ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, AR

Comments / 0

Related
uofoathletics.com

Eagles Score Three Times In Second Half To Complete Comeback Win

Records: University of the Ozarks (3-0-1), LaGrange (3-1-0) Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Eagles rallied back from a 1-0 halftime deficit and scored three goals within a six-minute span in the second half to compete a 3-2 come-from-behind win against LaGrange College Saturday in Georgia. LaGrange scored with just seconds to go in the first half to lead 1-0. But the Eagles had other thoughts as Kyle Seymour ignited the Eagles with a goal in the 80th minute. Seymour then scored in the 83rd minute to completely put the momentum in the Eagles' favor. Charleus Emmanuel Ritch added a goal in the 86th minute for a 3-1 advantage. LaGrange did score a goal in the 87th minute. The Eagles owned a 13-7 shots advantage in the match. The Eagles powered seven shots in the second half.
CLARKSVILLE, AR
uofoathletics.com

William Woods Takes 3-1 Win Over Eagles

William Woods University 3, University of the Ozarks 1. Records: University of the Ozarks (0-3-0), William Woods (1-4-1) Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. William Woods scored twice in the first half en route to a 3-1 win against the Eagles Saturday in Missouri. William Woods scored in the 24th and 29th minute for a halftime lead. William Woods added a goal in the 54th minute to make it 3-0. The Eagles cut it to 3-1 on Cierra Flynn's goal in the 85th minute. The Eagles had 16 shots while William Woods had 22.
FULTON, MO
KARK

Wegner shows off big bat in Arkansas baseball scrimmage

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas head baseball coach Dave Van Horn suggested Wednesday that Creighton transfer outfielder Jared Wegner would likely be a middle of the order bat for the Razorbacks this season. Wegner showed a glimpse of why on Thursday when he bombed a three-run blast and new teammate...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lagrange, AR
Clarksville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Clarksville, AR
Clarksville, AR
Sports
bestofarkansassports.com

Top-50 Recruits You Don’t Expect Sam Pittman to Pursue + Other Arkansas Recruiting Tidbits

FAYETTEVILLE — With a top-25 matchup looming in less than two hours, Sam Pittman had some recruiting to take care of first. The third-year Arkansas football coach had several prospects on campus for the game, in which the Razorbacks knocked off No. 23 Cincinnati 31-24, but his first stop was a trio of top-30 recruits visiting for another sport.
swark.today

Democratic Nominee Chris Jones to continue his Walk A Mile Tour in Hot Springs, Russellville

LITTLE ROCK, AR —Democratic nominee for Governor of Arkansas Chris Jones continues his Walk A Mile In Your Shoes tour this week in Russellville and Hot Springs. Jones has joined with neighbors walking with neighbors to walk a cumulative 2.5 million steps and counting since Jones started his second statewide 75-county tour in June. While Jones’ opponent Sarah Huckabee Sanders resumed her limited tour this month after a nearly four-month break, Jones has never stopped and continues to walk side-by-side with everyday Arkansans, listening to the issues most pressing in their lives, remaining faithful to finding pragmatic solutions.
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
ozarks.edu

Rev. Mainard O’Connell to Serve as Visiting Pastor

The Rev. Marie Mainard O’Connell, a minister in the Presbytery of Arkansas, will visit campus on the week of Sept. 12 as part of the University of the Ozarks’ Struthers Visiting Pastoral Study Leave Program. Mainard O’Connell is currently serving as the interim director of adult education at...
CLARKSVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#University Of The Ozarks#Owls#College Soccer#Hurie Soccer Field#Aussie#Lagrange September 10
ozarks.edu

Horn and Son Construction Named 2022 Community Champion

Photo: The management team for Horn and Son Construction includes (from left) Chris Smith, property manager; Amie Hughes, office manager; Kenny Colvin, job superintendent; and owners Brianna and Travis Horn. Horn and Son Construction of Clarksville, which has partnered with University of the Ozarks on several recent facility projects, will...
CLARKSVILLE, AR
KHBS

Arkansas governor candidates campaign in NWA and the River Valley

The November elections are about two months away, and candidates for Arkansas governor are campaigning in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this week. Republican candidate, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is continuing her "Freedom Tour" in Clarksville Thursday. She'll meet with voters and answer questions at the Piney Bay Coffee Company...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
kuaf.com

Arkansas' First Black County Judge

Caree Banton is an Assistant Professor of Afro-Caribbean History at the University of Arkansas who is jointly appointed in History and African and African American Studies. She received a MA in Development Studies from the University of Ghana in July, 2012 and completed her doctoral work at Vanderbilt University in June, 2013.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTTS

Special Prosecutor Looking Into Violent Arkansas Arrest

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A special prosecutor is reviewing the findings of an investigation into Arkansas law enforcement officers who were caught on video beating and holding down a suspect. Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said Thursday that the investigative file into the Aug. 21 arrest of...
MULBERRY, AR
KHBS

1 person dies after multiple boat crash on Beaver Lake

One person died after a multiple boat crash Friday night on Beaver Lake, according to Randy Zellers with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. Zellers said two boats were involved in the crash. He said the navigation lights were not working correctly on one of the boats, but said he...

Comments / 0

Community Policy