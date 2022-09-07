Read full article on original website
uofoathletics.com
Eagles Score Three Times In Second Half To Complete Comeback Win
Records: University of the Ozarks (3-0-1), LaGrange (3-1-0) Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Eagles rallied back from a 1-0 halftime deficit and scored three goals within a six-minute span in the second half to compete a 3-2 come-from-behind win against LaGrange College Saturday in Georgia. LaGrange scored with just seconds to go in the first half to lead 1-0. But the Eagles had other thoughts as Kyle Seymour ignited the Eagles with a goal in the 80th minute. Seymour then scored in the 83rd minute to completely put the momentum in the Eagles' favor. Charleus Emmanuel Ritch added a goal in the 86th minute for a 3-1 advantage. LaGrange did score a goal in the 87th minute. The Eagles owned a 13-7 shots advantage in the match. The Eagles powered seven shots in the second half.
uofoathletics.com
William Woods Takes 3-1 Win Over Eagles
William Woods University 3, University of the Ozarks 1. Records: University of the Ozarks (0-3-0), William Woods (1-4-1) Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. William Woods scored twice in the first half en route to a 3-1 win against the Eagles Saturday in Missouri. William Woods scored in the 24th and 29th minute for a halftime lead. William Woods added a goal in the 54th minute to make it 3-0. The Eagles cut it to 3-1 on Cierra Flynn's goal in the 85th minute. The Eagles had 16 shots while William Woods had 22.
UA makes adjustments for Razorback games
The University of Arkansas has made slight traffic and gate entry adjustments ahead of Saturday's Razorback football game against South Carolina.
KARK
Wegner shows off big bat in Arkansas baseball scrimmage
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas head baseball coach Dave Van Horn suggested Wednesday that Creighton transfer outfielder Jared Wegner would likely be a middle of the order bat for the Razorbacks this season. Wegner showed a glimpse of why on Thursday when he bombed a three-run blast and new teammate...
WATCH-LISTEN: Saturday Morning Kickoff for Hogs-Gamecocks
How to watch the game, listen online or on the radio in morning games.
bestofarkansassports.com
Top-50 Recruits You Don’t Expect Sam Pittman to Pursue + Other Arkansas Recruiting Tidbits
FAYETTEVILLE — With a top-25 matchup looming in less than two hours, Sam Pittman had some recruiting to take care of first. The third-year Arkansas football coach had several prospects on campus for the game, in which the Razorbacks knocked off No. 23 Cincinnati 31-24, but his first stop was a trio of top-30 recruits visiting for another sport.
swark.today
Democratic Nominee Chris Jones to continue his Walk A Mile Tour in Hot Springs, Russellville
LITTLE ROCK, AR —Democratic nominee for Governor of Arkansas Chris Jones continues his Walk A Mile In Your Shoes tour this week in Russellville and Hot Springs. Jones has joined with neighbors walking with neighbors to walk a cumulative 2.5 million steps and counting since Jones started his second statewide 75-county tour in June. While Jones’ opponent Sarah Huckabee Sanders resumed her limited tour this month after a nearly four-month break, Jones has never stopped and continues to walk side-by-side with everyday Arkansans, listening to the issues most pressing in their lives, remaining faithful to finding pragmatic solutions.
ozarks.edu
Rev. Mainard O’Connell to Serve as Visiting Pastor
The Rev. Marie Mainard O’Connell, a minister in the Presbytery of Arkansas, will visit campus on the week of Sept. 12 as part of the University of the Ozarks’ Struthers Visiting Pastoral Study Leave Program. Mainard O’Connell is currently serving as the interim director of adult education at...
Farmington becomes first municipality in Arkansas to use dumpster cleaning services
FARMINGTON, Ark. — The City of Farmington has partnered with Dumpster Detail to use dumpster cleaning services to promote a cleaner and more beautiful community. This makes Farmington the First Municipality in Arkansas to use dumpster cleaning services for its city dumpsters. Dumpster Detail is a Northwest Arkansas-based company...
ozarks.edu
Horn and Son Construction Named 2022 Community Champion
Photo: The management team for Horn and Son Construction includes (from left) Chris Smith, property manager; Amie Hughes, office manager; Kenny Colvin, job superintendent; and owners Brianna and Travis Horn. Horn and Son Construction of Clarksville, which has partnered with University of the Ozarks on several recent facility projects, will...
Avast! ‘Pirate ship’ in Lake Dardanelle
For weeks people in Russellville have spotted what they are calling a pirate ship in Lake Dardanelle.
KHBS
Arkansas governor candidates campaign in NWA and the River Valley
The November elections are about two months away, and candidates for Arkansas governor are campaigning in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this week. Republican candidate, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is continuing her "Freedom Tour" in Clarksville Thursday. She'll meet with voters and answer questions at the Piney Bay Coffee Company...
kuaf.com
Arkansas' First Black County Judge
Caree Banton is an Assistant Professor of Afro-Caribbean History at the University of Arkansas who is jointly appointed in History and African and African American Studies. She received a MA in Development Studies from the University of Ghana in July, 2012 and completed her doctoral work at Vanderbilt University in June, 2013.
thv11.com
Fair in Arkansas facing backlash after Facebook comment about dress code
SCOTT COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Parents 5NEWS spoke with say they have no problem with the association's post, but have problems with the fair's response in the comments thread. “There’s no reason for grown men to even be looking at little children and I don’t think that’s anything at...
KTTS
Special Prosecutor Looking Into Violent Arkansas Arrest
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A special prosecutor is reviewing the findings of an investigation into Arkansas law enforcement officers who were caught on video beating and holding down a suspect. Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said Thursday that the investigative file into the Aug. 21 arrest of...
Multi-vehicle crash backs up southbound traffic on I-49 in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A multi-vehicle crash with possible injuries stopped southbound traffic on Interstate 49 in Fayetteville Friday evening. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), the crash happened just before 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Mile Marker 65, backing up traffic before the Garland Avenue exit.
KHBS
1 person dies after multiple boat crash on Beaver Lake
One person died after a multiple boat crash Friday night on Beaver Lake, according to Randy Zellers with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. Zellers said two boats were involved in the crash. He said the navigation lights were not working correctly on one of the boats, but said he...
Russellville School District looks for ways to help homeless students
The Russellville School District is working to address the issue of more than 50 homeless students but fixing the problem is going to take a team effort.
Police report accident with ‘serious injuries’ affecting traffic in Fort Smith
At approximately 5:35 p.m. on September 9, Fort Smith police responded to a multi-vehicle accident with serious injuries at Fresno Street and S. 5th Street.
Judge approves $1 settlement in Huntsville abuse case
Judge Timothy L. Brooks in the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court approved a settlement amount of $1 in a case involving alleged sexual assault and harassment at a Madison County school.
