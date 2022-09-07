ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dbknews.com

No. 14 Maryland men’s soccer defeats No. 21 Georgetown, 2-1, for second-straight win

Nick Richardson and Maryland men’s soccer celebrate during their 2-1 win over Georgetown on Sept. 10, 2022. (Riley Sims/The Diamondback) Malcolm Johnston stepped up to the penalty spot for the second-straight game. The midfielder slotted his shot into the bottom left corner — the opposite side of his strike against Virginia — sending Georgetown goalkeeper Luca Ulrich the wrong way to give the Terps an early lead.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
hubison.com

Football Faces South Florida in First-Ever Meeting

WASHINGTON (September 8, 2022) – Howard University football team will be looking to build on last week's 31-28 loss at rival Hampton University when it takes on the University of South Florida (USF) Saturday (Sept. 10) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. It will be the first meeting between the two schools.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Maryland State
City
College Park, MD
State
Florida State
Local
Maryland College Basketball
College Park, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland College Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Basketball
State
Nebraska State
State
Iowa State
State
Indiana State
College Park, MD
College Sports
College Park, MD
Basketball
College Park, MD
College Basketball
Inside Nova

Sept. 9 high school football roundup: Unity Reed, Battlefield stay unbeaten

UNITY REED 27, WOODBRIDGE 7: Dashaun Gibson caught two touchdown passes from Blake Moore and Jai’von Haney returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the Lions’ non-district victory Friday at Woodbridge. Unity Reed (2-0) went up 7-0 in the first quarter on Gibson’s first touchdown reception before Woodbridge (1-2)...
MANASSAS, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brenda Frese
Person
Teri Moren
fox5dc.com

Fight stops high school football game in Frederick

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. - Frederick High School evacuated its stadium Friday night during a football game because of a report of a large fight. According to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, fights broke out in the stands during the Frederick vs Middletown varsity football game at Frederick High School. The...
MIDDLETOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Ivy League#Xfinity Center Dec 4#Cornhuskers#Hoosiers
Daily Voice

Wawa Stores Coming To Maryland This Fall

With the dog days of summer behind them, Wawa announced that it will be expanding its footprint in Maryland this fall with a pair of new stores. The supermarket giant announced a host of new stores that are going up across the East Coast, including one each in Harford and Prince George's counties in Maryland.
townandtourist.com

27 BEST Black Owned Restaurants in Baltimore (Something for Everyone!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. There are many things to keep you entertained and busy when visiting Baltimore. From museums and attractions to shopping and outdoor recreation, this part of Maryland is the perfect destination for anyone who loves history, art, and being active. Known as the home of NFL’s Baltimore Ravens and MLB’s Baltimore Orioles, there is plenty of spirit and energy in this city.
BALTIMORE, MD
dbknews.com

UMD employees share frustration with removal of mask mandate

Sam DiBella said he felt safer as a University of Maryland student last year because of the KN95 mask mandate in classrooms. The second year doctoral student in the information studies department said the timing of the new policy that made masking in classrooms optional, surprised him. “Announcing this the...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
WNBA
alextimes.com

Out of the Attic: Pushing back against the D.C. rule

A fascinating map of Alexandria issued in 1845 by the noted map maker Thomas Sinclair documents an unusual period in the city’s history, when it was still included within the boundaries of the District of Columbia, but just before steps were initiated to retrocede the land area on the west bank of the Potomac back to the Commonwealth of Virginia.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
shelterforce.org

“My City’s So White, I Moved”

“Gentrification is a child stealing the toy they said they never wanted to play with.”. Both Seattle and Washington, D.C., have witnessed a large exodus of Black residents over the last several decades as housing costs have risen. In 1970, 75 percent of residents in Seattle’s Central District were Black compared to just 15 percent today. Washington, D.C., long nicknamed “Chocolate City,” has seen a decline of 7.5 percent in its Black population since 2000 leading to outcries against gentrification in both communities.
SEATTLE, WA
mocoshow.com

Retired Postal Service Worker Wins $50,000 Lottery Prize

A $50,000 winning Pick 5 ticket was recently sold at the Liberty Gas Station (26250 Ridge Rd) in Damascus. Details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. Known to his U.S. Postal Service buddies as “Jumper” for his basketball skills, a Damascus retiree who won a $50,000 Pick 5 prize often jumps at the chance to play his favorite numbers in the Pickfamily of games.
DAMASCUS, MD
dbknews.com

EcoGrads developer walks back on graduate student focus, citing legal challenges

Construction workers on the building site of the EcoGrads affordable housing apartment complex in College Park on Aug. 31, 2022. Made for graduate students, faculty and people entering the workforce, EcoGrads plans to have micro unit apartments, electric shuttles and bike lanes, according to its website. (Daryl Perry/The Diamondback) College...
COLLEGE PARK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy