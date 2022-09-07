Records: University of the Ozarks (3-0-1), LaGrange (3-1-0) Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Eagles rallied back from a 1-0 halftime deficit and scored three goals within a six-minute span in the second half to compete a 3-2 come-from-behind win against LaGrange College Saturday in Georgia. LaGrange scored with just seconds to go in the first half to lead 1-0. But the Eagles had other thoughts as Kyle Seymour ignited the Eagles with a goal in the 80th minute. Seymour then scored in the 83rd minute to completely put the momentum in the Eagles' favor. Charleus Emmanuel Ritch added a goal in the 86th minute for a 3-1 advantage. LaGrange did score a goal in the 87th minute. The Eagles owned a 13-7 shots advantage in the match. The Eagles powered seven shots in the second half.

CLARKSVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO