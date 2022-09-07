ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas Regional Weather for 09/10/22

It is still going to be warm across Southeast Kansas but changes arrive by tonight. This could bring a few isolated showers after midnight but this will be gone by Sunday morning. It will be cooler by Sunday though. High temperatures only in the 70s. Cooler weather is already moving...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Here’s why Kansas sunsets have been so red lately

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sunsets in Kansas have been especially vibrant recently, and there’s a simple reason why. Record-setting heat and numerous wildfires are plaguing the western half of the United States. A large part of that has to do with our jet stream, which glides through our upper atmosphere at roughly 35,000 feet. This […]
KSN News

1 lake added to Kansas blue-green algae warning list

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A dozen Kansas lakes and ponds are on the state’s warning list for blue-green algae. One of the lakes is new to the warning list, while one has dropped from “warning” to “watch.” Blue-green algae is toxic to people and pets, and people who visit the lakes should take the precautions […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

State fair crowd brings high demand for hotels

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The annual Kansas State Fair is underway. The 10-day event brings in people from all over Kansas and even other states. If you want a room, though, it’s something that has to be planned way in advance. “If you’re just passing through or doing regular business, you’re not really gonna find […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Emporia, KS
Emporia, KS
Government
Z94

The Worlds Tallest Hill Is In Oklahoma

If you didn't already know, Oklahoma is pretty well known for a bunch of unique things. Some are touristy, some are food related, but a good number of them stem from just the natural landscapes that make this state one of one. For instance, did you know that Oklahoma is...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Deepest Lake in Arkansas

According to Wikipedia, the deepest lake in Arkansas is located near Hot Springs National Park, Lake Ouachita. Not only is Lake Ouachita the deepest but the largest and cleanest lake in the nation. The average depth is 50 feet, with a maximum depth of 406 feet with over 40,000 acres...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Guide#What To Do#Travel Info#Camping Sites#Travel Destinations#Travel Naturalviews#Linus Travel
KSN News

Why flags are being lowered in Kansas on Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The governor has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff on Sunday in observance of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s order is for all state buildings, grounds and facilities and lasts from sunup to sunset on Sunday, Sept. 11. “Today we honor our fellow […]
Hutch Post

OLG with three locations at Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Our Lady of Guadalupe church will have several places where parishoners can serve you at the Kansas State Fair starting Friday. "We've got three locations coming out of Our Lady of Guadalupe parish at the State Fair," said Fr. Eric Weldon. "The first one is at the Cottonwood Court, the OLG cafe, or the Guadalupe cafe. That will have the largest menu by number of menu items. Two different types of burritos, enchiladas, tacos, tamales and then two types of tostadas and of course, always rice and beans. The other two, the taco trailer, which is not even 100 yards from Cottonwood Court. That will have two types of burritos, beans and tacos al pastor. It sits right next to our country fair mart, which is like a convenience store on the prairie in the middle of the fairgrounds. You can pick up incidentals and necessaries that you might need that you forgot and you can get at the fair mart. All that benefit goes strictly to charity to the St. Rose of Lima society."
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSNT News

KSU changes Wabash chant, saves tradition ahead of Missouri game

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – The Wabash Cannonball has remained a tradition at Kansas State University events for years, but the tradition could have been lost if changes weren’t made. Before the game Saturday, students chanted ‘K-S-U.’ If students keep this up, the tradition will remain at K-State sporting events. The student section has regularly shouted […]
MANHATTAN, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
KSNT News

47th annual Huff N’ Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally this weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 47th annual Huff N’ Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally is hosting events throughout the weekend at Mount Hope Balloon Field located on the premises of Mount Hope Cemetery.  Twenty hot air balloons will take off starting at 6 p.m. on Sept. 9, followed by a balloon glow at 7:30 p.m. They […]
TOPEKA, KS
Wake Up Wyoming

First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming

The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Wyoming sees 1st snow after heat wave; cooler temps prevail in Gillette today

GILLETTE, Wyo. — While Jack Frost has yet to be nipping noses in Campbell County, today’s much cooler weather is a welcome relief from a week of record heat. Also welcome is some much-needed precipitation, and chances are high Gillette will see more of it today. The forecast calls for an 80% chance falling to a 50% chance of rain throughout the day. Patchy fog also may be present for much of the morning.
GILLETTE, WY
Wichita Eagle

Cities with the most expensive homes in Kansas

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Kansas using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of July 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,346,772 which is 550% higher than the state average of $207,207.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy