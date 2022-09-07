Read full article on original website
Times-Online
First Cardiac Ready Acute Care Hospital in North Dakota
CHI Mercy Hospital - Valley City is proud to announce it is the first designated Acute Cardiac Ready facility in the state of North Dakota! This designation means that our hospital has shown we can take care of patients upon arrival to the best of the state’s standards, specifically when it comes to cardiac issues. We take this appointment very seriously since such a high number of our patients present to the hospital with cardiac symptoms and diagnoses. This means we can further care for the community and provide everyone the top-notch, excellent services that they deserve.
jrmcnd.com
Prairie Business names JRMC a Top 50 Best Place to Work
JRMC named Top 20 Critical Access Hospital in the country. Jamestown Regional Medical Center is proud to receive a Best Place to Work award from Prairie Business Magazine. Every year Prairie Business recognizes companies and organizations that, in part, have been nominated by their peers. JRMC was named one of the region’s best, said Andrew Weeks, editor of Prairie Business Magazine. Prairie Business selects 50 employers each year from across the Dakotas and Minnesota.
newsdakota.com
Raffle Winner Donates To The Barnes County Food Pantry
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – One winner in the El Zagal, Sheyenne Valley Shrine Club Great Grocery Giveaway raffle donated his winning ticket to the Barnes County Food Pantry. Club member Ron Gienger said once other members heard what Tom Wachtel had done, they decided to match the $200...
newsdakota.com
Area Music Teacher Rekindles Valley City Community Band
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Bridges Arts Council) – Getting the Valley City community band back together. There’s music in the air in Valley City as local music teacher Rochelle Jimenez finalizes her plans to restart the Valley City Community Band. The ensemble, which has been inactive for several years, will start rehearsing Thursday, September 15 at 6:30 PM in the state-of-the-art Band Rehearsal Hall at Valley City State University.
valleynewslive.com
Valley City Superintendent responds amid former coach’s charges of luring minor
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley City Public Schools Superintendent Josh Johnson issued a statement regarding charges that have been filed against Davy Zinke, a former substitute teacher and coach in the school district. In a news release, Johnson told told parents, staff members and students that if...
valleynewslive.com
Stutsman County Departments call for wage increase
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Several representatives of different Stutsman County Departments approached the Stutsman County Commission Tuesday to request the higher wage increase that was included in the preliminary budget. Emergency Manager Andrew Kirking informed the commission that he just had another resignation and is currently in “uncharted territory”...
newsdakota.com
Local Families Forming Brewery in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – An idea shared among six families has led to the start of a brewery in Jamestown. Christian Cary, one of the founders of the new Drift Prairie Brewing Company, says things started picking up more than a year and a half ago. Cary says the...
gowatertown.net
North Dakota man arrested for running over, killing man with combine
GACKLE, N.D. (KFGO KQDJ) – An investigation is underway after a Gackle, North Dakota man was struck and killed by a combine in a field Tuesday evening. The Stutsman County Sheriff’s office says alcohol was involved. The 57-year-old man died after he was struck by a combine about...
AG Week
Two North Dakota ranchers have goals of selling meat that is a cut above
Like a growing number of ranchers, Thomas Solwey and Tanner Elshaug wanted to cut out the middle man by marketing meat directly to customers. The two North Dakota men, who have two separate businesses about 60 miles apart — Solwey in Carrington and Elshaug in Devils Lake — founded their companies in 2021.
Two injured in 2-vehicle crash near Aneta
ANETA, ND (KXNET) — Two people were hurt Monday afternoon is a two-vehicle crash near Aneta in northeast North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a pickup towing a dump trailer was heading south on Highway 32 when a car traveling east on Highway 15 crossed into the intersection of the two roads […]
kfgo.com
Two arrested in separate incidents on Valley City State campus overnight
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO) – Police responded to two incidents on and around the Valley City State campus overnight. Just before midnight officers were dispatched to the third floor of a dorm for an intoxicated man who became combative with both officers and emergency medical staff on scene and at Mercy hospital. 18-year-old Gordon-Lee Ma Enyart-Martinez from Ottertail, Minn. was attended to by medical personnel then arrested for felony assault and transferred to the Barnes County Jail.
kfgo.com
Victim of fatal crash near Devils Lake identified
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KFGO) – The State Patrol has released the name of a woman who died in a Sunday night rollover southeast of Crary. Killed was 29-year-old Bridget Fahey of Lakota. Fahey lost control of the SUV she was driving on Hwy. 2. She went into the median,...
