thedailytexan.com
UT, provide student workers with discounts
Through FAFSA, students with financial need can apply for a work-study opportunity at UT to alleviate financial stress. Work-study students dedicate hours to their studies; however, they often fail to receive the same benefits as other students who work full time or those who work under an academic title. To...
thedailytexan.com
New Halls and Walls exhibit ‘Introspection’ offers College of Fine Arts students space to showcase art, build community
The stark white walls of UT’s art building welcome students with displays of student-crafted artworks as part of a gallery series called Halls and Walls. Currently, the space houses ‘Introspection,’ an exhibit curated by studio art senior Candace McIntyre. Following three months of planning and curation from McIntyre and other students, the exhibit displays an exploration of bodies and the oversexualization of gender.
thedailytexan.com
Students, faculty support decision to remove paywalls from publicly funded research
Publicly funded research should be rid of paywalls by 2026, according to an Aug. 25 memorandum from the White House, which requires federal agencies to make all public research accessible. The decision followed a 2013 executive memo that required agencies with more than $100 million in research to develop a...
verywellmind.com
Shifting the Conversation from “Learning Loss”
While it is not a new term, parents and educators have expressed concerns about “learning loss” during the COVID-19 pandemic. Learning loss refers to when students forget or lose knowledge they previously gained in school as a result of missed or disrupted education. In 2020, online classrooms were...
thedailytexan.com
UT alumni rebrand local West Campus restaurant, center around culture, community
Behind a dimly lit bar, Enrique Palacios meticulously slices ripe watermelon and honeydew into bite-sized cubes, angling his knife against the rinds to gather every last piece of fruit. As he neatly stacks the melons into plastic containers, his business partner Mingjian Dan navigates swiftly around him, wiping down counters and flicking on neon signs to further prep for the bar’s opening.
Inc.com
Black Engineers Are Underrepresented in the Workforce. She's Working to Change That
Despite engineering firms increasingly adopting inclusive hiring practices, Black employees made up only 5.1 percent of the U.S. science and engineering workforce in 2019, according to the National Center for Science Engineering Statistics. Janeen Uzzell is focused on radically increasing those numbers. The CEO of the Alexandria, Virginia-based National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE), a group dedicated to improving recruitment and retention, Uzzell is the former chief operating officer of the Wikimedia Foundation in Washington D.C. and worked for 16 years at General Electric. She sat down with Inc. recently to share her business journey, explain why the tech industry still holds misconceptions about Black engineers, and discuss the steps her organization is taking to help.--as told to Xintian Tina Wang.
How to Bring Inclusion to Life: A Guide on Employee Resource Groups
Employee resource groups (ERGs) are defined as employee-led groups where employees can join together based on shared characteristics, interests, and perspectives. They are also a way for employees from non-minority groups to learn and become an ally. ERGs are great tools organizations can use to provide support and contribute to an employee’s personal development in the workplace. It’s also a great way to foster an inclusive environment, especially in a workplace that may be comprised of mostly non-minority groups (according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the employment-population ratio was 58.3 percent for Blacks, 60.7 percent for Whites, 61.6...
US News and World Report
These MBA Programs Send Grads Into High-Paying Fields
If you're applying to a graduate business school with the hope that an MBA degree will catapult you into an interesting and well-paying occupation, it's important to compare the employment statistics at various programs, experts say. Heather Byrne, managing director of the career development office with the University of Michigan—Ann...
Phys.org
Researchers recommend teaching will-making in schools alongside financial literacy
Education on will-making should start in schools and be taught hand-in-hand with financial literacy according to QUT researchers who also examine the growing role of "smart" technologies in the process. Associate Professor Tina Cockburn, Co-Director of the Australian Center for Health Law Research (ACHLR ) is a co-author of "A...
psychreg.org
There Is Pain on Clinical Placement for Female Nursing Students: Period
Going on clinical placement is challenging for both male and female nursing students. But I write here about female student nurses who go into clinical placements while juggling childcare, assessments, work and family alongside other responsibilities. You can only imagine how challenging it is to manage all this in the complex world that we live in. Now, add a mix of period pain.
