in advance. “If you’re just passing through or doing regular business, you’re not really gonna find […]
Kansas gets ‘once in a lifetime’ funds to plug thousands of abandoned gas wells
A “once in a lifetime” federal investment will clean up more than 2,300 abandoned gas wells — some of which may be leaking super-polluting methane — in Kansas. But that’s only a fraction of the state’s approximately 11,000 abandoned wells. And data about old wells can be flawed.
Lawsuit claims wildlife services failed to protect Kansas’ lesser prairie chickens
Conservationists are suing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for failing to protect lesser prairie chickens under the Endangered Species Act.
The Worlds Tallest Hill Is In Oklahoma
If you didn't already know, Oklahoma is pretty well known for a bunch of unique things. Some are touristy, some are food related, but a good number of them stem from just the natural landscapes that make this state one of one. For instance, did you know that Oklahoma is...
Deepest Lake in Arkansas
According to Wikipedia, the deepest lake in Arkansas is located near Hot Springs National Park, Lake Ouachita. Not only is Lake Ouachita the deepest but the largest and cleanest lake in the nation. The average depth is 50 feet, with a maximum depth of 406 feet with over 40,000 acres...
See Why This Midwest Guard Donkey is Being Hailed as a Hero
If you haven't heard, donkeys make excellent guards. Don't believe me? One Midwest woman can prove it when her donkey named "Waffles" ended up being hailed as a hero. This new video share comes from Scranton, Kansas. Here's what the lady said about her heroic donkey named "Waffles":. Waffles is...
Why flags are being lowered in Kansas on Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The governor has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff on Sunday in observance of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s order is for all state buildings, grounds and facilities and lasts from sunup to sunset on Sunday, Sept. 11. “Today we honor our fellow […]
OLG with three locations at Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Our Lady of Guadalupe church will have several places where parishoners can serve you at the Kansas State Fair starting Friday. "We've got three locations coming out of Our Lady of Guadalupe parish at the State Fair," said Fr. Eric Weldon. "The first one is at the Cottonwood Court, the OLG cafe, or the Guadalupe cafe. That will have the largest menu by number of menu items. Two different types of burritos, enchiladas, tacos, tamales and then two types of tostadas and of course, always rice and beans. The other two, the taco trailer, which is not even 100 yards from Cottonwood Court. That will have two types of burritos, beans and tacos al pastor. It sits right next to our country fair mart, which is like a convenience store on the prairie in the middle of the fairgrounds. You can pick up incidentals and necessaries that you might need that you forgot and you can get at the fair mart. All that benefit goes strictly to charity to the St. Rose of Lima society."
KSU changes Wabash chant, saves tradition ahead of Missouri game
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – The Wabash Cannonball has remained a tradition at Kansas State University events for years, but the tradition could have been lost if changes weren’t made. Before the game Saturday, students chanted ‘K-S-U.’ If students keep this up, the tradition will remain at K-State sporting events. The student section has regularly shouted […]
47th annual Huff N’ Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally this weekend
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 47th annual Huff N’ Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally is hosting events throughout the weekend at Mount Hope Balloon Field located on the premises of Mount Hope Cemetery. Twenty hot air balloons will take off starting at 6 p.m. on Sept. 9, followed by a balloon glow at 7:30 p.m. They […]
First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming
The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
‘Frosty fall’ and October snow: Here’s what the Farmers’ Almanac says to expect in Idaho
On Sept. 22, the sun will align perfectly with the equator, giving the northern and southern hemispheres an equal amount of sunlight and signaling the Autumnal Equinox, which signals the astronomical start of fall. After a scorching summer that saw Boise record its hottest-ever August and second-hottest-ever meteorological summer, cooler...
La Crosse grocery not alone in struggle to stay open in rural Kansas
The Rush County Grocery has become the latest grocery store to close in rural Kansas, leaving that county without a full-service grocery store. Rush County becomes the eighth county in northwest Kansas to have some portion categorized as a food desert. A food desert is an area defined by the...
Wyoming sees 1st snow after heat wave; cooler temps prevail in Gillette today
GILLETTE, Wyo. — While Jack Frost has yet to be nipping noses in Campbell County, today’s much cooler weather is a welcome relief from a week of record heat. Also welcome is some much-needed precipitation, and chances are high Gillette will see more of it today. The forecast calls for an 80% chance falling to a 50% chance of rain throughout the day. Patchy fog also may be present for much of the morning.
'It was exceptionally hot': Few entries as father and daughter win Kansas pumpkin competition
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas State Fair's annual Great Pumpkin weighing contest has a new winner, but competition this year was slim. A father and daughter from Stillwell, Kansas pulled out the win with a pumpkin weighing more than 1,280 pounds; with a smaller-sized entry coming in second. No other pumpkins were submitted for the contest.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Kansas
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Kansas using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of July 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,346,772 which is 550% higher than the state average of $207,207.
