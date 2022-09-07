ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, SC

wtoc.com

Man dies in fire at Hilton head vacation home

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County Deputies responded to a fire early Friday morning on Dinghy Lane in Palmetto Dunes on Hilton Head. Hilton Head Fire Rescue says six people were vacationing in the home. Four people escaped and another person was taken to the hospital. Deputies say the...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
matadornetwork.com

These Airbnbs in Savannah, Georgia, Put You Close To Downtown, the River, and the Beach

Savannah, Georgia is truly a place of Southern charm. The historic city is filled with art, architecture, trendy shops, and spooky haunted tours. If you’re looking for a quiet but lively place to take your next vacation, Savannah is the place for you. Explore the arts, culture, and haunted places, have a bite of the city’s local cuisines, or head to Savannah’s beach Tybee Island and have some fun in the sun. Get a jump start on your Savannah trip with some unique historical, and beachy Airbnb Savannah GA accommodations.
SAVANNAH, GA
yourislandnews.com

Port Royal moves to save historic oaks

The Town of Port Royal’s Development Review Board (PRDRB) chose to preserve a 350 year-old “Mother” Live Oak tree and her nearly dozen-member oak grove “family” at their regularly-scheduled Sept. 1 meeting. In doing so, the board thwarted the plans of a Spartanburg-based real estate development group to build 200 apartment units.
PORT ROYAL, SC
hiltonheadsun.com

Cinnabon, preschoolers, mobile bar and a new blues hotspot

Here are the latest golden nuggets of entrepreneurial activity around Bluffton and Hilton Head Island. Cinnabon Food Truck opens in Bluffton: Rumors of a sugary surprise circulated on social channels for months and thankfully in this case, the scuttlebutt was true. Monique and Kenneth Frazier officially opened the Cinnabon Food...
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Barrels wash ashore Tybee Island beach early Friday morning

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Some barrels washed ashore on Tybee Island early Friday morning. According to Shawn Gillen, Tybee City Manager, the barrels were cleaned up by its Department of Public Works. Gillen said the island experienced very high tides last night. There were no details provided on what was inside the barrels and […]
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
live5news.com

Judge grants motion to sever in Mallory Beach lawsuit

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC/WCSC) - A Hampton County judge will allow a lawsuit filed by the family of Mallory Beach, a teen killed in a 2019 boat crash in to move forward separately for one of the defendants named. Parker’s Corporation filed a motion to sever in August, requesting that...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Deputies arrest Beaufort man for shooting at women

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies arrested a Beaufort man for allegedly shooting at a pair of women early Friday morning. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Nehemiah Wilson shot at the women while they were siting inside a car in front of a home on Shanklin Road. The shooting stemmed from an argument between […]
BEAUFORT, SC
Charleston City Paper

Cemetery study seeks to uncover keys to McLeod’s past

In a wooded area at the corner of Maybank Highway and Folly Road lies a cemetery plot within the McLeod Plantation Historic Site. Locally, it’s known as the Sankofa Memorial Garden. A Charleston County agency is reaching out to descendants of those buried there and residents familiar with the...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Pawleys Island food venture to open in shuttered Mount Pleasant restaurant site

A new food venture is in the works for a darkened dining venue in Mount Pleasant. The owners of Get Carried Away Southern Market in Pawleys Island and the well-known Palmetto Cheese pimento cheese brand plan to open an outpost about 70 miles down the coast at 644 Coleman Blvd. It's taking the former site of Wild Wing Café in Moultrie Plaza Shopping Center. The restaurant closed in 2018 after 22 years.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
yourislandnews.com

Future of Port Royal development project uncertain

Board denies request for variance to protect massive live oak. For the second time in recent months, a tree is at the center of efforts by Port Royal residents to squash, or at least alter, a development project. At least for the moment, those efforts appear to have been successful.
PORT ROYAL, SC
WSAV News 3

63-year-old dead after fatal fire in Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) — The Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue along with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire in Palmetto Dunes that killed a 63-year-old man from Missouri early this morning. According to officials, emergency services were dispatched to 1 Dinghy Lane in Palmetto Dunes, Hilton Head Island around 3:00 a.m. […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

2022 Tybee Equality Fest this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend, Tybee Island is celebrating diversity and inclusiveness. The 4th annual Tybee Equality Fest kicks off Friday with a weekend of events planned. Angie Celeste Snow from Tybee Equality Fest joined WTOC on Morning Break with a look at what’s planned and how you can...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
live5news.com

Glenn McConnell extension project proposed to reach Summerville

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County residents will be voting in November on whether to continue paying a “transportation penny,” a one-cent tax that funds road improvement projects. There are dozens of projects waiting for funding including one, in particular, looking to help alleviate traffic congestion from...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Deputies find loaded gun in locker at Whale Branch High School

SEABROOK, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies found a loaded pistol in a bookbag stored inside a student’s locker at Whale Branch High School on Friday. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said the 15-year-old will be detained at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, S.C. Deputies charged the teen with possession of a […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC

