Los Angeles is a city full of culture and things to do. Although many activities come with a fee, there are many that are free of charge. Here are 3 of the most popular:. No trip to LA would be complete without a visit to Venice Beach! The Venice Beach Boardwalk is a two-mile stretch of beachfront property that features all sorts of unique shops, food vendors, and street performers. Visitors can people-watch, go for a swim, or simply enjoy the warm California weather. Be sure to check out Muscle Beach, where you can watch bodybuilders working out in open-air gyms!

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO