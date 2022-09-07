Read full article on original website
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.Euri Giles | ClareifiArizona State
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.Tom Handy
Revisiting Ty Cobb’s Final HitIBWAAWashington, DC
'Noah's Ark', deemed inappropriate for the sea and imprisoned off the British coastDwayne
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
dbknews.com
Arizona comes from behind in Maryland volleyball’s third loss of season, 3-2
Sam Csire leaps to attempt a spike during Maryland volleyball's 3-1 loss to Purdue on Nov. 5, 2021. (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback) After tormenting the Maryland attack to the tune of seven blocks, Arizona’s Zyonna Fellows switched gears to issue one final blow to the Terps in the fifth set of a heavyweight battle.
dbknews.com
No. 14 Maryland men’s soccer defeats No. 21 Georgetown, 2-1, for second-straight win
Nick Richardson and Maryland men’s soccer celebrate during their 2-1 win over Georgetown on Sept. 10, 2022. (Riley Sims/The Diamondback) Malcolm Johnston stepped up to the penalty spot for the second-straight game. The midfielder slotted his shot into the bottom left corner — the opposite side of his strike against Virginia — sending Georgetown goalkeeper Luca Ulrich the wrong way to give the Terps an early lead.
Huskies Return to D.C. School to Offer Another Edge Rusher
De'Andre Cook joins teammate Dylan Stewart with UW scholarship proposals.
hubison.com
Football Faces South Florida in First-Ever Meeting
WASHINGTON (September 8, 2022) – Howard University football team will be looking to build on last week's 31-28 loss at rival Hampton University when it takes on the University of South Florida (USF) Saturday (Sept. 10) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. It will be the first meeting between the two schools.
CBS Sports
Charlotte vs. Maryland: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Charlotte 49ers will play host again and welcome the Maryland Terrapins to Jerry Richardson Stadium, where kick-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Maryland should still be riding high after a big victory, while the 49ers will be looking to regain their footing. It was all tied...
Maryland high school stadium evacuated after fight breaks out at football game
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A stadium was evacuated after a large fight broke out at a high school football game in Frederick Friday evening. The fight started out during a Frederick vs. Middletown football game at Frederick High School. Police said that none of the football players or students from either high school. […]
WJLA
7News On Your Sideline: Friday night high school football scores, highlights and more
WASHINGTON (7News) — Who's ready for some Friday night lights?. 7News is On Your Sideline all high school football season with more highlights and coverage than anyone else in the DMV. Below is a list of the games where 7News will be Friday night. Keep checking back throughout the...
Inside Nova
Sept. 9 high school football roundup: Unity Reed, Battlefield stay unbeaten
UNITY REED 27, WOODBRIDGE 7: Dashaun Gibson caught two touchdown passes from Blake Moore and Jai’von Haney returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the Lions’ non-district victory Friday at Woodbridge. Unity Reed (2-0) went up 7-0 in the first quarter on Gibson’s first touchdown reception before Woodbridge (1-2)...
fox5dc.com
Fight stops high school football game in Frederick
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. - Frederick High School evacuated its stadium Friday night during a football game because of a report of a large fight. According to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, fights broke out in the stands during the Frederick vs Middletown varsity football game at Frederick High School. The...
pagevalleynews.com
Nationals sending Shenandoah All-Star a gift after viral video of fan snagging ball in front of 9 year old
LURAY, Sept. 8 — It was a day packed with memorable moments, from riding the Metro for the first time, to an introduction to escalators at Nats Park, and for some of them — their first trip to the nation’s capital. “I don’t think you ever saw...
Bay Net
A Look At Southern Maryland’s Voter Turnout Through Recent Primary Elections
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — As the general election approaches in November, here is a quick breakdown of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s County Primary Election voter turnout in previous years, as well as turnout for the 2022 primary election. Some key takeaways was that mail-in and early voting remained...
Who’s hosting a fundraiser for Wes Moore this month? Who isn’t?
The list of events reveals a lot about the circles Moore travels in and the powerbrokers who are trying to gain influence with him. The post Who’s hosting a fundraiser for Wes Moore this month? Who isn’t? appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Wawa Stores Coming To Maryland This Fall
With the dog days of summer behind them, Wawa announced that it will be expanding its footprint in Maryland this fall with a pair of new stores. The supermarket giant announced a host of new stores that are going up across the East Coast, including one each in Harford and Prince George's counties in Maryland.
townandtourist.com
27 BEST Black Owned Restaurants in Baltimore (Something for Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. There are many things to keep you entertained and busy when visiting Baltimore. From museums and attractions to shopping and outdoor recreation, this part of Maryland is the perfect destination for anyone who loves history, art, and being active. Known as the home of NFL’s Baltimore Ravens and MLB’s Baltimore Orioles, there is plenty of spirit and energy in this city.
WTOP
20 years after Beltway snipers, ATF leader says new technology could have solved case sooner
As the 20-year anniversary of the Beltway Sniper shooting rampage nears, the man who headed the investigation at the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says new technology would have likely stopped the shootings sooner. During a three-week period in October 2002, John Allen Muhammad and Lee Boyd...
dbknews.com
UMD employees share frustration with removal of mask mandate
Sam DiBella said he felt safer as a University of Maryland student last year because of the KN95 mask mandate in classrooms. The second year doctoral student in the information studies department said the timing of the new policy that made masking in classrooms optional, surprised him. “Announcing this the...
alextimes.com
Out of the Attic: Pushing back against the D.C. rule
A fascinating map of Alexandria issued in 1845 by the noted map maker Thomas Sinclair documents an unusual period in the city’s history, when it was still included within the boundaries of the District of Columbia, but just before steps were initiated to retrocede the land area on the west bank of the Potomac back to the Commonwealth of Virginia.
shelterforce.org
“My City’s So White, I Moved”
“Gentrification is a child stealing the toy they said they never wanted to play with.”. Both Seattle and Washington, D.C., have witnessed a large exodus of Black residents over the last several decades as housing costs have risen. In 1970, 75 percent of residents in Seattle’s Central District were Black compared to just 15 percent today. Washington, D.C., long nicknamed “Chocolate City,” has seen a decline of 7.5 percent in its Black population since 2000 leading to outcries against gentrification in both communities.
mocoshow.com
Retired Postal Service Worker Wins $50,000 Lottery Prize
A $50,000 winning Pick 5 ticket was recently sold at the Liberty Gas Station (26250 Ridge Rd) in Damascus. Details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. Known to his U.S. Postal Service buddies as “Jumper” for his basketball skills, a Damascus retiree who won a $50,000 Pick 5 prize often jumps at the chance to play his favorite numbers in the Pickfamily of games.
dbknews.com
EcoGrads developer walks back on graduate student focus, citing legal challenges
Construction workers on the building site of the EcoGrads affordable housing apartment complex in College Park on Aug. 31, 2022. Made for graduate students, faculty and people entering the workforce, EcoGrads plans to have micro unit apartments, electric shuttles and bike lanes, according to its website. (Daryl Perry/The Diamondback) College...
